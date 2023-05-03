Family and sports have always been high priorities for Sethaun Nowell.

Whether it was playing pickup games with friends or just sitting on the couch listening to his father preach wisdom, the Charlottesville High School standout has cherished every moment of those activities.

While a lot has happened over the past six months, the junior maintains his passion for the things that he loves and has added a few more along the way, including competing in track and field.

“Growing up, my whole life has been sports,” Nowell said. “Ranging from baseball, basketball, football, lacrosse and now track. Being 17, I kind of needed to make a choice on what I wanted to do with my life, so I decided to commit to track and be the very best possible.”

Nowell's commitment to track and field has already paid big dividends. Earlier this year, he captured gold at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet, 9 inches, more than a foot longer than his closest competitor.

That winning performance at the Class 3 indoor meet proved therapeutic for Nowell, who captured his first state championship eight years to the day after the death of his father.

“I don’t really look up to too many athletes,” Nowell said. “It’s a bit selfish, but one thing my dad always told me was to make my mark on this world. You never know when you’re going to have to depart, so make your mark while you’re here. If anyone, I look up to my dad, even though he may be gone. I still look up to him and will do right by him, to make myself the best athlete, role model, brother and son that I possibly could be. That’s why I play the way I do. That’s why I put every ounce of will that I have in my body into every sport that I try. It’s all for him.”

Nowell's journey to track stardom began by happenstance.

After a solid first season on the CHS varsity football team, Nowell was prepared to transition right into basketball for the winter sports season. However, he was scheduled to work both days that the Black Knights had preseason tryouts for basketball, which left him looking for another sport to fill the void.

“I got involved in track earlier on this year, and to be honest, I just did it because I didn’t get to play basketball this year,” he said. “So, I said, 'Well, I might as well run track with my friends.' Little did I know I’d actually fall in love with it.”

Nowell's initial breakthrough in the sport came last winter during an invitational meet at Fork Union Military Academy when he was entered in the triple jump for the first time.

“I jumped a 43-11, but I didn’t know that they marked the closest mark to the board, so I put my hand down and got up and it got marked back to 39 [feet],” Nowell said. “In the moment, I realized that nobody else around me was jumping anything close to 40 feet. That is when I realized that I had potential and it was up to me to want it or not.”

A few meets later, Nowell qualified for states in the triple jump and realized there was only one competitor in the state with a longer jump.

“I tell you, when I found out about it, I needed it,” Nowell said. “I trained and got better and better and managed to win districts, regionals and states.”

After winning the state indoor championship in the triple jump in March, Nowell was invited to participate in the Adidas Track Nationals. Competing against the top jumpers in the country, he held his own.

"The goal was to place sixth or better,” he said. “I ended up placing eighth, but for my first year doing this, I’d say that I did fairly well.”

When Nowell steps foot on the runway for the triple jump, he is all business.

“I honestly start seeing tunnel vision,” he said. “It’s just me, the board, and the pit. I just know that if I don’t make it into the pit, I’ve failed, and nobody wants to fail, so I’ve pushed myself to go further and further in the pit every time.”

Nowell is far from a one-event specialist for the Black Knights. During the outdoor track and field season, the junior has competed in the long jump, high jump, triple jump, 110-meter hurdles and 4x100-meter relay. Recently, he captured gold in the long jump (21-6), triple jump (44-9) and the high jump (6-0) during a Jefferson District meet.

Nowell has already qualified for states in all of the events he competes in except for one, the 110-meter hurdles, and he is closing in on that.

“When I step in the blocks for hurdles, I honestly take it one [step] at a time,” Nowell said. “I’m still working toward perfecting the hurdles, but I find it really fun, so I look forward to getting better times.”

Nowell credits Charlottesville track and field coach Ron Green, along with assistants Kelsey Bechtle, Ray Ackenbom and Lorenzo Brown for bringing out the best of him in his new sport.

“Coach Brown and Coach [Bechtle] emphasized the importance of flexibility to me, something that I’ve struggled with my whole life,” he said. “They led me in stretches, stressed the importance of hydration, and when it all felt like it was about to be too much, they made sure to put recovery into my training regimen.”

He also credits the sport for making him a better person and helped him form a stronger bond with his teammates.

“Having friends on the team that I can consider my brothers really makes it better,” Nowell said. “People like Eddison Duolo, Noah Ivory, Bishop Paige, Abas Noor, we started a brotherhood that is more than just track. Coach Brown would have some deep conversations with us, especially about being a young black man in today’s world, and it’s having a coach and a team that actually care means the world to me.”

That commitment and dedication has made this spring a special one.

“Outdoor season has been a complete 180 from indoor,” Nowell said. “I didn’t really care about track in the beginning. I kind of just showed up to practice every now and then. My first meet was the team’s third meet, so I was already behind, but I managed to make it up and do what I did. Outdoor has been completely different. I became more and more interested and more willing to compete in events others didn’t really want to. One main goal that I aspire to achieve is becoming a state champion for outdoor, and with the training that I’ve been involved in, I have full faith that I can do it again.”

Green is excited to have Nowell as a member of the team.

“Sethaun is one of those kids who was blessed with tons of talent and he could almost do any event in track and field with training,” Green said. “What really makes him so valuable to the team is his willingness to try new things. He is very inquisitive, smart, strong, multi-talented young athlete. He just started high jumping seriously and he’s already gone six feet. I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do next.”

The success on the track should not only serve him well for the rest of the outdoor season, but in other sports, as well as life.

“Football has been a driving force my entire life,” Nowell said. “My dad played and always told me that I’d soon be on that field, just like him. Even though we didn’t win a lot, the mindset you have to have to play football is so different from that you might need to play chess or something. I get into this mindset of being a dog, not being afraid of anything, wanting to get at everything that is in my way. I take that mentality into every single sport I play. Putting that into track was a little hard, but it made it easier. It made me want it more, made me want to be the best. It made me open my eyes to all the possibilities.”

Outside of sports, Nowell is an active member of Men of Color, Honor and Ambition at Charlottesville .

“They have been a driving force for me to really step outside of my comfort zone and shrink the target that was placed on my back from birth,” he said.

He’s also an avid gardener and raves about the time he spent working for Cultivate Charlottesville and the work they’ve done within his community. The junior loves adventure and is willing to try “anything once” as long as he’ll be safe. Nowell enjoys long walks and staying active within his community. He also has two guinea pigs and a cat.

“I love seeing nature and animals,” Nowell said. “I feel like I have a connection with animals that I just can’t get from people.”

He also works hard to help provide financial support for his mother and their family while pursuing his athletic dreams.

“I manage to balance school and work, which has been tough, but I make it work, because at the end of the day, I have a family to provide for,” Nowell said. “I really want to go to college and play sports, but my mom has always told me to have a backup plan. I plan to get a degree in business, and hopefully open a business to help kids that have lost a loved one at a young age. I want to be a sort of a counselor or someone to go to talk to. I know how hard it is to lose a parent at a young age and I don’t want any other kid to have to suffer it as I did. I also hope to use my sports life to boost that for kids, maybe get them into sports, and have them become a successful, if not more successful than I have been.”