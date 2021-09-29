Athlete spotlight: Albemarle's Ebenezer McCarthy Jr.

“I think the only way to get better at something is reps and experience,” McCarthy said. “My younger teammates hate when I call myself an old junkie, but it’s true. I’m always giving 150 percent effort. I never want to watch film and look like I was day dreaming and strolling through a play.”

Isaiah witnessed that drive first-hand two years ago during a victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.

“I handed him the ball 35 times, and not one time did he complain or ask to come out,” Isaiah recalled. “His facial expression told me he was praying for a timeout, but he just continued to play his heart out. Whatever it took to help his team win. After the game, we all laughed about it as he told me he wanted to come out. I think that is just a small reflection of who he is. A tough, reliable and talented young man. We are lucky to have him.”

In the classroom, McCarthy is just as diligent. An honor roll student, he has aspirations for higher education.

“I’m not sure what I want to major in in college, but I know I want to get a degree," McCarthy said. "Four years of college, plus a degree will take me a long way in life.”

McCarthy has a thirst for knowledge that was passed down from his parents.