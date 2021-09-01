Athlete Spotlight: Charlottesville golfer Preston Burton

Three weeks ago, Burton carded a 5-under-par 66 to win the first Jefferson District match of the season. On top of that, he equaled Stouffer’s lowest round in school history.

A student of the game, the junior is constantly working to improve.

“Whenever I go play a round or practice, I always have something I want to think about while hitting each shot.” Burton said. “If it’s something about my swing or routine, before every swing I take, I tell myself to trust my swing and my line and not to overthink.”

This past summer, Burton tested his mettle on one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour when he traveled to California to take part in the Junior Worlds tournament at Torrey Pines.

"That was my favorite course by far,” he said.

O’Grady said those types of experiences make Burton a better player.