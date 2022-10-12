Athlete spotlight: Fluvanna's Faith Shields

PALMYRA — Faith Shields' mind is always working.

Whether it’s dissecting defenses on the volleyball court, or being a voice for others in her community as a student leader at Fluvanna County High School, the senior works to make things better for the people around her.

“The past four years on the varsity team is the reason that I am who I am today, as a player and a person,” Shields said. “I have made amazing friendships and grown from a little freshman to a young adult. I thank this program for giving me confidence in myself and teaching me how to stand tall as a leader. This program has truly brought out the best in me as a leader and as a team player and I get the honor of passing down everything I have learned to the younger players that will soon be in my role, like the players did before me to my group.”

Shields' prowess on the volleyball court started at a young age. Her mom, Susan Shields, served as a coach on the Flucos' staff, which allowed Faith to always be around the sport.

“Faith joined our program when she was eight-years old,” Fluvanna County volleyball coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett said. “Her mom joined my staff when the new high school opened. All of the kids then loved being in the gym, playing with the volleyball, being around the players and coaches.”

Shields has fond memories of those days.

“My mom always brought me to the gym with her and somehow I ended up with a volleyball in my hands every single day,” she said. “I am blessed that I had opportunities to learn volleyball at a super young age and the sport has simply always been a big part in my life.”

Susan Shields played volleyball at Concord University and Faith was fascinated with the idea of following in her mother’s footsteps.

“Volleyball has always felt natural to me, like it is a part of who I am and I think finding that love for it so early in my life is why it continues to be an extremely special thing that I do,” Shields said. “I can never picture myself not doing it.”

During those early days, Fields quickly became a student of the game. She watched her mom’s teams practice and play and quickly came to admire the play of former Fluco standouts Candice Shaheen and eventual teammate Loren Black.

“I really admired Candice Shaheen’s work ethic and determination to get the ball,” Shields said. “She worked so hard on always bettering the play that it left me in awe when I could see her movements on the court and how the effects of that made her team better.”

Shields was not only impressed with the athleticism that Black brought to the team, but the manner in which she played.

“Loren involved her faith in her play and showed me that keeping your faith on the court is just as important as keeping it off the court,” she said. “I had the honor of playing with her my freshman year and I wish that I could still play with her on the court today because of the light and the way she reflected Jesus’ love.”

Once she reached playing age, Shields quickly acclimated herself to the Fluvanna County program as a player, serving as a court captain her first year with the program. She took a “lead by example” approach early on as she learned from older players on the floor.

“I did not realize the huge impact your actions and body language had on your leadership, aside from your words,” she said. “ Learning that, and using it in my leadership now is a key difference-maker. This year, I am a team captain and I am most importantly a true friend to all the girls in the program. I show courage to stand up when things on the team need to be addressed and I show leaders to be confident in what they are saying to the team.”

Harlowe-Garrett said that the early exposure the to the program has been very helpful for Shields.

“Faith was a little different,” she said. “Being in the gym was all she ever wanted to do, so when the other kids maybe got bored or wanted to play something different, Faith was in the gym, passing, setting and hitting against the wall until someone decided to come back and play with her. That dedication to the sport never wanted or changed at all.”

Shield's results on the court have been impeccable.

She was a first-team All-Jefferson District performer in each of her first three seasons. In addition, she also has earned All-Region 3C honors as well as been recognized as one of the top setters in Central Virginia.

“I am extremely competitive, as any athlete should be, but I think a difference between other athletes and me is, not only do I hate to lose, but I will do anything that is in my control to make sure we do not lose,” Shields said. “I do not hang my head. I stay positive and remain trying my hardest during the whole match. I also think that my energy brings a lot to the team. I am extremely loud and high-energy oriented, so on the court, I am always talking, narrating what is going on, and cheering on the team. Energy is a huge part of volleyball and from freshman year to now, my vocal encouragement and presence has grown tremendously.”

The Flucos have been an amazing story this season in the Jefferson District. Harlowe-Garrett’s team has won 14 of its last 15 matches and are deadlocked with Western Albemarle at the top of the Jefferson District standings.

“This season has exceeded my expectations already,” Shields said. “I think this team is special and we truly care for each person on this team so much that it creates an atmosphere of simply wanting to win for each other. Our team is thrilled that we started off on such a great run, but we still have plenty of work to do that will prepare us for regional play. I can confidently say that we are ready to thrive.”

Shield credited an early season tournament at Manchester High School in Richmond for setting the tone for the season.

“We had some players get hurt at the tournament and it just seemed like anything that could go wrong for us was going wrong,” Shields said. “We ended up going undefeated at that tournament and playing so well as a team, believing that we would win every game and that set the standard for the beginning of our regular season.”

Fluvanna County won its first 14 district matches of the season, including victories over the last two Jefferson District champions, Albemarle and Western Albemarle, before Tuesday’s loss at Goochland.

Shields said that the victory over the Patriots was especially huge for the psyche of the team.

“Our most valued victory this season was our win against Albemarle," she said. "We have not beaten them in my three years on varsity before this season, so to be able to have a powerful team win that night was very motivational to our team moving into postseason play.”

The success has also been impressive as Shields continues to bring along some new hitters up front.

“I would like to think of myself as the hitter’s support system,” Shields said. “I love communicating with them on how I can make their job easier for them, so that they can be more effective. The hitters just want to win and they know that we need them in order to do that. I have been running the offense for this program since my freshman year, so I am sure that my answer now would be completely different that what it is then. Running the offense for Coach Harlowe is no easy task, because of how high level we work to be. We are learning new plays. We are learning new sets, working on out of system connections and always trying to build chemistry between myself and the hitters.”

Shields has continued to fine-tune her game every year, especially her psychological approach to each game. The senior has improved her facial expressions and body language on the court. She said not showing any fear on her face in games is important and helps her remind herself maintain a positive mindset.

“The most challenging part of volleyball is maintaining mental toughness during games and practices,” Shields said. “You always want to be the team that is cheering the loudest and making the other team feel like you have already won, but that is not always going to happen. Remaining cheerful and supportive is so important. Keeping a good face on is challenging when the team has made a couple of mistakes and might now be down on the scoreboard. Maintaining that will to win is very difficult when you are the team that feels defeated before the game is even over.”

Shields gets a mental boost from a unique tradition that Fluvanna has during its home matches that promotes team unity. After winning a second set, the Flucos stand in front of its bench, lock arms, and sway to the Journey's "Don’t Stop Believin’".

“[The] tradition is very special to us and is something we love doing with the student section,” she said. “It boosts everyone’s spirits and is something a lot of teams know we do. It’s our whole team in a line, singing a catchy song together, how can you not love it. I don’t know how or when it started, but I know that it has been here for a while and the tradition plans to stay.”

Shields’ leadership isn’t reserved for just the volleyball team. The senior also is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sources of Strength, journalism as well as the Birding Club at Fluvanna County. This fall, she was elected as the president of the Student Government Association.

She works part time at the Michie Tavern General Store and is an active member of her youth group at Calvary Chapel Fluvanna. In addition, the senior enjoys spending time outdoors, whether it’s doing homework or just spending a few moments in the sunlight.

“Some things that I love to do are find new songs that give off good energy, watch sunsets, get Slurpees with my friends and mostly importantly, spend time with my family,” Shields said. “I do not get to see my family as much as I would like due to my busy schedule, but when I do get to see them, I always try and make it memorable. My family is my safe space and who I always go to when I need to recharge.”

The Fluvanna County standout recently committed to play volleyball at Bridgewater College, achieving her life-long goal to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a college volleyball player. Shields finds piece in nature and “romanticizes” about the little things that the outdoors brings her.

“Something I really like to do when I have a spare moment is to check on a friend who the Lord has put on my heart a little extra day,” Shields said. “I believe that when someone is put on my heart, they are being brought in my thoughts for a reason and taking a few minutes out of my day to make sure they are doing alright is a habit I am getting better and better at keeping.”

With the regular season winding down, Fluvanna County has the inside track on capturing its first district title since the 2013-14 season. They have a big showdown with Western Albemarle on Oct. 20 and a victory could help secure the district crown.

Harlowe-Garrett couldn’t be prouder of her senior leader.

“Faith Shields is a fantastic volleyball player,” she said. “Her passion for the sport is unmatched. She loves our team, our school and our community, and proves it in everything that she does.”

For Shields, she can’t wait to see what the Flucos can accomplish.

