Athlete spotlight: Albemarle's Reilly Bonham

Reilly Bonham has experienced quite a journey throughout her career with the Albemarle High School girls soccer program.

The senior midfielder was thrust into a starting role as a freshman due to an injury and has made that spot her own for the past four years as one of the unquestioned leaders for the Patriots.

“Playing within the Albemarle soccer community has given me the opportunity to be in the presence of, and play alongside, so many incredibly talented and hard-working individuals,” Bonham said. “I didn’t know what it meant to be a part of such a loving and supportive team until I joined Albemarle soccer and I genuinely don’t know that there’s anything that quite compares to the level of camaraderie that I’ve felt with the players and coaches I have been with throughout my last four years.”

Bonham started playing soccer at the age of four in Central Virginia, first in recreational leagues before advancing to play with SOCA and eventually elite travel and academy programs throughout the region.

“My first taste of the sport was when my parents signed me up for the local pee-wee soccer league, Hotshots,” she said. “Unbeknownst to them, I would grow to love the sport, but you would never be able to tell from my early soccer days because although I was a kid who loved to run around, I was absolutely terrified of the ball. I was so timid and most of the time the driving force for me to continue was the promise of fruit snacks at the end of the game. I’m not entirely sure when, but something just clicked after a while and I really grew to love the competitive atmosphere, coupled with the company of some good friends.”

In high school, Bonham joined a very talented Albemarle team that had won the VHSL Class 5 state championship two years prior. Makenna Winterton, an all-Jefferson District standout at midfield, tore her anterior cruciate ligament before the season started, leaving a big void in the midfield for the Patriots.

That’s when Albemarle Coach Amy Sherrill turned to Bonham.

“Reilly made an immediate impact as a freshman on the varsity team,” Sherrill said. “As coaches, we know we needed a hard-nosed, steadfast, reliable player with technical abilities to play in our system, and in comes Reilly Bonham. Reilly stepped up big for our program and has never looked back.”

The Patriots went on to win the VHSL Class 5 state championship that season, defeating Deep Run in the title game. Bonham's ability to fill in a key role as a freshman was critical in Albemarle's championship run.

"Her technical abilities, her field vision and her game experience helped our team become state champions in 2019," Sherrill said.

Bonham credits Winterton for helping prepare her to step into the lineup as a freshman.

“To know Makenna is to know this fire, heart and might like no other,” Bonham said. “She is absolutely a force to be reckoned with and I was lucky enough to grow up watching her play. She endured a devastating injury and was out for the entirety of our season. It was under these dreadful circumstances that I was given the opportunity to take the role that she had played and my early experience on this team can absolutely be attributed to her and her guidance, as I looked to her for everything in navigating this new role on the team.”

Another Albemarle teammate that Bonham credits for her success is Savannah Alexander, who is now playing at VCU.

“[She] took me under her wing during my freshman and sophomore years and helped teach me all there is to know about channeling your inner strength and to play alongside her truly felt like a dream,” she said. “I am forever grateful for all of the wonderful influences and people that I have played alongside and miss playing with all of the graduated players so much. Every single one of them brought something special to the team.”

Now a veteran upperclassman, Bonham has become a staple in the midfield for the Patriots. She’s started all but one game of her high school career and her experience, temperament and skill set has made her one of the most impactful players in the Jefferson District.

“Eventually, I found my niche in the midfield as it allowed for me to do a culmination of my favorite things, which included running, distributing the ball and just combining with my teammates,” Bonham said. “My earlier experiences helped me to continue to refine my love of the sport by providing the foundation of my skills and by introducing me to so many wonderful new people and I often find myself reflecting on my younger self and how my love for the sport has persisted largely due to the positive experience I had all those years ago.”

Bonham has tallied three goals and two assists so far this spring, but Sherrill said her biggest value to the team doesn’t show up on the scoresheet.

“She is a selfless and talented distributor and serves as an anchor for our midfield,” Sherrill said. “Her intangibles set her apart. She is often involved in the build up to team goals and works back to support our defenders. She is quiet, but a powerful force on our team and leads by example on the field.”

A bright spot for Bonham this season has been the opportunity to take the field with her sister, sophomore Reese Bonham.

“My favorite part of the season has been getting to play with my little sister, because this is our first regular season we’ve been able to play together,” Reilly Bonham said. “She just motivates and inspires me so much with her work ethic and boundless dedication to this sport. It’s so fun being able to play with her and know that she has always had my back, on and off the field.”

Bonham said that soccer is more than just a sport for her. The senior midfielder said being on the pitch also serves as a creative outlet for her and is a place where she has made life-long friends.

“This sport has blessed me with so much," Bonham said, "and besides the pure passion and ambition it evokes, it has also led me to make relationships with some of the most talented and kind-hearted people that I likely wouldn’t have met had it not been for this sport.”

Off the pitch, Bonham’s role within the Albemarle school community is just as robust. She’s a member of Progressive Albemarle-Charlottesville Teens (PACT), a grassroots club dedicated to localized activism.

“I joined this club last year and this work has entailed campaigning for and listening to local representatives, as well as seeking ways that community members like myself can actualize change through influencing local legislation,” Bonham said. “Whether it’s by writing to local representatives and phone banking or just by showing up to listen to panels where community members relay their feelings about discrepancies they face in the community.”

She's also a member of Amnesty International of Albemarle, a club that works to bring justice to wrongly incarcerated people and strives to preserve human rights.

“I am really passionate about the work that we do in these clubs as there is so much injustice in the world and in my own community,” Bonham said.

Academically, Bonham's favorite class in government.

“I like the application of real world issues that are discussed and how we are given the space to explore the implications of those issues in our own lives,” she said.

After high school, Bonham plans to attend William & Mary and hopefully join the school's club soccer team. She plans to study sociology and linguistics and eventually pursue a career in human resources or possibly become a teacher.

With just a couple of weeks left in her high school career, Bonham believes her work is far from finished. The Patriots are undefeated in the Jefferson District and are hoping for another long playoff run in the coming weeks.

“We have made some big strides this season in overcoming any of the adversity that has been thrown our way,” Bonham said. “I’m just so proud of the way our team has been performing and our ability to play cohesively and really utilize and capitalize off of everyone’s individual strengths. Every single person on this team has contributed and shown up for us in such a big way and I’m so excited for the future of Albemarle soccer because of all the younger talent that we have.”

Regardless of how the season ends, Bonham will continue following in the footsteps of her former teammates by sharing her knowledge with the younger players.

“Getting the opportunity to start and play these games truly means so much to me and I take so much pride in getting the opportunity to do so, because I know all of the hard work and dedication that my predecessors have put in to this team to allow me to be here,” she said. “I just hope to be able to continue their legacy when I wear the Albemarle uniform and play for them and my current teammates.”

Part of that legacy is competing for state championships. With the postseason on the horizon, Bonham hopes to get opportunity to end her high school career in the same fashion in which it began — as a state champion.

“I think that states and winning states is always something that I aspire to accomplish because of the feeling of winning states back in 2019 during my freshman year,” Bonham said. “It was genuinely one of the best feelings I the world and I want everyone on the team to be able to experience.”​

