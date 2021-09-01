Athlete Spotlight: Charlottesville golfer Preston Burton

Golf is a pastime for players of all ages.
For Preston Burton, the sport has been a rite of passage.
“My dad is a golfer, so I have really been playing since I could hold a club,” Burton said. “It wasn’t really my thing at first, baseball was. But by the time I aged out of Little League, I stopped playing baseball and played strictly golf.”
Burton played his first 18-hole round of golf with his father at the age of five at Homestead Resort in Hot Springs.
“During my round, I remember loving the peace of being out there with just my dad,” Burton said.
His love of the sport has only grown from there. Burton, now a junior at Charlottesville High School, has blossomed into one of the top golfers in Central Virginia. He’s earned medalist honors in his past 11 Jefferson District matches and was named district player of the year in each of his first two years of varsity golf. Overall, he is 18-2 in district matches.
“In golf, that’s not a thing,” Charlottesville golf coach Joshua O’Grady said of Burton's record against district competition. “It’s literally every other player, so to have any type of winning streak like this is completely unprecedented in this area. Preston is the best player in the entire history at Charlottesville.”
O’Grady said Burton has been around the Black Knights golf program long before he stepped foot on campus.
“When he was in the eighth grade, we only had five players and we lost literally every match by a lot,” he said. “I would let him play without having his score kept or counting on the match, solely so the tee sheet filled out. I think he would have won three or four varsity matches and literally shot even par against Western Albemarle, who were district champs that year.”
In 2019, Burton finished second at the Jefferson District championship match, but was named district medalist for having the lowest average score of all the players. During the 2021 spring season, Burton won all seven individual district matches he played to earn regular season medalist honors once again.
“I love the individual aspect of golf,” Burton said. “It’s all on you. To me, it’s what makes it so hard, and what creates my drive to get better. It’s a game where it is so hard to reach perfection, which to me, make me want to reach it even more.”
Burton has developed great friendships during his time playing golf, including long-standing bonds with former Charlottesville standouts A.J. Stouffer and Zack Russell.
“They have helped me so much with my golf game and are two people I look up to,” Burton said.
Three weeks ago, Burton carded a 5-under-par 66 to win the first Jefferson District match of the season. On top of that, he equaled Stouffer’s lowest round in school history.
A student of the game, the junior is constantly working to improve.
“Whenever I go play a round or practice, I always have something I want to think about while hitting each shot.” Burton said. “If it’s something about my swing or routine, before every swing I take, I tell myself to trust my swing and my line and not to overthink.”
This past summer, Burton tested his mettle on one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour when he traveled to California to take part in the Junior Worlds tournament at Torrey Pines.
"That was my favorite course by far,” he said.
O’Grady said those types of experiences make Burton a better player.
“What makes him successful in high school golf is that he plays much tougher and more high-profile tournaments around the country," O’Grady said. “So, what’s really cool about him on our team is that he’s playing with all his friends. He helps them with their games and isn’t worried about proving to everyone how good he is. We’ve had good players in the past that never helped their teammates and we’ve had great players who constantly helped their teammates. Preston is an example of the latter.”
Burton spent the offseason recruiting his friends to join him on the Black Knights' golf team this fall. The result has been a win-win situation for everyone.
“I know golf is an individual sport," Burton said, "but one of the things I’m most proud of is seeing their success as well as our collective success as a team.”
Golf can also be humbling too.
For as much success as he’s had locally, Burton has yet to have an opportunity to represent Charlottesville at the state level. During last year’s VHSL Region 3C tournament, he shot a 75 and missed the cut to qualify for the state tournament by one stroke.
“Last year was a heartbreaker for me at regionals,” Burton said. “It made me realize a lot about my golf game and what I needed to work on. It gave me motivation to get better for this season.”
The junior took that disappointment to heart and is determined to stay focused and continue to improve. That determination was on display last week, when Burton faced a difficult situation where we was behind a tree with two holes left to play. O'Grady suggested a safe play and avoid further disaster.
Burton countered with another plan.
“I’m tied with their No. 1 and I’m not losing to them,” Burton told his coach.
“At that point, the decision was made that he plays to win,” O’Grady said. “We picked a super aggressive line and he made par.”
There’s plenty of motivation for Burton to get to extend his season well into October this fall. O’Grady and Burton have an agreement that if he is a first team all-state selection, he will join O'Grady on his annual golf outing to Pinehurst.
“So, I may or may not be getting embarrassed in front of my college pals by a 16-year-old on one of the best courses in the world,” O’Grady said.
Reaching the state tournament is one of several lofty goals that Burton has set for himself. He also has aspirations of playing golf at the college level.
“It has been a dream of mine ever since golf became serious for me,” he said. “After college, I really don’t know. I’d love a life in golf, whatever that might be.”
But for now, Burton is focused on the task at hand.
“I’ve had a good high school career so far, but I still have a lot to do,” Burton said. “There are a lot of good players in the district, so going undefeated is a great accomplishment to me.”
As he pursues that goal, the Black Knights' top golfer remains focused on mastering his craft.