Athlete spotlight: Albemarle’s Teddy Cross

Swimming and music are both passions for Teddy Cross.

The Albemarle High School senior has been a state qualifier in the pool for the Patriots throughout his high school career. He’s also become a maestro with the violin and bass since joining the school's strings program in the sixth grade.

That creativity symmetry has served Cross well in both activities.

“There are many similarities preparing for an orchestra concert and swim meet, such as rehearsals and practices leading up to the performance where we focus on little details, perfecting our own individual parts so that they all fit together nicely,” Cross said. “The same is true with swimming. Everyone has to make sure they are sharp in order to win their events, which ultimately results in winning meets and championships.”

That winning formula was on display last week as the Albemarle boys and girls swim teams both won Region 5D championships.

Cross won three of his four events, including a pair of individual regional titles. He set the standard in the 50-yard freestyle (20.90) and the 100-yard freestyle (46.10) and swam the anchor leg on the Patriots’ 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.82) to help Albemarle edge Independence for the team title.

“Regionals was extremely exciting,” Cross said. “Everyone who competed threw down some amazing times and contributed to the win. The team’s goal was to win this meet because of last year’s loss to Stafford. The 400 freestyle relay really stuck out to me because winning the event clinched the win for the boys team and helped set the tone for states. Individually, it was a goal to win regionals to help the team finish as high as possible.”

Cross also was part of Albemarle's 200-yard medley relay team, which finished second (1:35.41). Overall, the senior was ecstatic about his performance at the Region 5D meet, especially in his individual events.

“I was looking forward to the 100 free because I have not had the opportunity to swim that event much this year,” he said. “Dropping time in this event was extremely exciting for me. I executed the race very well. In the 50 free, I executed my game plan very well. My breakouts were very good and turn was quick, which is what I had been working on a lot more this year.”

Not bad for someone that experienced aquaphobia as a child.

“I remember when I was very young and I would not get near the water,” Cross said. “It took great coaches and my parents to encourage me to jump in and swim to the other end. Having this opportunity to swim when I was young not only taught me how to face my fears, but also opened the door to new possibilities and helped me to love the sport of swimming.”

Cross played baseball, basketball and soccer as a child. At the age of 5, his parents signed him up to race in the Jefferson Swim League at Hollymead.

“My parents signed me up so I could learn how to swim in the pool or the ocean,” he said. “For me, swimming was just another sport to do in the summer. When I was in eighth grade, I realized my passion for swimming, so I started swimming year round.”

He joined Cavalier Aquatics in middle school and has flourished under the additional training. He trains approximately 13 to 14 hours a week with CYAC, along with his in-season practices with Albemarle.

“Swimming is extremely time consuming and difficult to maintain for four years of high school,” Cross said. “I normally wake up at 4:30 a.m. and practice starts at 5:30 a.m. We practice Monday through Saturday and practice for around 13-14 hours a week with Cavalier Aquatic. Each practice is very different, but all practices are very challenging, whether they be mental or physical.”

Cross started his swimming career as a butterflyer, but as he got older, he pivoted to the backstroke as his preferred event. Regardless of the stroke he is swimming, Cross always is trying to learn and get better.

“There is always something to improve when swimming,” Cross said. “Whether it be in the pool, such as each of the five strokes (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle and underwaters) turns and starts, or it may just be the strategy behind each race. Swimming is also great in my eyes because everyone should learn how to swim because of the great exercise, but also it is a great skill.”

Cross' love of the sport became more refined last year when he served as an assistant coach with his Jefferson Swim League team at Hollymead.

“Summer league is all about fun, so when that time comes around, I always remember why I love the sport and everything about it,” Cross said. “Especially when I am coaching younger kids who are so energetic. It is extremely exciting to give back to the team from where I started. Coaching Hollymead has definitely made me a better swimmer because it has let me see swimming through a new perspective. In doing so helps me focus on certain part of my own stroke that I may not have noticed if I was not a coach.”

Cross credits one of his coaches, Brian Hynes, a former St. Anne’s-Belfield standout and current Davidson College swimmer, for preparing him for this moment. Hynes coached Cross at Hollymead and made a substantial impact on his career.

“He was a very accomplished swimmer in the area and he was my role model because of his humility and competitive nature for swimming,” he said.

Cross serves as role model for other young swimmers by teaching swimming lessons to all ages, which he’s done for about three years. During the school year, he averages 2-4 lessons a week with an increased workload during the summer months.

“I am extremely passionate about teaching all ages and abilities how to swim. I give swim lessons to kids who have various skill levels. It is extremely important to me that everyone can learn to swim. Swimming is an extremely difficult task. Around 10 people die each day in the U.S. from drowning. By teaching these people how to swim, I am trying to help decrease these numbers.”

Cross will represent Albemarle for the final time as a swimmer this week at the VHSL Class 5 swimming and diving state championships at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford.

Next year, he will swim at Loyola University in Maryland. His goal there is to be named to the Patriot League all-freshman team.

“A great swimmer has to be extremely dedicated,” Cross said. “If a swimmer shows up to practice each day ready to give 100 percent, they will improve and enjoy a whole new level of success by the end of the season.”

