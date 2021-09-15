Athlete spotlight: Covenant's Maddie Gardiner

“As an athlete, she has consistently worked on all parts of her game — strength, speed, technique, nutrition, recovery, mindset and mental toughness,” Dunn said. “She has developed outstanding endurance from her workouts and long runs that have been made possible because of the consistency she has put into all of those categories.”

Gardiner credits not just her coach, but Covenant teammate Reese Dalton, for her success. The two sophomores train together often, both as teammates and individuals and bring out the best in one another.

“Reese is an inspiration, given she is able to find joy in everything,” she said. “She happily and willingly pushes herself to her best abilities, which in turn, lifts me up to want to do my very best while still holding a smile.”

Dunn agreed.

“Maddie is also lucky to have an incredible teammate, Reese Dalton,” she said. “Reese was very successful as an eighth grader and I think that friendly competition spurred Maddie’s motivation in the sport. Now, as two of the best girls in the state, they have different strengths and can really push each other in practice. Right now, Covenant has yet to field a full girls team and I know that’s something that Maddie and Reese really want.”