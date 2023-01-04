Athlete spotlight: Albemarle's Carter Wesson

Carter Wesson is more than just a basketball player at Albemarle High School.

Whether it’s dissecting defenses on the hardwood or quickly solving puzzles or games, the senior standout thrives on discovering what makes things tick.

That thirst for knowledge and passion to improve has made him one of the top high school basketball players in Central Virginia.

“He is always one of the first players in the gym and he is a great leader, on and off the basketball court,” Albemarle basketball coach Greg Maynard said. “He’s an outstanding defensive player and is off to a great start this season.”

The 6-foot-4 forward has had a career year already for the Patriots through the first month of the season. He has averaged 15.6 points and eight rebounds per game to lead his team to an 8-1 record.

Last week, he was named the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic Most Valuable Player after leading Albemarle to another tournament championship.

“Being named Holiday Hoops Classic MVP is a huge honor,” Wesson said. “I was super excited to be able to win the tournament my senior year. Last year, we were 3-0, but it wasn’t really a tournament. It was just three games, so to get to play in the actual tournament and win it my senior year was a great experience.”

Wesson's journey to becoming basketball standout started with humble beginnings in elementary school.

“I first started playing basketball in third or fourth grade,” he said. “At that age, I don’t really think there was a big driving force for me to play. It was more that I enjoyed playing and being on a team with my friends. Growing up, I also played soccer, flag football, [swam] in the summers and in ninth grade, I played football for Albemarle.”

He made the Albemarle varsity boys basketball team as a sophomore and was a solid contributor off the bench for Maynard’s team during the shortened COVID-19 season. As a junior, Wesson earned a starting spot and made the most of it, averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds a game to take home first-team all-district and all-region honors as well as second-team VHSL Class 5 all-state recognition.

“Last season was definitely a big year for me,” Wesson said. “I knew we were losing all five of the starters from the year before, so I was going to have to step up, as well as the rest of the team was, into a big role for the team.”

The 6-foot-4 wing is arguably one of the most versatile players in the district. He has the size and basketball IQ to play and defend the post at a high level. The senior also has the repertoire to beat a defender off the dribble or bury shots from behind the arc.

“My overall game has developed a ton since I’ve started playing basketball,” Wesson said. “Growing up, I was always tall, so I had always been put in the post, but if I wanted to be really good, I would have to develop more guard skills. The past three years, that has been the biggest thing for me, dribbling and shooting.”

The senior admits that his game has grown immensely under the tutelage of Maynard and his staff at Albemarle.

“I think my skill set and play style works really well with Albemarle because I’m not a selfish player,” Wesson said. “I do what I need to do for our team to be successful. If the coach wants me to rebound, I’m going to rebound. If he needs me to score, I’ll score. It’s just about helping the team be as successful as possible.”

Maynard remembers a game earlier this season at William Flemming that really showcased Wesson’s unique ability.

“He had a baseline drive and went up and dunked over two Fleming players,” Maynard said. “The reaction of their crowd was amazing. I think they were in shock. It was fun to see. They were so surprised. We see it all the time.”

Despite earning Holiday Hoops Classic MVP honors as a junior, Wesson admits this year’s tournament had a totally different feel for him and his teammates.

“Going into the tournament, I was not worried about winning MVP or making the all-tournament team, I was focused on playing my game and that is what helped me be successful, just being focused every game," Wesson said. "My shot wasn’t really falling the last two games, so I had to find other ways to get going, which I think I did pretty well and we came out on top.”

Off the hardwood, Wesson is just as competitive.

In the classroom, he is an honor roll student with a 3.5 grade-point average. When he’s not playing basketball, Wesson loves to play ping pong and has a few unique hobbies, including Rubik’s Cubes and Yo-Yo’s.

Wesson got his first Rubik’s Cube in elementary school and was immediately fascinated with the concept of solving it as quickly as he could.

“It took me about a week of watching YouTube videos, but after I figured it out, I wanted to just keep getting faster and faster," Wesson said. "I can now solve one in 20 seconds. I’ve never been to any competitions, but one day I think it would be fun to go see what they are like.”

The Yo-Yo was another childhood activity that has resurfaced in Wesson's life and brings him joy. He knows a handful of tricks and is always striving to get better.

“I just recently picked back up with the Yo-Yo’s,” he said. “I had one back in middle school, but I recently became more interested in them and have been trying to learn some tricks."

Wesson has big aspirations for the future, including going to college and potentially having an opportunity to play the sport he loves at the next level.

"I would love to play at the collegiate level and as long as I possibly can,” Wesson said.

Albemarle reached the VHSL Class 5 state tournament last season. Wesson said that opportunity has served as motivation for himself and his team this season to get back to that point, and even beyond.

“Me, along with the rest of the team and coaches, are extremely excited for this season,” he said. “The main key to be successful is just taking it one game at a time. I think as long as we do that, we can make a run for the state title. It’s still early in the season, but we have some big goals. For our team, we obviously want to win our district and region. We make it a goal to make it to states every year, but I seriously think we can win it all this year. That’s my goal for our team, to win the state championship.”