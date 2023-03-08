Maddie Gypson spent much of her childhood running around the soccer pitch, chasing down opponents and setting up her team to score goals.

But a few years ago, Gypson traded in her shin guards for racing shoes and is now chasing down opponents on the track. She has quickly flourished, becoming of the top distance runners in Central Virginia.

Gypson earned a place in the Albemarle High School record books recently when she captured three state championships at the Virginia High School League Class 5 state indoor track and field championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.

The Albemarle junior took home state championships in the 1,600 meters (5:12.88) and the 3,200 meters (10:57.33) individually. She also teamed with Courtney Hughlett, Dylan Stasko and Caroline Hughlett to take home gold in the 4x800-meter relay (9:37.39) to lead Albemarle to a second-place team finish at the state meet.

Gypson became just the second Albemarle athlete, male or female, to score 30 points at a single indoor track and field meet, joining Ryann Helmers, who accomplished the feat in 2018. Helmers now runs for Ole Miss.

“I’m more of a competitive runner than anything else,” Gypson said. “I do not race with my watch on and usually am unaware of the exact pace I’m going. I love having people to race against and giving it my all to try and win. This means that, I usually have a decent kick towards the end of a race and will try to close gaps then. However, it’s usually a bit more of a prolonged kick than a quick sprint at the end. This kick is definitely my strong suit and has greatly helped me in many races.”

Albemarle assistant indoor track coach Adrian Lorenzoni couldn’t be more pleased with the runner Gypson has become in such a short time.

“Maddie is an incredibly thoughtful and caring person who brings a level of positivity and confidence to this sport that is rarely seen in a high school athlete,” Lorenzoni said. “It’s infectious and rubs off on the girls around her."

Gypson's journey to distance running stardom began on a different kind of field.

“Growing up, I had always played soccer and was super involved in that sport,” Gypson said. “I was on the travel team and would go hours away just for a game. I played midfield and funny enough, one of my favorite parts was that it meant I got to run around the whole game.”

That all changed in the eighth grade, when Gypson and several of her middle school soccer teammates joined Albemarle’s indoor track team with the intention of getting in shape for the upcoming soccer season. While indoor track more than served its purpose for the group, it opened Gypson’s eyes to another athletic opportunity.

“It turned out I simply loved running,” Gypson said. “I had just decided to train with the outdoor track team when the pandemic shut everything down [in the spring of 2020]. Thankfully, my amazing coach, Coach [Adrian] Lorenzoni, kept sending out running plans for us to do. I followed each and every one of the them he sent out. Running provided some needed structure for me and helped me get through lockdown. It was a great stress reliever and a fantastic way to get out of the house.”

Gypson’s first introduction into track was a 1,000-meter time trail as an eighth grader with Albemarle’s developmental squad.

“I tried to go out with the other girls, but it felt a little easy, so I picked it up and ran by myself in the front. I was in love with the feeling of racing,” she said. “It also helped that people started calling me the ‘speedy eighth grader’ after that. I wanted to be in a real race so badly, but sadly wasn’t able to for about a year due to the pandemic. However, I kept running, partially with hopes of running in a real race.”

From there, she was hooked.

“The first thing that immediately drew me in was the community,” Gypson said of track and field. “Everyone at track practices was so nice and would cheer on everyone in their races, no matter their speed. I couldn’t help but feel extremely comfortable with them. Even today, the best part of my day is practice, mostly because I’m so happy to be surrounded by my team.”

As a freshman, Gypson credited former Albemarle state champion and current William & Mary distance runner Arianna DeBoer for setting a perfect example to follow.

“She was a senior and the coolest person I could imagine,” she said. “Arianna is so fast, but at the same time, incredibly humble. She led my cross country team to our first state title, while also winning states individually. However, when she spoke about the day, I remember her saying how she was most happy about the team and didn’t talk about her individual title very much. Her humility, passion and the example she set every day showed me what it truly means to be a team leader.”

Gypson also credits both Albemarle girls cross country coach Cathy Coffman and Lorenzoni for setting her up for success.

“Coach Cathy Coffman is one of the best coaches I have ever had,” Gypson said. “She knows how to push her athletes to be their best, but will also check in with each of us individually to make sure we are doing good. The first running coach I ever hard was the current track coach, Coach Lorenzoni. I have never met anyone who cares more about a sport and their athletes. Coach Lorenzoni gives it his all and believes that every single one of his runners is capable of amazing things, no matter where they start. Coming from soccer, I was brought into running because of the positive atmosphere he has created at Albemarle. I don’t know where I would be today without him and the amazing culture, he is responsible for.”

Gypson also credits Albemarle seniors Jenna Coleman and Hanna Guyton for making the sport fun.

“Hanna is the funniest girl I have ever met and is always making everyone laugh,” Gypson said. “Jenna is more on the quiet side, but is incredibly kind and easy to talk to. They make practice extra enjoyable and I’m so fortunate to have them on my team.”

Gypson also is thankful for the Virginia Beach Sports Complex, which holds a special place in her heart. She’s competed at the venue a handful of times and the results speak for themselves.

Gypson has won the 4x800-meter relay title twice at this venue and added two more individual titles last month.

“I had what I think of as my first ‘breakthrough’ in track there,” she said. “Last year at indoor states, I was in the 1,600 meters and beforehand, I wasn’t seen as one of the top contenders. But in the last couple of laps, I got up to second place and was closing the gap. Even though I ended up second, that race was the first time I really started believing in myself and my abilities to race against some very tough competition. So, overall that track has a lot of special memories for me and I love any opportunity to race on it.”

Gypson’s magical run at the state meet started Feb 25 when she teamed with Courtney Hughlett, Stasko and Caroline Hughlett to win the 4X800 relay by more than seven seconds.

“The most special race was the 4x800-meter relay. I never felt nervous about it, just very confident in my teammates and our ability to win,” Gypson said. “After, it never set in that we had just won states because we were just having fun. Our 4x800-meter team is always laughing and joking around. It set the tone for the meet and gave us all a confidence boost that helped the next day.”

The good times continued the next day when Gypson won her two individual events. First up was the 1,600, which provided some unique circumstances. Seven runners in her heat, including the top two seeds, decided not to run the event in order to prepare for the 3,200 later in the day.

“The 1,600 meters was a weird race,” Gypson said. “I knew I needed to give it my all and win to get my team those extra points. We had a chance to place high as a team, so any opportunity to score was important. I ran it like my coach told me to and was pleased with the result. Immediately after, I got very focused on getting ready for the 3,200 meters.”

Two hours later, Gypson was back on the track, squaring off against a stacked field in the 3,200. Despite having run earlier in the day, the Albemarle standout was ready.

“The 3,200 meters was the race I was the most nervous for,” she said. “I knew a lot of the girls in it hadn’t raced yet that day, so they had fresher legs than me. I also had only raced the 3,200 meters once at the first meet of the season, so I was nervous about how I would feel in a longer race. Once I got to the line, it was simple. I stayed with the top pack until there was 800 meters left and then I tried to gap the rest of the girls. It ended up being a close call and I only won by eight one-hundredths of a second. This was the hardest race for me, but I’m proud of myself for leaving it all on the track.”

Lorenzoni credited Gypson’s competitive drive for helping her shine at states.

“Her confidence and positivity was on full display at the state meet,” Lorenzoni said. “When Maddie heard the news, she just smiled. You could tell she was just excited to race the best runners in the state and that she was very confident in the fitness she had worked so hard to achieve. Madde executed her plan to perfection and won the 3,200 meters, her third victory of the weekend, in the second fastest 3,200-meter time in school history and the sixth fastest Class 5A performance in the classification’s 10-year history. Maddie’s confidence is at an all-time high and I just feel very lucky to be able to coach her. It’s a joy.”

When she is not on the track, Gypson’s life is packed with plenty of other opportunities to learn and improve her community. She loves to read. Two of her favorite books are “Circe” by Madeline Miller and “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes.

“I find the stories in both to be very beautiful and easy to read,” Gypson said.

The junior also is active in Albemarle’s Student Council Association and was responsible for organizing the school’s Miracle Marathon, a relay style marathon that raised money for Bennett’s Village, a local charity in Charlottesville that is helping to raise funds to help find a cure for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

“Being on student council also means that I help plan school events, like Homecoming and Prom,” Gypson said. “I love being involved in my community and have found that SCA is a great avenue to do so.”

Also in her free time, she babysits “a lot.”

“I love working with kids and I think they are just hilarious,” she said. “It’s a good job and easily adaptable to inconsistent schedules, which I definitely have because of running in terms of interests.”

Academically, Gypson is part of the Math, Engineering and Science Academy (MESA) at Albemarle.

“I’m really interested in sciences and math,” she said. “I love it. Currently, I’m working on a mobile vehicle with a straw rocket launcher on top. It’s one of my favorite classes and has given me opportunities to explore my passion for problem solving.”

As for her future plans, Gypson is still decicding what profession she’d like to pursue.

“I’m still unsure about what I want to do after college,” Gypson said. “I know that I’m most interested in pursuing engineering or mathematics, but the STEM field is very broad and there’s simply so many interesting options. Once I go to college and get more experience, I’m certain that I’ll find what I’m most interested in. Also, I am hoping that after college I will go on to earn a Master’s or Doctorate degree in some aspect of the STEM field.”

Running also will be a fixture in her life after high school.

“In the future, I am hoping to run in college,” Gypson said. “I love running and don’t want to stop after high school. Even after college, I want to keep on running and do marathons. I also want to try triathlons and Spartan races because they look really fun and tough. Since I’m not a swimmer or biker, I’m not sure I’ll be good at them, but I want to at least try.”

She’d love the opportunity to race with Helmers, her former Albemarle teammate, at some point. The two met briefly several years ago, but Gypson would love the opportunity to get to know her better.

“I would love the opportunity to meet her again,” she said. “It would be amazing to run with the person who has left such a large footprint on my team.”

With outdoor track season fast approaching, Gypson hopes to make more memories.

“The past two years have been fantastic,” Gypson said. “Last year, I started figuring out my running style and how to try to race strategically. My freshman year, I had just tried to keep up with my other teammates and had no idea how to take on a race by myself, but once I figured that out, I was good to go. This season ended in a huge personal best and a wonderful memory to look back on. So, in general, I get a huge thrill from being put against so many top girls. Having fast competition is really all I could ask for.”