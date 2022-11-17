Athlete spotlight: Covenant's Mark Wamhoff

Mark Wamhoff was a key cog in the Covenant football team’s run to the VISFL 8-man state championship this season.

Not bad for someone that didn’t start playing tackle football until the eighth grade.

“Up until the end of sixth grade, I played flag football, never contact,” Wamhoff said. “But as I grew up, I always thought playing baseball in college was what I wanted and I was pretty good at catcher. It wasn't until last fall that I started playing tackle football. We didn’t have a season during COVID (freshman year) so, sophomore year was my first time experiencing high school football. I didn’t really know what to expect, and for the majority of the season, I just played wide receiver. It wasn’t until our starting quarterback had a season-ending injury that I was given the chance to play quarterback."

Athletic success is hereditary for Wamhoff, who comes from a family that has enjoyed success at the collegiate and professional levels in a variety of sports.

His grandfather, Jim Otis, won a national championship at Ohio State in 1968 and went on to have a solid 9-year career in the National Football League with the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals. Jeff Otis, his uncle, played at Columbia University and spent time in the World League of American Football as well as the NFL. His other uncle, Jim Otis played quarterback and special teams at Ohio State in the early 2000s.

His father, Brian, played soccer at Rhodes College and his mother, Laura, was a swimmer at the University of Missouri. His aunt, Jodi Otis, played softball at Saint Louis University.

“I have played sports my whole life,” Wamhoff said. “Football, baseball, and basketball being my main three. Football was huge in my life, having a grandfather that played running back for Ohio State, then several years in the NFL, along with two uncles who played quarterback at the college level and the NFL.”

The junior quarterback carved out his own niche in the sport this fall, leading the Eagles to a perfect 11-0 season after Covenant won just one game the year before. Wamhoff credits the struggles from his sophomore season for helping prepare him and his teammates for this season's magical run.

“This season truly seemed like a story taken right out of a book," Wamhoff said. “It was a Cinderella story. We were a team coming off a 1-7 season, with not much to prove. But through strength and conditioning all summer, [Covenant] Coach [Chad] Ciesil did more than prepare us for the season ahead. Our whole team came together as a brotherhood and that connection reflected on the field.”

In his first full season at quarterback, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior completed 77% of his passes for 1,674 yards, 31 touchdowns and no interceptions. He was named VISFL player of the year.

“Every day is just a battle against me from yesterday,” Wamhoff said. “Did I do better? Did I do worse? This just helps me to reflect on myself and areas I need to improve on. I’m trying to be the first Mark Wamhoff in football, the first me.”

In addition to his passing prowess, Wamhoff was a rushing force in the Eagles’ option-based attack, turning 48 carries into 595 yards and eight touchdowns. He also was an all-state performer at cornerback.

Ciesil said he was impressed with the growth and poise Wamhoff showed throughout the season.

“He’s a special person and player,” Ciesil said. “Mark is tough. When he gets hit, he gets more focused. You can see the competitive fire in his eyes and know that he’s dialed in. It was really special to watch Mark take the next step in his development as a football player, leader and quarterback this season.”

Covenant was dominant during the regular season, winning games by an average of more than 44 points.

“Our offense this year was just unstoppable,” Wamhoff said. “There were many games where we would score on every drive. This was due to the fact that our passing game is just as effective as our run game. Our offensive line this year was just outstanding. Because of them, our running back, Jonathan Newton, was able to do what he does, run the ball fast and hard. Also having such an elite receiving corps was a huge reason our pass game was so dominant. Stephen Burton, Zach Pirtle, R.J. Corbey and Chase Campbell were just outstanding this year. I was lucky to have receivers that caught the ball nearly every time.”

Wamhoff's favorite play in the playbook was “Rams Right Rub” which included plenty of options to make plays down the field. The play allows the Eagles to attack all three levels of the field based on his pre-snap reads.

“Honestly, this season, personally I loved our playbook,” Wamhoff said. “There were just so many options on every play. Based on these pre-snap reads, I might have to change the routes or the play entirely. I will go through my cadence and then the ball is snapped. In this play, and every play, I will usually read low to high. First looking for the dig, secondly the fade and lastly the post. If nothing is open, then I will just throw it away or scramble out of the pocket.”

Wamhoff credits his prowess on the baseball diamond, especially behind the plate as catcher, for preparing him to excel on the gridiron.

“I would say that my quick release, along with good accuracy, helps this offense to work,” Wamhoff said. “I have to hit every route on time, and quick sometimes, otherwise the plays don’t work. Being able to use my speed to get out of the pocket and broken plays has been really useful at times this season. Along with being able to make the correct pre-snap reads and put our team in the best position to succeed.”

Wamhoff’s ability to make throws both in the pocket and on the run is inspired by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He played baseball, along with football, just like me and baseball helped both of us out with throwing I believe,” he said. “It is because of baseball that I am equipped to throw using different arm angles, depending on the situation at hand, just like we all see Mahomes do on Sundays.”

Nowhere was this more evident than last Saturday’s state championship game against Virginia Episcopal, when Wamhoff completed 19 of 22 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

“My accuracy was on point,” Wamhoff said. “More importantly, my receivers were making huge catches and plays. I was able to use my legs to rush for 121 yards, helping us get out of some busted plays.”

The signature moment came with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter when a Burton interception gave the Eagles the ball on their own 2-yard line trailing 22-20.

“I remember going up to Coach Ciesil and said, 'I was born for this,'” Wamhoff said. “I ran into the huddle and knew that we were going to score.”

Wamhoff made good on his statement.

He marched the team 98 yards on 11 plays, culminating in Newton’s six-yard touchdown run. But it was a key 10-yard completion to Burton on a fourth down conversion midway through the drive that was the key play.

“We completed some huge passes to get halfway down the field, but ended up facing a fourth-and-8 situation,” Wamhoff explained. “I just trusted myself and my team. Completing that 98-yard drive to win the game was just one of the amazing things we did as a team. With 19 guys, we dominated the entire league, showing that we deserved respect.”

Off the field, Wamhoff has that same fire within him to be great. In school, his favorite subject is math. He’s taking AP Calculus this semester and he finds the class to be “very interesting.”

When Wamhoff is not spending time with his family and friends, one of his true passions is hitting the slopes.

“Coming up soon is skiing season and I’m so excited,” Wamhoff said. “Skiing is one of my favorite things to do in life and I can’t wait to head up to Wintergreen and Snowshoe every chance I have.”

With a state championship secured, Wamhoff reflects fondly on the journey to get to the top of the mountain.

“The state championship game was the greatest of my life out of all the games I have played and this ranks No. 1,” Wamhoff said. “This season, our whole team came together as a brotherhood and in [the state title] game, we really showed our grit through every obstacle set before us. There were mistakes I made, but you just have to get up and move on and by not letting those little mistakes affect me, helped me to give our team the best chance to win.”

Ciesil credits Wamhoff for setting the tone for the Eagles' magical run to a championship.

“Mark was a key part of a really special team this season,” he said. “He has a killer instinct on the field that can’t be taught. I’m incredibly happy to see all the hard work he and his teammates put in this year result in a truly special season. Across the board, all of our players stepped up and made key contributions to our team’s success. Mark was always there to help and support his teammates. As a junior and one of the players elected as a captain of this team, he led by example all season.”