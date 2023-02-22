For most freshmen, the first year of high school is spent getting acclimated to new surroundings and big challenges.

In his first year of high school, Will Charlton helped lead Covenant boys swimming and diving team to the program’s first Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship.

“The team as a whole performed amazingly well,” Charlton said. “Almost everybody dropped time and the team atmosphere was great. We have a few year-round swimmers on the team besides me, and despite being tired due to being in the middle of the training season, we all went lifetime bests.”

Charlton has a stellar performance at the VISAA state meet, scoring 30 points for his team in four events. Individually, he finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:45.02) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:43.07).

“Overall, I was happy with my times,” he said. “The only event I wished I could have gone faster in was my 500 freestyle. I was close to my personal best and I felt pretty good during the swim, however, I feel the execution could have been better.”

As is the case with many state swimming and diving meets, the team champion wasn’t determined until the final event, the 400-yard meter freestyle relay. Covenant was one of three teams with a chance to take the crown.

“We were all very close to each other in points and this race determined who was going home with the state title,” Charlton said. “We all ended up going lifetime, or close to lifetime bests, and ended up winning against the other two schools. Braeden Weiss, one of our four seniors, had a personal best and went over a second faster than his original time. This, along with Logan Hamil’s time, and Owen Cullaty’s time, propelled us to winning that relay and the state meet.”

Charlton said he was happy to send the Covenant seniors off with a championship in their final high school meet.

“Going into the meet, we were very anxious,” Charlton said. “We knew that we were in the running for the state championship, but we didn’t exactly know how close it would be. After winning that relay, we were thrilled. When they started announcing the winners, we got anxious again. I think we all just wanted to hear it confirmed and make sure we weren’t just dreaming. However, once they announced it, all of us were ecstatic and all of us, including our Coach [Cosmo DiFazio], jumped in the pool once again to celebrate. I think it was great for our seniors. We have four seniors that will leave us next year and I think leaving their season on a win is a great way to finish your high school career.”

Charlton’s journey to swimming success began when his parents enrolled him in swimming lessons at the age of 5 of 6 at the Smith pool.

“It originally wasn’t my choice as my parents made me go,” Charlton explained. “But they wanted me to learn a life skill that would stick with me for the rest of my life. They also thought I had a lot of energy and wanted to wear me out.”

It didn’t take long for Charlton to endear himself to the sport. Not only was swimming a great way from him to compete athletically, it also had a social aspect that he really enjoyed and provided a great support option in terms of his mental health.

“I think swimming is a great sport because it builds both discipline and athleticism," Charlton said. “The skills that you learn in the pool, such as perseverance, integrity and organization, can be applied in other areas of your life, such as academics and other sports.”

Swimming has been a large part of Charlton's life for nearly a decade. During the summer, he competes for Fry's Spring Beach Club in the Jefferson Swim League. He also swims year-round for Cavalier Aquatics for Coach Conor Hassard with the Senior Orange squad. Charlton said he spends approximately 13 hours a week training, including swimming and dry-land workouts.

“The normal for me is waking up around 4:30 a.m., eating breakfast, and gathering things I will need for the day,” he said. “I arrive at the pool at 5:20 a.m. for a 5:30 a.m. start time and practice anywhere from 7:30 to 8 a.m., depending on the day. I go to school until 3:25 p.m., which I go home and do my homework for the day.”

Charlton admires the accomplishments of many swimmers throughout Central Virginia, especially the talented athletes in the National group above him at Cavalier Aquatics.

“A swimmer I would love to talk with would be U.S. swimmer Jason Lezak for his performance in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay during the Beijing 2008 Olympics,” Charlton said.

This winter, Charlton and his high school teammates lived out their own dream season. It started with capturing the Blue Ridge Conference regular season championship earlier this month.

“I think, as a team, we are thrilled with winning the conference on both the women’s and men’s side,” he said.

The season culminated this past weekend for Charlton and the Eagles with an historic state championship. For Charlton, a proper mindset is vital on race day.

“For me specifically, I think my mindset is a big factor in all my races," Charlton said. "If I’m feeling calm, I will often have great races, but if I’m nervous, then I get in my head and I start doubting myself and that often does not lead to the best performances.”

Outside of swimming, Charlton loves to stay active and compete.

“I love playing other sports in my free time,” he said. “During the Fall, I enjoyed the sport of cross country. I was convinced to join the team by my friend, Jon Nathan, and I would say it was a pretty successful season for the team as a whole. I also enjoy playing basketball with my brother, and soccer at school.”

After taking home a state championship, Charlton has high hopes for his future in the sport.

“Right now, I’m focused on improving in swimming and keeping my grades up,” Charlton said. “I understand that college swimming is a big commitment and I want to make sure can handle the academics, as well as the athletics.”​