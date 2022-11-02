Athlete spotlight: Covenant's Cara Hamil

Some athletes find their calling early on in life, while for others, it takes time to discover the sport that defines them.

Cara Hamil’s love affair with volleyball started at an early age and has grown stronger with age. Both of her parents played the sport in college and have coached it throughout her lifetime.

Her mother, Susan Hamil, played at Michigan State and has coached in Central Virginia at Regents School of Charlottesville. She is now the middle school coach at Covenant and has served as a travel coach for the Charlottesville Area Volleyball Club for the past four years. Her father, Bryan Hamil, was a volleyball player at Roanoke College and is currently an assistant varsity coach at Covenant.

“I basically grew up in a gym, watching my mom coach, so volleyball was always a sport I knew I wanted to play," Cara Hamil said. "I started practicing with a middle school team in fourth grade. Along with volleyball, I played basketball, lacrosse and I swam, but volleyball was the sport that brought me the most joy. I still like lacrosse quite a bit though.”

The Covenant sophomore said her passion for the volleyball also creates a sense of family pride.

“I have always looked up to my mom," Hamil said, "and although she does not play anymore, she is still a volleyball player that I admire.”

Her volleyball lineage and early introduction to the sport has helped Hamil refine her skills and become one of the best volleyball players in Central Virginia.

As a freshman, she was named Blue Ridge Conference player of the year and led the Eagles to the Blue Ridge Conference Tournament title and a berth in the VISAA Division II state tournament as an all-state performer.

She picked up right where she left off this season, leading the Eagles to BRC regular season and tournament titles. Heading into Wednesday’s regular season finale against Tandem Friends, Hamil had posted 285 kills, 56 aces and 210 digs and was once again named BRC player of the year.

“Cara is an amazing athlete,” Covenant coach Bethany Davis said. “She is leading the team in kills and is a player we know will terminate the ball. The exciting thing about Cara is how versatile of a player she is and all the ways she contributed to the team. We lean on her out of our system and Cara has an arsenal of off-speed shots. Cara contributes in serve receive and defensively and is a huge threat on the serving line.”

In Hamil’s mind, volleyball is unmatched when it comes to sheer excitement and she thrives off the energy from the crowd.

“Personally, I do not think any sport is as loud and hype as volleyball is because all people, even those who have no idea what they are watching, can still get super loud and cheer on a volleyball game,” she said. “Every single rally ends in a point for one of the teams, so it is impossible to get bored as a player or a fan. Also, volleyball is a great team sport. You can’t win any games with just one really good player. You need all six players on the court to be strong.”

As a freshman, Hamil was the go-to option at the net for the Eagles last season as they made a run to the state tournament. She learned from that experience and has added some new wrinkles to her game this fall that have made her even more dynamic.

“I don’t think volleyball is a sport that you can rely on just sheer athletic ability,” Hamil said. “Sure, that helps enormously, but volleyball is a technique sport. It requires hours in the gym, refining all aspects of the game.”

Hamil often shows her technical prowess in the way she hits the ball. She said she is able to change the trajectory of the ball simply by altering how her hand contacts it. While that might seam like a simple thing to do, it’s much more complex than it appears.

“When you hit the ball, you’re combining footwork, timing, jumping, arm strength and hand placement in a very short period of time, all while watching for holes on the other side of the net,” she explained. “My position as outside hitter also requires that I be able to play every part of the game well — serving, passing, hitting, blocking back row and defense. It’s a lot to work on and it takes a lot of mental focus.”

Hamil also brings that focus to the lacrosse field. Last spring, she was a key contributor on defense for the Covenant girls lacrosse team as it captured the VISAA Division II state championship. Hamil credits lacrosse for helping to improve her speed, agility and reaction time on the volleyball court.

“I love volleyball very much, but I also love lacrosse,” she said. “I have not been playing lacrosse for nearly as long, but I still love the sport a lot and it has given me close friendships. I currently play club lacrosse, along with club volleyball. It’s a lot, especially with my academic workload."

On the volleyball court, Hamil's primary mindset on every point is completely focused on what she can do to score for her team, whether that means playing good off-block defense, transitioning quickly or making the smart play.

“Before the play even begins, I try to understand the block that I am facing and what weaknesses there might be,” Hamil said. “If I have a huge block, I might be more focused on hitting high, placing the ball or potentially tipping to an open spot. If I only have one blocker because my middles and setter have worked hard to hold the block, then I know I have a lot more options. As for hitting from the back row, it is a slightly different mindset as the back row sets require a different adjustment. It is still an area of my game that I need to improve.”

This fall, Hamil has been surrounded by some talented playmakers on her team. Delaney Poindexter and London Constant are returning all-conference performers for the Eagles. She has also benefited from the addition of newcomer Maya Veselinovic, an all-conference setter that can also be a threat as a hitter.

“I don’t feel it as pressure,” Hamil said of being surrounded by talented teammates. “I feel it more as an opportunity to do my job and help my team. It doesn’t feel like pressure, because I am surrounded by other skilled teammates that have my back and help pick me up if I get blocked or make an error. And, as we have added more firepower at the net this year, I know there are other players who can also get the job done.”

In Hamil's mind, a great volleyball player not only has great technical skills, but also an energetic and supportive personality to lift up those around them.

“The perfect volleyball player would not be self-focused or blaming, but instead always be looking to ‘better the ball’ and encourage a teammate who is struggling,” Hamil said. “A great player has to be coachable. This means being willing to implement feedback from their coach and constantly looking for ways to improve.”

Hamil always is looking for ways to improve her game. Her enthusiasm for the sport is high, though she says she does have to keep it under control at times.

“I have never once dreaded a volleyball practice or match,” Hamil said. “I love bringing energy to our games and hyping up my teammates. Over the years, I’ve had to learn how to rein that energy in sometimes in order to stay mentally focused. My coach, Bethany Davis, used to say that whenever I got a big kill and then had to go back to serve afterwards, that more than likely I would miss that serve because I was too pumped up. I’ve worked on that and I think I’ve made improvements.”

That competitive drive is at the core of everything that Hamil does.

“I’ve tried a lot of different activities over the years — music, drama, art — but nothing brings me as much joy as playing sports, so that is where I have spent most of my extracurricular time,” she said. “I also love spending time with my friends, listening to music, spending time at the beach with my family. My friends and family mean everything to me, so when I am not at a practice or games, I spent time with them.”

Davis said that spirit extends throughout Hamil’s life.

“Cara not only excels on the court, but also in the classroom and in the community,” she said. “She studies hard, gets great grades, she volunteers to help the younger volleyball players in the community. Cara babysits for me. She is a young lady I trust with my children. If that doesn’t speak to her character, then I don’t know what does.”

After high school, Hamil hopes to continue playing volleyball at the next level. In terms of a career, she’s still figuring out her path.

“I have always loved working with young kids,” she said. “So, I think I want to pursue some sort of job that involves helping them. My favorite subject is math, so maybe I will do something with that too.”

Hamil said one of the most memorable moments from this season came during early season encounter with Fredericksburg Christian. The Eagles dropped the first two sets, but stormed back to win the next three and earn the victory, which gave the team a shot in the arm.

“It showed the kind of grit and determination that we have as a team and after that win, I knew this team was capable of great things,” Hamil said. “Winning back-to-back conference championships has been an amazing accomplishment and only possible because of the hard work put in by everyone on our team. None of us would have been able to do it without the support from one another.”

With all the success the Eagles volleyball team have had over the past two seasons, there’s still plenty left to prove for Hamil and her teammates as the state tournament approaches.

She’s excited about the challenge.

“It’s been amazing to be a part of this program as it has started to make its mark in the region,” she said. “I have played with several of my teammates since before middle school in multiple sports, who we know and trust each other on the court. That trust has served as a great foundation for us these past two years. Having that kind of history and friendship with my teammates has made the last two years so much more meaningful. I have been honored to be named one of the team captains and that has challenged me to learn how to be a leader, and not just a player.

"Honestly, I am still learning what that means and how to do it well.”