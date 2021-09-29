Athlete spotlight: Albemarle's Ebenezer McCarthy Jr.

More than a century ago, Thedore Roosevelt uttered the famous phrase, “speak softly and carry a big stick.”
Albemarle running back Ebeneezer McCarthy Jr. is the embodiment of that quote on the gridiron.
“EB is a tremendous athlete who values his teammates and coaches,” Albemarle football coach Brandon Isaiah said. “He has a quiet way and confidence about himself. He is not a big talker, but when he speaks, his teammates listen.”
McCarthy has been a model of consistency during his high school career with the Patriots. Since being thrust into a starring role as a sophomore, he has thrived and continued to improve.
“When I have the ball, I’m really just in 'go' mode,” McCarthy said. “When I was younger, I would spend too much time thinking through the play and would end up being stuck. The half-second that I’m spending going instead of thinking can turn into a touchdown.”
That mindset has served McCarthy well this fall as he’s led the Patriots to a 3-1 record heading into Friday’s Jefferson District showdown with Orange County. McCarthy has rushed for more than 700 yards and seven touchdowns in four games, including a 178-yard, two-touchdown performance in just one half against Monticello.
“Something that has made me effective is the fact that I trust my offensive line and I trust the play calling,” McCarthy said. “Without both of those, I literally wouldn’t be where I’m at now.”
An upright runner with great vision and speed, McCarthy’s running style has drawn comparisons to one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers.
“My coach sent me some highlight tape of Eric Dickerson randomly and he’s probably the closest running back comparison,” McCarthy said. “Taller than everyone, sprints effortlessly and still very powerful.”
Dickerson, who starred for the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career, was called “Mr. Fourth Quarter” for his ability to get stronger as the game wore own.
McCarthy believes he brings similar qualities to the field at Albemarle.
“I think I’m a very versatile running back,” he said. “I’m on the bigger side of running backs, but can still break away when I need to or power through for some extra yardage.”
Last spring, he challenged himself and emerged as a two-way player for the Patriots. He saw significant playing time at safety in the condensed season, recording an interception against Louisa County in the regular season finale.
“Defense is something I love being a part of,” McCarthy said. “It makes me feel like a kid running around and tackling people without knowing what coverage I’m supposed to be in.”
Whether its on the gridiron or in the classroom, McCarthy's biggest trademark is his work ethic.
“I think the only way to get better at something is reps and experience,” McCarthy said. “My younger teammates hate when I call myself an old junkie, but it’s true. I’m always giving 150 percent effort. I never want to watch film and look like I was day dreaming and strolling through a play.”
Isaiah witnessed that drive first-hand two years ago during a victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.
“I handed him the ball 35 times, and not one time did he complain or ask to come out,” Isaiah recalled. “His facial expression told me he was praying for a timeout, but he just continued to play his heart out. Whatever it took to help his team win. After the game, we all laughed about it as he told me he wanted to come out. I think that is just a small reflection of who he is. A tough, reliable and talented young man. We are lucky to have him.”
In the classroom, McCarthy is just as diligent. An honor roll student, he has aspirations for higher education.
“I’m not sure what I want to major in in college, but I know I want to get a degree," McCarthy said. "Four years of college, plus a degree will take me a long way in life.”
McCarthy has a thirst for knowledge that was passed down from his parents.
“I enjoy car rides with my parents,” he said. “Both of my parents are from Ghana and have traveled a lot, so I learn something new about them every day. I’m the only person in my family that was actually born in the U.S. My brother was born in Italy and my sisters were both born in Ghana too.”
Isaiah said McCarthy's curiosity and workmanlike approach serve him well both on the field and in the classroom.
“He has been a quiet leader by action since being thrust into a starring role as a sophomore. His quiet, professional approach is applicable in how he approaches being a student-athlete,” Isaiah said. “His teachers speak highly of his integrity and character in the academic setting.”
McCarthy has received interest from several college programs for football, including Columbia, VMI, Temple and Old Dominion, to name a few.
“The recruiting process started for me towards the end of my sophomore year during our long quarantine,” he said. “It’s been super long and stressful, but I promised my mom that I wouldn’t make her pay for college and that dream finally came true."