Athlete spotlight: Covenant's Delaney Poindexter

It’s been quite a freshman campaign for Covenant’s Delaney Poindexter.

This past fall, she was an all-conference performer for the Eagles' volleyball team, which captured the Blue Ridge Conference title and advanced to the VISAA state tournament.

This winter, Poindexter was one of the driving forces behind Covenant’s Cinderella run through the VISAA Division II state girls basketball tournament, which saw the Eagles knock off the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to earn a spot in the state championship game for the first time in 25 years.

“One of my favorite things about sports are the underdogs,” Poindexter said. “Being the underdog means that you get to play with freedom. This year is about making a name for ourselves. We get to show everyone that, no matter how small or young we are, we are coming for that state championship and we won’t stop until we get there.”

That competitive drive and passion for sports has continued this spring on the lacrosse field, where Poindexter has led Covenant to a 7-1 record, including a perfect 3-0 mark in conference play. The lone blemish on the Eagles’ slate was an 11-10 setback against Division I program Trinity Episcopal in Richmond.

“Our coaching staff is what really brings our team together,” Poindexter said. “Coach Colleen Norair and assistants Kelly Lynn and Shannon Poindexter, our coaches push us, lead us and encourage us to be the best team we can be. I could not ask for a better coaching staff.”

Poindexter has made a habit of stuffing the stat sheet in every single game for the Eagles. She is tied with her sister, Kerrigan, for the team-lead in points (40) and ranks second on the team with 30 goals and has a team-high 10 assists. She also has scooped up a team-high 31 ground balls and ranks second with 37 draw controls.

Poindexter also has grown into a team leader for the Eagles.

“This year, Delaney has really had to step into a leadership role, despite the fact that she is only a freshman,” Norair said. “We have a very talented, but very young team and Delaney has demonstrated leadership qualities that I would expect from a junior or senior. She takes her role as team captain very seriously as she simultaneously acts as an advocate for her teammates and pushes them to be the best players that they can be.”

That's not to say that Poindexter hasn't needed some coaching along the way.

“Last year, and even the beginning of the season this year, Delaney would always begin warmups with some kind of snack in her hand,” Norair said. “She would actually start running a lap while holding a piece of orange chicken. So, I had to implement a rule about not bringing food with you while you warm-up, a rule I never even imagined needing.”

But while scoring goals and pre-practice snacks are fun, the freshman has found a deep appreciation for the grittier side of the game as well.

“One thing that I pride myself in above all in sports is defense,” Poindexter said. “Defense wins games. The best lacrosse or basketball games to watch is when it is just a battle between the defenses.”

Even with all her success, lacrosse wasn’t a sport that Poindexter was drawn to right away.

“I started playing lacrosse because my mom made me quit soccer,” Poindexter said. “Soccer was my life at the age of 10 and I was devastated that she made me quit. My sister and I played in the Albemarle Girls Lacrosse and Field Hockey League, which was the biggest for girls lacrosse at the time. I remember crying and begging my mom to not let me go to [Albemarle Girls Lacrosse and Field Hockey League], but I couldn’t get out of it."

Now, Poindexter is hooked on the sport.

She played for the CAVLAX Elite 2025 team under coaches Whitney Kestner and Caroline Stokes and they showed Poindexter the greatness of the sport.

“They led our team to countless victories,” she said. “Even after the great season, I did not want to admit to my mom that I liked the sport. A few years later, those same coaches and same teammates have been with me throughout my entire lacrosse career.”

Under the tutelage of Kestner and Stokes, Poindexter grew to appreciate the unique intricacies of the sport, especially on defense.

“I remember this one tournament that I went to with my CAVLAX travel team, our defense was so impenetrable, we called ourselves 'The Great Wall of Charlottesville,'” Poindexter recalled.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Poindexter’s travel seasons, causing disruptions during a critical year of development in the sport. But Poindexter made the most of the time away from game action, choosing to focus on her offensive skills.

She spent countless hours working with Nate Rullman, Carrington King, Audrey Schreck and several of her CAVLAX Elite teammates nearly every day to improve her skill set.

“We worked on shot placement, 1v1’s, 8-meters, and we played a bunch of speed lacrosse,” Poindexter said. “By spring of 2021, I was ready to use all of those skills and play Covenant lacrosse as a whole different lacrosse player. Now I get to experience the intensity of defense and be a goal scorer, or playmaker by playing midfield."

That year of training has helped Poindexter grow in all aspects of the game. It’s made her a true two-way player and someone that can not just play the game, but can see it and attack it, especially in transition.

“One phrase that I have engraved in my mind is ‘The ball moves faster than you do,'” Poindexter explained. “After working for a whole year on my offensive skills, attack has become just as important to me as defense. On attack, you are never standing still. Your head is always up. Placement on your shots is more important than the speed. Always cutting with a purpose are a few of the many things I’ve learned over the past two years.”

Poindexter likes to size up her opposition and attack accordingly.

“My first thought is, ‘Can this girl guard me?,'” she said. “Having an offensive mindset should be a little bit selfish. You should demand the ball if you can take your girl. The main goal that Coach Norair set for us this year on offense is to possess the ball. We need to take our time swinging the ball around, getting a feel for the defense. Then we can start to pick the defense apart by making fast cuts, taking two-man’s at the X or by taking 1v1’s from up top.”

Another misnomer when it comes to lacrosse, Poindexter said, is that you can only score goals from inside the 8-yard-box.

“Offense is a process, that when executed correctly, there is no stopping it,” Poindexter said. “If I have an open shot past the 8, then I should shoot the ball quickly because I am able to see more of the cage instead of the goalie. If I get a feed from one of my teammates inside the 8, then I am using shot fakes and not taking a hard as I can shot.”

Current CAVLAX Elite 2025 coach Meredith Locascio preaches the importance of field awareness.

“The ideal shot for an attacker to take is a shot that is farther away from the goal,” Poindexter said. “The closer you are to the goal, the more of the goalie you see, but the farther way from goal, the more of the net you can see. Coach Meredith always tells our offense to look at where the goalie isn’t. Don’t look at where the goalie is because you will shoot directly at the goalie. Most importantly, having quick, tight and good stick sills will help you get a better shot on goal.”

Two players that Poindexter has tried to model her game after are former Boston College standout Cara Urbank and current St. Anne’s-Belfield standout and UVa commit Addi Foster.

Poindexter raved about Urbank’s abilities as a playmaker and her creativity on the pitch.

“Urbank is the type of player that doesn’t score four or five goals a game,” Poindexter said. “She makes the goals happen by setting the screen or making a cut to move her defender. She doesn’t get as much glory as a goal scorer does, but she is just as important. I would love to play alongside her because she has such a high lacrosse IQ and can see the field in a completely different way.”

Like Urbank, Foster is a Swiss-Army knife for STAB and Poindexter appreciates how she makes everyone around her better.

“Addi plays with such poise and ease that it almost looks like she isn’t going hard, but really, that is just her style of play,” Poindexter said. “Addi affects the game not just through her goals, but through finding the right pass to make, always keeping her head up and by being an excellent leader. Addi is so much fun to watch and I am excited to learn more from her.”

Poindexter also has learned a lot from playing multiple sports. She credits the cross training that she does in basketball and lacrosse for helping her improve in both sports.

“One thing that continues to amaze me is how similar lacrosse and basketball are,” Poindexter said. “Lacrosse and basketball are the most similar in their defenses. In basketball, if you are the first pass away, the you have to be ready to help your teammate who’s guarding the ball. In lacrosse, if you are the first pass away, you have to be able to help slide to your teammate who’s guarding the ball. The second slide is also identical in both sports, along with trapping, being as big as you possibly can, having your head on a swivel, talking and being low and athletic while guarding the ball.”

Playing sports is only a part of what makes Poindexter unique. She also loves to read and is a big fan of the Marvel series. The freshman loves country music, especially Morgan Wallen, and also enjoys trips to the lake, buying hats, and playing a round of golf.

In addition, Poindexter is a self-proclaimed “Foody,” especially when it comes to the food at Guadalajara. Her favorite subject is English and she’s also a big advocate for breakfast for dinner, especially her favorite cereal, Captain Crunch. The freshman also classifies sleeping as her favorite activity and believes she could sleep 12 hours a day if she had the chance.

Family is another important part of Poindexter’s life. She has two brothers and two sisters that mean the world to her.

“I compete with my siblings, which definitely helps me on the lacrosse field,” Poindexter said. “My family is a big part of my life. My siblings help build my competitiveness, while my parents teach me things about sports and about the world.”

Poindexter would love to pursue playing lacrosse in college and has envisioned playing alongside her sister, Kerrigan, at the next level. But for now, the freshman captain is pleased with how the Covenant girls lacrosse team has developed and hopes to carry over the magic from volleyball and basketball into the spring.

With the team made up for mostly underclassmen, Poindexter believes this year will serve as a strong foundation from which the Eagles can build on for years to come.

“Throughout the high school years, we will all essentially grow up together playing lacrosse,” she said. “Nothing is more fun than knowing who the person to your right and left is and creating that bond of being able to win and lose as a team. A player-led team is better than a coach-led team and for the next two to four years, we will be able to learn how to use each other and our strengths.”

