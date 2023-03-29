Kevin Myers’ sport of choice was practically discovered in the womb.

The son of University of Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Julie Myers and the younger sibling of two Division I lacrosse players, the Albemarle High School senior attack was literally raised on a lacrosse pitch.

“It seems that I was born into lacrosse,” Myers said. “My mom coaches the women’s team at UVa and I was born in the beginning of her season apparently. I attended my first game when I was just seven days old. Both of my older siblings play lacrosse too, so for years, I was always on, or near, a lacrosse field.”

His own journey in the sport began in elementary school on a bit of a whim while he attended a lacrosse tournament that his older brother, Timmy, who is now a first-year player with Virginia’s program, was playing in.

“When I was 7, my brother was playing in a two-day tournament and before the first day ended, I asked if I could try to play the next day and I did,” said Myers, who also has an older sister, Kelsey, that, plays at Stanford. “I didn’t know many of the rules, but I do remember thinking it was a lot of fun to play and if I was going to be at the field, I wanted to play instead of just watch.”

Myers played baseball, basketball and soccer briefly and even swam for several years, but no sport caught his attention as much as lacrosse.

“The pace of play and camaraderie of a team make lacrosse a great game,” Myers said. “Having to work as a team can have its challenges, but I love that lacrosse is such a team sport where every player has a role on the team and on the field. Every position is uniquely different and when everyone plays together, great games with great results can happen.”

The Myers family’s unrelenting passion for the sport has been passed down to him. He credits his mother and his two siblings for helping to spark that competitive fire that continues to burn more with each passing day.

“Growing up with a mom who is a coach and two siblings that are collegiate players made every activity that involved lacrosse very inspiring and competitive,” Myers said. “Some of my favorite times have been when we all go out to the field to shoot. My mom and my siblings have been great role models throughout my career.”

Strong coaching also has been a key. From his middle school coach, Bill Johnson, to Albemarle coaches Dave King and Todd Brown, they all have done their part to bring out the best in Myers. He also credits Albemarle assistant coach Hunter Brown, who played at Hampden-Sydney, for helping him refine his game. That added training and support has allowed Myers’ game to rise to new levels at Albemarle.

“During my freshman, and especially my sophomore year, I became more invested in lacrosse and decided I definitely wanted to play in college,” Myers said. “With that dream, I began to train with more purpose and passion. As my game grew, I saw my role on the team become more vital.”

Last spring was a breakout campaign for Myers, who posted a team-high 31 goals and 17 assists to secure first-team all-district honors for the Patriots.

Myers has played both midfield and attack during his high school career at Albemarle, roles that he takes a lot of pride in.

“I’d say my progression has been steady and I’ve been lucky to have always had great coaches and teammates to learn from and to play off of,” Myers said. “I went from scoring a few goals and adding to the team’s success to being depended upon to score enough to help the team win.”

Myers has been the motor that makes Albemarle’s offense hum over the past few years. He is in his true element when the ball is on his stick.

“When I begin to initiate the offense, I try to organize my teammates as best I can to ensure that we get the looks we need to score,” he said. “My mindset is locked in and I look for lanes to goal and open sticks. I can feel if my dodge creates defensive slides. The biggest challenge has been drawing a long pole who is oftentimes our opponent’s best player.”

The senior standout has diversified his skill set over the years and is just as content with setting up teammates for strong looks at the cage too.

“Getting my teammates involved in the offensive sets and scoring goals has been a huge area of growth and something I really like to do,” Myers said. “The better we are as a unit, the better our results will be.”

King admits that Myers is a special talent.

“Kevin is the clear leader of the 2023 team,” King said. “As our leading returning scorer, his experience and lacrosse IQ are setting the foundation for the younger players surrounding him. His versatility to run out of midfield or play attack give the team options, as well as showcase his skills.”

While he may have grown up with a strong foundation in the sport, King said Myers never took his passion for the game for granted.

“As the son of a coach, I think most people assume Kevin’s success has come easy,” King said. “But he’s the first player to practice and the last player to leave almost every day. He has worked extremely hard on his own and is as coachable of a player as I’ve ever had at Albemarle.”

Myers’ lacrosse career will extend past high school. He has verbally committed to play at Hampden-Sydney.

“I am truly grateful for my opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at Hampden Sydney College,” Myers said. “When I went on my visit in early Fall, I thoroughly enjoyed the coaching staff, players and all-around atmosphere of the school, so it was a no-brainer when I was offered a chance to go to Hampden Sydney and to play for Coach [Ray] Rostan. Everything and everyone felt right and I’ve met so many alumni that are so proud and stay connected to the program and to the college in general.”

Myers is excited and driven by the opportunity to continue his family legacy in the sport as a college athlete.

“One of my future goals in lacrosse is to be ready to compete when I get to Hampden-Sydney,” Myers said. “I’m so excited for the opportunity to keep playing in college and I want to learn as much as I can every day from the amazing coaches and my future teammates. I’m just excited to get started and to take it all in as I find my way through the year. It’s a really great opportunity that I’m grateful for.”

Myers is off to a strong start this spring for the Patriots. Entering Wednesday’s game against Douglas Freeman, he had scored five goals and added four assists in two games. He said this year has started with a lot of excitement and optimism. The team is made up of a number of multi-sport athletes, but many are new to lacrosse, which makes every practice and game fun as they all look to improve and learn.

Still, at the end of the day, Myers hopes to make the most of his final year in a Patriots uniform.

“For me, a team goal is to compete for the Jefferson District title and play as far into June as we can,” Myers said. “I would love to put in the work to be a leader at Albemarle and also establish myself as one of the top attackers in our region. All of this will take extra work that happens outside of practice and I’ll need to be creative, resilient and determined on the field at every practice and game as well.”