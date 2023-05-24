Coaches oftentimes stress the importance of family to get their squads to buy into the team concept.

That message wasn’t a hard sell for Covenant girls soccer coach Bryan Verbrugge this season.

Verbrugge's team has three starters that are sisters — Makayla Hargrove and twin sisters Kylie and Kamdyn Hargrove — and all three were all key contributors in Covenant's run to an undefeated season and the program’s first state championship in more than a decade.

Sophomore Makayla Hargrove scored a team-high 28 goals and added 16 assists and was a first-team all-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference selection for the Eagles. Kylie Hargrove and Kamdyn Hargrove, both eighth-graders, also made their presence felt despite their young age.

Kylie ranked second on the team in scoring with 19 goals and 10 assists, while Kamdyn was a steadying force on the back line for the Eagles, anchoring a Covenant defense that surrendered just seven goals in 18 matches.

“It’s a real joy to have three sisters on the team,” Verbrugge said. “I can tell they enjoy playing together. They communicate directly and indirectly on the field. I couldn’t always hear what they were saying, but I knew they were talking to one another.”

The journey to championship glory began early on for all three siblings.

“My parents said I had an excessive amount of energy and decided to sign me up for soccer," Makayla Hargrove said. "I was three years old when I started playing for the YMCA league and once I was around 4 or 5, signed up at SOCA.”

Hargrove also plays basketball and volleyball, but soccer has always been her true passion.

“While most kids either cried or picked flowers, playing soccer so young, I was the one knocking over boys, taking the ball and blocking the goal,” Makayla Hargrove said. “I had so much love for the game, even at a young age. I feel like in soccer, you are always moving. I just love being able to use my speed, go 1-v-1 with defenders, find key passes and encourage my teammates to compete the same way. There’s nothing I don’t love about soccer.”

The family's passion for the sport does not stop with Makayla.

Her younger sisters followed in her footsteps and picked up the sport at the age of 3 and were immediately hooked.

“I’m pretty sure my parents signed me up because we wanted to do everything Makayla did at that point,” Kylie Hargrove said. “I remember playing at a young age and taking the ball from the boys. I still enjoy doing that.”

Kamdyn Hargrove, who is older than Kylie by 45 seconds, agreed.

“My parents signed us up and I immediately fell in love,” Kamdyn Hargrove said. “This is the only sport I’ve played. I secretly want to try volleyball too. When I was younger, I was the smallest of my sisters, so I felt like I was always trying to keep up with them. Now, we all compete at the highest level in travel [soccer] and I am just as physical as they are.”

The Hargrove sisters have high confidence in their own games, as well as their siblings.

“Not being cocky or anything, but of course I’m going to say I am the best out of the bunch,” Makayla Hargrove said. “I hope they look to me as a good leader as I try to be that for all my teammates on the field. My sisters and I all have our strengths individually. I like to go head-on and weave through defenders to take a shot or lay the ball off to someone that’s in a better position to strike.

"Kamdyn is a really solid defender. She knows how to read the plays, step to the ball or shift and drop back. She is a leader on the back line and has a lot of energy.

"Kylie is such a strong, physical player. She can hold the ball for us and attack or drop down to the midfield and help [Katie Wolf and Sinclaire Hart] defend. Kylie has powerful kicks that help us score early in tough games. We all have different strengths that just fit together like a puzzle. The fact that we know each other’s game allows us to connect easily and lead different parts of our lineup.”

Kylie Hargrove offered a rebuttal to her sister's claim of being the best player of the three siblings.

“My sisters are good, but I’m the best one,” she said. “Kam plays in the back and is really smart at controlling the entire back line. Makayla plays forward and in the middle. She is good at controlling the ball. We trust each other with the ball and that’s important in order to win games. We all know each other’s game. The thing that can get challenging is we hold each other accountable too. So, if one of us gets a little tired and doesn’t go for a tackle, we sometimes give each other a hard time.”

As the quarterback of the defense, Kamdyn relishes the opportunity to thrive in different capacities than her sisters.

“I think I’m pretty poised back there,” she said. “Communication is key. Kylie is aggressive and will run through someone to get the ball. Makayla will set people up for a goal or create space and a shot for herself. I think we are all getting better and better as individuals and teammates.

Who does she think is the best player of the three?

"I’m the best though," Kamdyn Hargrove said. "If I know my sisters, we all answered that way.”

The sisters also have their own unique soccer inspirations as well.

“A soccer player, I have always looked up to Alex Morgan,” Makayla Hargrove said. “I wear No. 13 because of her and I just really love her dedication to the game of soccer. She always pushed herself to be better.”

Kylie's inspiration on the pitch comes from one of the top scorers in the English Premier League.

“I look up to Mohamed Salah,” Kylie Hargrove said. “He is very disciplined and humble and goes through a lot of things in life and he is teaching all of the kids around him to keep your heads up and don’t give up, no matter what, I try to do moves like him. Some of my travel teammates call me Salah because they know I want to be just like him.”

Kamdyn draws inspiration from members of the United States Women’s National Team, including a former University of Virginia star.

“I love players like Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn,” Kamdyn Hargrove said. “They are solid defenders and make quick decisions. I definitely look up to both of them.”

Off the pitch, especially at home, the sisters have their own unique personalities.

“They are all such good kids,” mother Ashley Hargrove said. “Makayla is more of a mama bear. She’s thoughtful, resilient and a social butterfly. Kamdyn is a little more quiet. She is focused on school, and she’s smart and artistic. Kylie is more of my jokester, a little rebellious, strong and pretty straight forward. They are all kind-hearted kids.”

The girls also have their own passions outside of soccer.

“My life basically revolves around sports, but in my small free time, I really enjoy music," Makayla Hargrove said. "I listen to it before games and to clear my head. I listen to pump-up songs more than anything. I enjoy artists like Jay-Z, and Kanye West because every song they share or have individually written is so unique. I also enjoy slower, softer music, when I do homework, like SZA. Her voice helps me focus. I also enjoy going to Young Life, which is a club that meets every week. We go on fun outings together and its brought me closer to God.”

For Kylie, her love of sports stems from the competition.

“I love basketball almost as much as soccer,” Kylie Hargrove said. “I would still play travel basketball if I had a little more time. If lacrosse didn’t interfere with soccer, I’d be playing that too.”

Kamdyn’s interests are very broad.

“Outside of soccer, I love to draw,” she said. “It actually helps me focus and relax. I will literally draw anything or anyone. Art is such a huge passion of mine.”

Even Pablo Picasso would have appreciated the masterpiece that was the final week of the season for Covenant’s girls soccer team.

After an emotional home victory over Eastern Mennonite in the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals, the Eagles made the trek to Richmond to continue its state tournament run.

Covenant trailed for more than 88 minutes in its state semifinal showdown against rival BRAC rival North Cross before Makayla Hargrove found Sinclaire Hart open inside the penalty area for the equalizer in extra time. Katie Steeper scored the eventual game-winner in the first overtime and Makayla capped the scoring with another goal in the second 10-minute overtime session to give the Eagles a berth in the state championship match.

“This past week or so has been a little stressful, but it was worth it in the end,” Makayla Hargrove said. “It was all my sisters and I could talk about at home together. We wanted it bad. It’s just great being able to share this win with them.”

In last Saturday’s championship game against Christchurch, the drama intensified as the game went scoreless through regulation and overtime and went to penalty kicks. Kylie Hargrove suffered an injury during the game and had to watch the final moments of the game from the sidelines.

Makayla Hargrove was the first shooter in the penalty kick shootout for Covenant and came through in a big way.

“Walking up to that line for the penalty was crazy,” Makayla Hargrove said. “I was thinking about my whole season right there on the spot. When I made it, I just knew we were going to win it. I had all the confidence that my team was going to make it.”

Two rounds later, Kamdyn was called upon to level the score for the Eagles. The eighth-grader, who had missed the state semifinals to take part in the Girls Academy Talent ID conference in Pennsylvania, was ready for the moment.

“When Coach V asked me to take a PK, I said ‘Yes’ without hesitation,” Kamdyn Hargrove said. “I was so anxious, I was shaking. At the time, it didn’t set in that if I had missed my shot and they made the next one, we would’ve lost the whole thing. I’m just glad I could knock that shot in for my team.”

After back-to-back saves from Covenant goalkeeper Addi Taylor in Rounds 5 and 6, Molly Schlichting converted her penalty kick to give the Eagles their first state title since 2009.

“Once Molly got up to that line to kick the final goal, I had so much faith in her,” Makayla Hargrove said. “I knew it was going in. After she made it, the sprint to her felt like slow motion. All of the hard work that our team put in this season was worth it all. It literally came down to the very last kick. It felt like such a relief.”

Being able to share the victory together is something the Hargrove sisters won’t soon forget.

“I loved sharing the state win with my sisters and this amazing group of athletes,” Kylie Hargrove said. “We are a young team and have a couple more girls coming up that should help us out. We are just getting started. The future is bright.”

Makayla Hargrove said the last few days have been amazing with all off the support she’s received from people throughout Central Virginia.

“I’ll pass someone and they’ll say, ‘Congratulations’ and I smile big all over again,” she said. “I feel so blessed and grateful to play with this incredible bunch of girls. Two years ago, I was in eighth grade, we were in the state finals, played hard, but fell short. The fact it was my sisters' first year made it all so special, knowing that they have four more years to do it again. We have some talented younger kids on this team and they are just getting started. I hope to get two more championships, but now I also know what it feels like to be a state champion.”