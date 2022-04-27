Athlete spotlight: Fluvanna County's J.J. Glasscock

PALMYRA — J.J. Glasscock has a need for speed.

Whether it’s cruising around Palmyra in his 2006 Ford Mustang or throwing his blazing four-seamer past opposing batters, the Fluvanna County pitcher has an infinity for things that go fast.

“My mindset on the mound is to attack the batter with my best arsenal and not waste anything,” Glasscock said. “In my mind, there’s no one better than me and the only way they succeed is if I mess up. Some say that would sound cocky, but I feel it’s more confidence on the mound. I’m going to give you my fastball. I’m going to throw it hard right down the middle and show you what I’ve got.”

That moxie on the mound has served Glasscock well as he's grown into one of the more dominant pitchers in the Jefferson District. Entering Wednesday's game against Albemarle, he had surrendered just two earned runs on five hits and struck out 59 batters. Opponents were hitting just .070 against him.

Last week, he flirted with history, finishing one walk away from a perfect game against Charlottesville. He struck out 15 batters in five innings of work. His only blemish was a third inning walk as he tossed his second career no-hitter in a run-rule victory. Glasscock threw a seven-inning no-hitter last spring against Orange County.

“The no-hitter against Charlottesville was pretty special because I struck out 15 of 15 possible outs,” Glasscock said. “I pounded the zone with my fastball and broke off the slider and curve every once in a while.”

Success on the diamond has been commonplace in Glasscock’s family, particularly on the bump. His father and uncles all played baseball at Broad Run High School in Northern Virginia and had significant success.

His uncle, Rick, was known as a “flamethrower” thanks to a fastball that clocked in the 90s during his playing days. His father, on the other hand, was a crafty pitcher that relied on changing speeds, including a devastating curveball. His other uncle, Bob, was a centerfielder who was known for his ability steal bases.

“I picked up baseball because my father played it and so did all of my uncles, so it was more of a family sport,” Glasscock said. “All three could have gone somewhere, but decided college wasn’t for them."

Baseball wasn’t the only sport Glasscock played growing up. He also competed in basketball, soccer, wrestling, football and swimming before finding his calling on the diamond.

“I started playing baseball as early as I can remember. I started playing as a shortstop and third baseman and then pitching,” Glasscock said. “I think playing all over the field when I was young helped me to become athletic with the baseball in my hands. I can have fun playing wherever I’m needed.”

Fluvanna County baseball coach Joel Gray said Glasscock seemed like a typical baseball player when he joined the team as a freshman after moving from Northern Virginia. That all changed after one side-session on the mound.

"I was like, ‘Woah, this kid has a live arm,'” Gray recalled. “I told my assistant coaches that he was either going to be really good someday, or kill all our batters in practice.”

Glasscock, who was part of the 2019 Fluvanna team that won the VHSL Class 3 state title, has served as the ace of the staff his last two seasons.

“J.J. hadn’t grown into his body yet and was a bit wild back then as a freshman," Gray said. "Since then, he has been in the FCHS weight room at 7 a.m., four days a week, year round. I think that has really helped him be able to control his body and that live arm. He isn’t going to let anyone out work him. His control has steadily improved and when he commands all four of his pitches, it’s something to see.”

The West Virginia signee boasts an impressive four-pitch mix and can throw any of them in any count. His four-seam fastball tops out at 94 mph and has great movement. In addition, Glasscock has a two-seam sinker and a slider that register at 80 mph with a tone of movement and has a breaking ball that can drop off the table.

“This season, I’ve been able to command my off-speed to the max and that’s why I’ve been almost unhittable,” Glasscock said. “I’ve developed all my pitches off my four-seam fastball and they all tunnel very well and break off in the last 20 feet.”

That great arm talent and competitive drive mirror that of two of his favorite pitchers, New York Mets starter Max Scherzer and Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendricks.

“I like their mindset on the mound,” Glasscock said. “I’m better than you. Here is my best stuff, let’s see what you can do with it."

Outside of baseball, Glasscock has a bevy of interests. He’s a member of the chess club at Fluvanna and one of his favorite classes in school is Calculus 2. He also loves to play basketball.

Another of the senior’s passion is cars, particularly Mustangs. He enjoys working on his and has even entered it in a couple of car shows.

“Every one on my dad’s side of the family, their first car was a Mustang, so I followed in their footsteps and got one," Glasscock said. "I got a 2006 because my dad currently has a 2005. My uncle, who lives right up the road has a 1970 Mach I and a 2013 Shelby GT500. I work on and clean and wash my car whenever I’m not playing baseball or traveling.”

After college, he wants to stay involved in the sport in some capacity.

“I’d like to take baseball as far as I can then I’d want to become a pitching coach or a strength coach at a high level,” Glasscock said.

Fluvanna County entered the week with a 5-6 record, but there have been plenty of memorable moments to cherish, including an interesting scrimmage game against William Monroe to start the season.

“ J.J. carried a bright pink glove on the mound with him that had a lot of white laces,” Gray explained. The umpire said, ‘Son, you can’t pitch with that glove. J.J. swapped gloves and promptly walked the bases loaded before he finally retired three batters and got out of the jam. When he came to the dugout and I jumped his tail about giving up “Free 90s’, he told me the other glove was about two ounces heavier and it was throwing him off. I thought [assistant] Coach [Chris] Critzer was going to have a stroke.”

Since that inauspicious debut, Glasscock righted the ship and boasts a 6-1 strikeout to walk ratio during the regular season.

“When you strike out as many people as he does, the other team isn’t going to put a crooked number on the scoreboard very often,” Gray said. “That gives us a chance to win every time he is on the bump.”

