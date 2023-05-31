Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Laila Watkins’ introduction to athletic competition was diverse. She spent her childhood playing softball and learning new disciplines in martial arts.

Those early experiences have served her well as a multi-event athlete for the Albemarle High School track and field team. The variety of different events that are available for athletes in track and field is a big draw for Watkins.

“What makes track and field a great sport in my eyes is that it is a team sport and it is good for people who never really found another sport that they are good at, so track and field might be the sport for them,” Watkins said. “I would say the most challenging part of the sport is practice, because you have to put in the work to get the results you want. The competition is the easy part.”

Watkins' desire to compete in track and field started in the fifth grade when her mother took her to an “all-comers” meet in Charlottesville.

“I ran into my own YMCA summer camp counselor and her husband, who happened to run a track club (Charlottesville Track Club),” Watkins said. “They asked me to start coming out to their practices. I started going to more all-comers meets and I was winning a lot of races and that’s where it all started.”

Since then, Watkins has transformed into one of the most dynamic multi-event track and field athletes in Central Virginia. As a sophomore, she continues to establish new marks and already owns a school record.

Watkins has represented Albemarle in the long jump, 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay this season.

“My favorite event right now is the 200-meter dash, because it is not too short and not too long and it’s something I’ve been able to do really well in this season,” Watkins said. “It can be difficult competing in multiple events sometimes, especially at smaller meets, because there is not a lot of rest time between your events, so it could affect your performance for later events.”

Watkins performed well last weekend when she led the Albemarle girls track and field team to a third-place showing at the Region 5D outdoor championships.

The sophomore set a new school record in the long jump with a leap of 18-1 to claim regional gold. She nearly added another school mark in the 200 (25.06), finishing just one-hundredth of a second off the mark to earn silver in the event. Watkins also anchored the Patriots' 4x100 relay team that finished fourth in a time of 50.01.

“These performances really stood out to me because I never thought that I would have hit these marks this early, but I did,” Watkins said.

Another breakthrough moment for Watkins came in early May at the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic at the University of Virginia. Competing against some of the top high school athletes in the Mid-Atlantic region, she held her own and placed 15th in the 200 with a time of 25.46.

“My favorite meet so far this season has to be the Dogwood Track Classic,” Watkins said. “It was a really big moment for me because it was the first time I hit 25 seconds in the open 200 meters. The 200 meters and the long jump have really stood out for me this season, being able to keep improving in these events and getting better.”

That burning desire to keep improving is something that helps set Watkins apart, according to Albemarle coach Tony Franklin.

“I think what makes her such a special athlete is her work ethic and her determination,” he said. “Laila loves to compete, whether it’s in practice or in competition, she does it in a very quiet manner. Laila is the type of athlete that lets her results speak out for her. Laila is a great team player when it comes to our relays, even though she does her individual events, she is always willing to help her team members. Laila’s ability to do multiple events is a big part of our girls track program.”

Early in her high school career, Watkins would have her cell phone in her hand while she competed in spring workouts. Both Franklin and Albemarle volunteer assistant coach Ahmad Hawkins inquired as to why Watkins needed her phone.

“I asked her why and she told me she had to track how many steps she is taking each day,” Hawkins said. “Well, long story short, I started to hold her cell phone and by the end of last outdoor season, she was an all-state triple jumper and also our top 200-meter sprinter. She is just scratching at the surface as far as her sprinting goes, in my opinion. She had an ankle injury from the indoor season and she ran the second fastest 200-meter time in school history during regionals and I still don’t think she if fully healed yet. She is learning to consistently work hard in practice and she really wants to be the best each time she steps on the track.”

Watkins had an opportunity last summer to see what it takes to be the best when she competed at the national level.

“A moment where I had to pinch myself was when I went to Nationals and the Junior Olympics for the first time last year," she said. "That was a time that I realized that I’m capable of much more than I thought.”

Watkins credits U.S. Olympic track stars Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas for inspiring her to push herself. Lyles won bronze in the 200 at the Tokyo Olympics and is a two-time world champion. Thomas captured silver in the 4x100-meter relay and bronze in the 200 meters at the 2020 Olympic Games. She’s also a Harvard graduate with a degree in neurobiology and global heath and has a Master’s Degree in epidemiology from the University of Texas.

“Noah Lyles’ races are run to watch and he brings more attention to track and field,” Watkins said. “Gabby Thomas [is an inspiration] because she’s smart, humble and she always has a positive attitude, on and off the track.”

Outside of track and field, Watkins finds joy in spending time with family and friends. She enjoys shopping, going to the pool and amusement parks, working out, biking and riding her electric scooter.

The sophomore also is a member of the Women of Color Honor and Ambition (WOCHA) program at Albemarle

“It’s a great program that has been very beneficial to me in many ways, academically and socially,” Watkins said.

Another passion Watkins has is social media.

“I have made a lot of TikTok videos, probably over 1,000 over the years I’ve had it,” Watkins said. “They are usually dance videos with just me or my friends in them too. It’s fun because I like the challenge of learning new dances and putting it all together. I usually don’t even post them. I just keep them in my drafts to watch later.”

With two years of high school remaining, Watkins is hoping to continue honing her craft and eventually becoming a college athlete.

“My future goals in track are to continuing to get faster and stronger throughout my high school career and commit to a Division I college,” Watkins said. "I also have a goal to graduate high school with an advanced diploma and go to college and major in business and accounting.”

Having big goals and working hard to reach them with the support of her family and friends is what drives Watkins.

“What keeps me so motivated is always setting goals for myself and trying to achieve them," Watkins said. "What keeps me grounded, athletically and academically, is the support of my mother, my father, my family, my friends, my teammates and my coaches. None of my achievements would be possible without God.”​