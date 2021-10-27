Athlete spotlight: Blue Ridge's Mickey Robiou

Another driving force was his family. Robiou said his grandfather was his biggest inspiration.

“[He] always wanted me to compete at higher levels and he would always push me to become better at the sport,” he said. “Unfortunately, my grandfather died when I was 6, but his dream of watching me play at a higher level still runs through me. My driving force for soccer is to make my family, especially my grandpa, proud and hear them scream my name and number at a game.”

As a youngster, Robiou found his footing playing defense. That helped build a strong foundation that allowed him to grow into a more attacking role.

“As I got older, I got interested more in the midfield and the attacking positions,” he said. “If I had to chose a favorite position, it would the CAM [center attacking midfielder]. In this position, I can distribute the ball, help out with defense and be a part of the attack. I’m all around on the field and I love it.”

While soccer can be complex, Robiou believes the game has slowed down for him over the years and allowed him to process things quickly.