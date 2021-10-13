Athlete spotlight: Fluvanna County's Sophia Denby

Denby has developed techniques to deal with the emotional roller coaster that volleyball can be.

“Over the years, I have worked very hard on keeping a positive mentality during a game,” she said. “No athlete has a perfect game every time they perform and giving myself grace has been something I have learned to apply, although it has been quite challenging at times.”

Denby also has a strong grasp of the tradition surrounding the Fluvanna program and the players that have taken the court before her. She credits former two-time Fluvanna all-state performer Maddy Kline for helping raise the bar for her.

Kline, a two-time Jefferson District Player of the Year, went on to play Division I volleyball at UNC-Wilmington. Although Denby never saw Kline play in person, the two of had a chance to talk this season and discuss how to improve her game.

“She’s a player I have looked up to throughout my career,” Denby said. “I have seen film of her, heard many stories and used her records as goals. She has come to practice with us a couple of times this season, which has been such a great opportunity for me. She truly is an inspiration and seeing her success now pushes me to become a better volleyball player each time I step on the court.”