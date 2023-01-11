Athlete spotlight: Fluvanna County's Alana Carter-Johnston

PALMYRA — Dawn Staley was a menace at both ends of the floor during her basketball career.

Whether it was hitting a big shot, setting up a teammate for an easy bucket or locking down on defense, the former Virginia star and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer excelled at both ends of the floor as a true leader.

In Palmyra, the Fluvanna County girls basketball team has a similar spark plug of its own in Alana Carter-Johnston.

The senior guard has led the Flucos to eight straight victories and a perfect 6-0 record against Jefferson District competition.

“Alana is one of the fastest athletes I have ever coached with the ball in her hand,” Fluvanna County girls basketball coach Josh McElheny said. “Her athleticism makes her a defensive nightmare for other teams. She has learned that she doesn’t have to be a scorer to impact a game, but when she is needed, she can score in volume. She is what makes us go at practice.”

Carter-Johnston currently leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game. She also averages six rebounds, 3.6 steals, and 2.7 assists a game and is one of the top two-way performers in the Jefferson District.

"My speed and agility are what set me apart from most players,” Carter-Johnston said.

Carter-Johnston was first introduced to the game of basketball around the age of 10, when she started playing in the local parks and rec programs in Central Virginia.

“I always played basketball at recess when I was young and wanted to pursue it,” Carter-Johnston said. “I also engaged in other sports like soccer, volleyball, softball swimming and track.”

She began her high school career at Tandem Friends with an impressive first varsity campaign. She averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Badgers and was an all-conference performer before transferring to Fluvanna County.

There’s been no drop off in her production since she began playing against public school competition.

After a shortened sophomore season because of COVID-19, Carter-Johnston averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals a game last season as she helped lead the Flucos to a Region 3C playoff appearance.

“I had a great season last year and my teammates have a lot to do with that,” Carter-Johnston said. “My skill set matched in many areas among my teammates.”

Strong chemistry with her teammates also has played a big factor in Carter-Johnston' success.

“I have been playing with my teammates since middle school,” Carter-Johnston said. “We all get along well."

That camaraderie has continued to grow this season for Carter-Johnston and her teammates, who are flourishing in McElheny’s offensive scheme. Last month, Carter-Johnston achieved an impressive milestone when she scored her 1,000th career point during a victory at Fort Defiance.

“It feels great to accomplish a goal like that,” Carter-Johnston said. “It makes you feel like you can do anything, as long as you put your mind to it.”

McElheny said Carter-Johnston is a student of the game and always inquiring about ways to improve.

“She is a strong-willed player, not afraid to tell you what she thinks,” he said. “She has grown tremendously as a player in the last three years.”

McElheny said his senior guard always goes all out every time she’s on the court, even in practice.

“She is also trouble at practice,” McElheny said. “We call her the human press break and when we are practicing a press, we have to take her off the court at times because she makes breaking it look easy.”

Carter-Johnston said she finds solace on the basketball court.

“I feel basketball is a wonderful sport because anyone of any age can learn the game and learn how to work on a team,” Carter-Johnston said. “The most challenging part is definitely watching other players and seeing things you can’t do. Regardless, I have to remember everyone had their own skills and unique abilities.”

Another activity that Carter-Johnston finds comfort in is running.

“I love to go on runs,” Carter-Johnston said. “I don’t necessarily have a favorite place to run, I just love the joy I get from it. I usually just run up and down my street for 2½ to 3 miles. I love nature and running, so doing what I love and being able to do it out in nature is great.”

Carter-Johnston competitive nature comes out playing video games like Minecraft or Fortnite.

“I like games you can use architectural skills, which is something that interests me,” Carter-Johnston said.

The Fluvanna County senior also likes to challenge her mind while watching TV shows such as Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

“I absolutely love solving mysteries and learning new things about the criminal justice system,” Carter-Johnston said.

After high school, she would love to attend an HBCU and study either physical therapy or business.

But for now, with less than six weeks left in the regular season, Carter-Johnston and her Fluvanna teammates are focused on a potential opportunity to win a district title. Midway through the Jefferson District slate, the Flucos are 6-0 in district play and tied with two-time defending champ Louisa for the top spot. The two teams are set to play the first of two meetings on Friday.

“I feel like we can be the No. 1 team,” Carter-Johnston said. “We just have to believe in ourselves and push through the lows that come with the season.”​