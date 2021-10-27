Athlete spotlight: Blue Ridge's Mickey Robiou

ST. GEORGE — At the age of 6, Mickey Robiou picked up the game of soccer as a hobby and a way to spend time with his friends.
More than a decade later, his love for the beautiful game has never been stronger.
“I think that soccer is one of the most demanding sports in the world,” said Robiou, who now plays at Blue Ridge School. “It takes more than just technique to be a great soccer player. The fact that a soccer player at a high level has to be physically fit, smart with the ball and have good technique to play inspires me to work on myself every day. When I see pros, and even college players play, it gives me the desire to be where they are. It gives me the urge to go into the game and play with them.”
Robiou’s love affair with soccer wasn’t the norm in his home country of the Dominican Republic, where baseball has long been king.
“Growing up, I played baseball a little, but the kids were too good and I was not a big baseball fan either,” he said. “Kids mostly play baseball and basketball back home. Soccer is somewhat a new sport in the country and it has gained a lot of popularity throughout the years.”
Though he started playing soccer at the age of six, the sport really became his primary focus four years later when youth tournaments became more popular in the Dominican Republic.
Another driving force was his family. Robiou said his grandfather was his biggest inspiration.
“[He] always wanted me to compete at higher levels and he would always push me to become better at the sport,” he said. “Unfortunately, my grandfather died when I was 6, but his dream of watching me play at a higher level still runs through me. My driving force for soccer is to make my family, especially my grandpa, proud and hear them scream my name and number at a game.”
As a youngster, Robiou found his footing playing defense. That helped build a strong foundation that allowed him to grow into a more attacking role.
“As I got older, I got interested more in the midfield and the attacking positions,” he said. “If I had to chose a favorite position, it would the CAM [center attacking midfielder]. In this position, I can distribute the ball, help out with defense and be a part of the attack. I’m all around on the field and I love it.”
While soccer can be complex, Robiou believes the game has slowed down for him over the years and allowed him to process things quickly.
“I feel like my strong suit in my game is that I like to keep it simple,” he said. “Of course, if I had to take on a defender while on the wing, I’ll do it, but hitting connections with one-touch passes is what I like about my arsenal. My vision on the pitch and my handle of the ball gives my teammate goal-scoring chances, which eventually put us on the board. Also, my finishing and my speed make it to where when a through ball is given to me, I can outrun the defender and score.”
Robiou’s soccer career came to a crossroads during his freshman year in the Dominican Republic. He had found an academy that helped get scholarships for soccer athletes and looked into the idea of finding an opportunity to live out his dream.
“At this point in my life, I was unhappy at how my life was academically and I felt that I was not going anywhere soccer-wise,” he said. “I told my parents about this, and instantly, my father denied me going out of the country. When I told my parents I wanted to do this, I was 13. I was barely a teenager. Although my father disagreed with the idea of me going abroad, my mother was excited that I could be brought this opportunity. After a lot of convincing, my father agreed and we set up an interview with the program.”
That’s where he learned about the Blue Ridge School.
The program director had sent a student, Juan Campusano, to the Central Virginia school the year before and Robiou reached out to him to learn about his experience.
Liking what he heard, Robiou continued through the process and had an interview with the international admissions officer of the school. Krystle Gee, a former Spanish teacher at the school and director of social events, was part of the process and left quite an impression on Robiou.
“Mrs. Gee was the nicest lady I had ever met and she made me feel like Blue Ridge would be the fit for me,” he said.
After some deep thought and conversations with his parents, Robiou applied to Blue Ridge. In preparation, he embarked on a summer of rigorous soccer training in what he deemed “the hardest practices” he’s ever been to.
“I endured these hard practices and became a better person and soccer player through this,” Robiou said. “Mid-summer, I got my admission letter saying I was accepted to Blue Ridge. This felt as if I had put my feet in one step higher to achieve my goals.”
Robiou admitted that he didn’t experience being homesick as much as some other Blue Ridge students that come from other countries.
“I wanted this to happen for me, and even though I would only see my family and friends on breaks, it was the best for me,” he said. “I acclimated so quickly, because I gave myself to the program. I thought positively while being here and the reason I was here for. Frankly, ever since my first year here, Blue Ridge has become my second home.”
Robiou assimilated quickly to his new school and made an immediate impact on the Barons’ soccer program. After a strong preseason, Robiou was named a starter in the midfield.
“I felt I contributed to the team with my attitude and work ethic,” he said. “This was my first year playing an attacking position and it made me better at the game. It made me realize what attackers go through in a game and it gave me the knowledge to help on both sides of the pitch.”
Blue Ridge coach Matt Bennett was impressed.
“Mickey as a sophomore had boundless energy, ran the entire game, but could seem a bit like a bull in a China shop,” Bennett said. “He was very skinny compared to now. He has worked hard in the weight room which has been a huge benefit for him.”
Like so many athletes, Robiou’s 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the disappointment, Robiou said it was a valuable learning experience.
“Junior year was a hard year,” he said. “The pandemic ruined my chances to get noticed by [college] coaches, but this year had a bright side.”
Instead of dominating on the pitch, Robiou channeled his energy in a different way. He was named a proctor at the school as a junior and was put in charge of the dorms and named an honor council member. In addition, he received the prestigious S.P.E.A.R. award, presented annually to student-athletes for service, perseverance, excellence, academics and respect.
“I think this day was the moment I realized that I had made a difference at the school,” Robiou said. “Those were very important to me. These were important because it was a way where my name would be remembered in the school. It also meant that I had excelled in qualities applicable to these awards and positions. This made me extremely proud of myself and it gave me a boost of confidence, as I felt I was a step closer to my goals.”
This fall has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Robiou. After a one-year hiatus from soccer, the senior scored 14 goals and assisted on seven others in eight games to lead Blue Ridge to an impressive start to the season.
His breakout performance came against rival Trinity Episcopal, where he scored a pair of second-half goals to secure a 2-2 draw with the Titans.
Robiou addressed his teammates at halftime and his speech energized the team. The momentum shifted as he and teammate Sebastian Bosquez forced a turnover and Robiou gained possession and buried a 1-on-1 chance to trim the lead to 2-1.
Later in the half, Robiou found the back of the net again, this time on a well-executed corner kick chance to secure the tie.
“We were animals on the field.,” he said. “We were hungry for that second goal. Miguel Benitez was taking it and I knew it was going to be a good ball. I prepared the corner and as he raised his hand to let us know he was going to take it, I powered through the defense and headed it into the left corner. My team, including myself, went wild. Although it was a tie game at the end, it was my most memorable moment this season.”
Nearly a month later, Robiou’s season was over after he broke his thumb in the final minute of a 4-1 victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield.
“I was devastated when I found out that I had to have surgery and that my best season was coming to an end,” he said. “But I still have my head up high and work on myself every day. As a captain of the team, I support my teammates during practices and games to give them the extra boost and motivation they need. Although I am not on the pitch, I make a difference being on the team.”
Bennett felt horrible for Robiou, but admits that he has made the most of the situation.
“He would have been a strong candidate for VIC player of the year and VISAA all-state,” Bennett said. “Instead of sulking, he declared himself to be an assistant coach. I really don’t think I had any choice in the matter. He has helped keep morale up on the team after losing their captain.”
Off the pitch, Robiou finds solace in other sports, including basketball. You can usually find him playing pickup basketball games with the Barons’ varsity basketball team when he has the chance.
Another activity he recently picked up is chess. He joined the Blue Ridge chess club and thoroughly enjoys the competition.
“I like playing chess because ever since I was little,” Robiou said. “I would play with my father and I find it rather fun to play.”
This fall, he has toyed with the idea of joining Blue Ridge’s cooking club.
“I really like to cook,” he said. “I just find it very rewarding and relaxing that after you work hard to prepare yourself a nice meal and it tastes so good.”
Robiou also is a huge fan of anime.
“I watched Naruto and Dragon Ball Z as a kid constantly with my brother,” he said. “I have watched lots of anime ad I can say this with pride, I think anime is better than any television show.”
The Blue Ridge senior hopes to continue his soccer career at the next level. Although he has yet to receive offers from college coaches, he believes there will be plenty of suitors after the season.
“I hope to play college soccer, and maybe professionally. I know it is a long shot, but I think, with hard work and dedication, I can achieve that goal,” Robiou said.
Educationally, he plans to follow in the footsteps of his parents and become a doctor. Robiou’s father is an orthopedic surgeon and traumatologist and his mother is an ophthalmologist and ophthalmic surgeon.
Robiou’s preferred interest of medicine is pathology, a profession his uncle enjoyed for many years.
“My parents have told me and advised me that if I plan to follow this career path, I should take it seriously and that I should enjoy it,” he said. “They have told me that getting to become a doctor is a long path, but if I enjoy what I do, I will enjoy it for the rest of my life.”