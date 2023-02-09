For some athletes, sports are about the individual competition or the ability to achieve success as a team.

While Jaelyn Lynch believes both of those ideas are important, her love of athletics has a much deeper meaning.

“Sports have always helped me to stay focused and motivated to do well in the classroom,” Lynch said. “My parents recognized it very early and always kept me active. In middle school, when I asked to participate in early morning P.E. to help me focus on classes the rest of the day, I knew that physical activity was equally important for mental health as it is for physical health.

"Movement for me is relaxing.”

The Charlottesville High School senior always is on the move. In this day in age of specialization among athletes, Lynch has flourished by staying involved in multiple sports. From field hockey to track to synchronized swimming, there’s always something to keep her busy.

In the classroom, Lynch is just as impressive. She’s an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society.

“I have always been a multi-sport athlete,” Lynch said. “All of my siblings are. I started in elementary school. One sport led to the next and prepared me for high school sports. Soccer and swimming were two sports I competed in early and played the longest, leading to field hockey, synchronized swimming and track and field.”

She encourages other athletes to try new things and stay active.

“As an athlete that participated in different sports and activities before, I figured out what to focus on. I think it is important to kids to try as much as possible or whatever interests them,” Lynch said. “Charlottesville has a lot of different programs; clubs add options for trying things out. I once volunteered at HER Sports Day, where kids could try out all different types of sports for free, learning from high school athletes and coaches. The Charlottesville Swans also have 'Try Out Synchro' days a couple of times a year. You will never get bored when you try different things or stay involved in various activities.”

Lynch's passion for sports comes from her parents, who were both athletes at Norfolk State University. Jamez Lynch Sr., played basketball with the Spartans, while her mother, Jennell, was captain of the cheerleading team and a dancer.

They passed down the importance of staying active to their children. Their oldest child, Jamez Lynch Jr., graduated from Charlottesville in 2021 and was a track and field standout for the Black Knights. He also participated in lacrosse and basketball and ran cross country at CHS.

Jacoby Lynch plays point guard for the Black Knights as a freshman and also participates in cross country and lacrosse. Joey Lynch is a fifth grader at Walker Upper Elementary School and is a member of the SOCA U12 Blue team as well as in her sixth season with the Charlottesville Synchronized Swim team

“My family and friends keep me grounded,” Lynch said. “We work hard and play hard. My parents were both college athletes, my brothers and sisters are competitive athletes and I have family members who are college and professional athletes. They all motivate me to be my best because I am capable.”

Lynch’s introduction into sports started at a very young age.

“I never thought about how young I was, but I started playing soccer and learned how to swim in preschool,” she said. “My dad always said soccer is one of the best activities that becomes the foundation for other sports. He was my first soccer coach. My mom was adamant that everyone in the house had to learn how to swim, the same way we learned to talk. It wasn’t an option.”

When her family moved from Northern Virginia to Charlottesville when Lynch was eight years old, one of the first items on the agenda was to find a summer neighborhood swim team to join.

“We all participated in our neighborhood swim team every summer,” she said. “Since we lived near Fairview, that was the first team that we considered. They had an announcement about a summer camp for the Charlottesville Swans on their website and after reading the description, my mom thought it would be something I would like to try. At the end of the camp, the head coach suggested I join the team and I have been competing since that moment."

Lynch, who was also a second-team all-Region 3C field hockey selection last fall for the Black Knights, said artistic swimming has played an integral part in her development as an athlete. She’s competed across the country, including the U.S. Junior Olympics, every year since the seventh grade. One of the biggest highlights came on Aug. 8, 2016, when her team appeared on Good Morning America.

The Charlottesville Swans are one of only two artistic swimming sanctioned clubs in Virginia. Normally, she practices 10-12 hours during the week and another six hours on the weekend. This season, she’s prioritized track over swimming, but still stays involved by coaching younger athletes in the sport.

During her eighth grade year at Buford Middle School, Lynch’s older brother Jamez encouraged her to run track in preparation for high school.

“[Jamez] would always tell me that I could do well because of the other sports that I was playing at the time and the competitors in the area,” she said.

Four years later, she’s soundly established herself as one of the top track athletes at Charlottesville High School. Last Saturday, she won two individual events and helped CHS win a relay title during the Jefferson District indoor track and field championships at the Estes Athletic Complex at Fork Union Military Academy.

She won gold in the long jump (16-0) and 55-meter hurdles (8.77) and finished third in the triple jump (33-10). In addition, the senior ran a strong leg in the 4x200-meter relay to help the Black Knights win the district title.

“My goals going into the Jefferson District meet were to PR in hurdles and jump qualifying times for states,” Lynch said. “I achieved both. It was super exciting. I’ve now qualified for states in the 55 meters, 55-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump and our 4x200-meter relay.”

Charlottesville track coach Ron Green said Lynch is the ultimate competitor.

“What makes Jaelyn an outstanding athlete, it’s her desire to compete and her desire to win,” he said. “Jaelyn is very laid back; nothing seems to phase her. As a teammate, you couldn’t ask for a better team leader. Jaelyn is everyone’s friend.”

Lynch’s victory in her signature event, the 55-meter hurdles, proved to be the most rewarding. The senior's time of 8.77 seconds not only won the district title, but set a new school record in the process.

Green had challenged Lynch to break the mark earlier in her career. The Charlottesville coach was working another event, but Lynch was the first to let her know how she did.

“I was at the pole vault and did not see her time, but I knew she had won the race,” Green said. “So, she made it a point to come over and ask what the old school record in the 55 hurdles was, knowing she had just broken it. I was very happy and proud for her.”

Lynch couldn’t have been happier.

"The 55-meter hurdles have stood out for me,” she said. “The hurdles are my favorite because they add another element or skill set to just running. I continue to drop time and most recently broke the Charlottesville school record set in 2005. I will continue to improve my time with continued training and opportunities to compete.”

As a multi-event performer, Lynch admits that it’s imperative to maintain focus and composure in each event to excel.

“Some meets can be pretty challenging when I’m doing a lot of events because I don’t have much recovery time between each one,” Lynch said. “So, I must push myself to keep going and keep up that energy for the next event.”

She credits her coaches and teammates for supporting and pushing her to do her best every time out.

“I love participating in events that benefit the team and myself as an individual athlete,” Lynch said. “The most challenging part is practice. Working on numerous events every day, but it is also the most rewarding. I am always up for any challenges that make me better.”

Outside of sports, Lynch continues to strive for excellence in every thing she does. One of her favorite pastimes is baking, including cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Her favorite class in high school is Peter Davis’ Urban Farming, which has aided in her quest for knowledge about agriculture and farming.

Lynch enjoys doing community service projects, including working with HER Sports, where she can work with young athletes and help them find their niche. She’s also serves as an assistant coach for one of the younger Charlottesville Swans Synchronized swimming teams and has worked part time at Fry’s Spring Beach Club.

“When I have downtime, I enjoy arts and crafts, especially crocheting,” Lynch said. “I wrote my college essay about the importance of having a hobby that is a mental break, and for me, that is crocheting.”

Another one of Lynch's life passions, which she shares with her family, is the love of travel.

“My siblings and I compete in travel sports and we spend a lot of time on the road. I love when we add a day or two to our trips to do some sightseeing or extra activities,” Lynch said. “One of my favorites was visiting the U.S. National Whitewater Center in North Carolina. I am always up for a challenge.”

Lynch also is very active in her church community.

“My church family at Zion Union Baptist also keeps me grounded,” she said. “I can connect with others outside of school and sports. I also have a good group of friends who are a mix of non-athletes and athletes, which helps.”

After high school, Lynch hopes to continue her track career at the next level. She’s had interest from a number of programs and is still in the process of finalizing her college plans.

“I have some excellent options and am still in the process of visiting and speaking with coaches,” she said. “Aside from track, I have also received a nice amount of academic scholarships to consider and grants.”

The Charlottesville High School standout is interested in a few different programs, including food science and agriculture, dentistry programs and related hardware design.

“Nutrition for athletes is another area of interest,” Lynch said. “I want to work during my college summers in different fields of interest to experience what I want to pursue. My college courses and experiences will help me decide on my career path and next steps beyond college, which I believe will require graduate or medical school.”