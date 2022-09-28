Athlete spotlight: Albemarle field hockey seniors

In the 1990s, Chris Weber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King took the college basketball world by storm as they led the University of Michigan men's basketball team to the NCAA championship game in their first season.

In 2022, the Albemarle field hockey team has its own version of the Fab 5.

Seniors Caroline Hughlett, Courtney Hughlett, Maggie Lynn, Kaley Maynard and Hannah Rodgers have helped their class become one of the most successful in program history.

The quintet, which started playing for Albemarle coach Brittany McElheny on the junior varsity team as eighth graders, have won three Jefferson District titles and posted a 50-4 overall record throughout their careers, including a 38-1 mark in district play.

“Over the years, we have set high standards for each other and we are able to push each other in practice,” Lynn said. “We have grown so close to the point that we aren’t afraid to criticize each other because we know each one of our full potential.”

The group's journey to success started with humble beginnings.

Lynn’s first athletic love was baseball and she spent most of her early childhood with a bat and glove in her hand.

“I chose baseball over softball because I have always grown up competitive, so baseball allowed me to show my competitiveness more,” she said.

In middle school, her mother and sister convinced her to start playing field hockey and her passion for the sport was instant.

“I am super thankful my sister and mom encouraged me to play,” Lynn said. "I have created such amazing friendships through this sport and during my time in Albemarle’s program. I have learned so many important life lessons."

For Caroline and Courtney Hughlett, field hockey has always been a rite of passage in their family. Three of their older sisters, Ashley, Lauren and Kristen also played for McElheny at Albemarle. The twins started playing field hockey in the third grade and quickly grew into the sport.

“If it were not for our sisters, we do not know if we would have played field hockey, because we were both already very busy with soccer and basketball,” Courtney Hughlett said. “It was not until eighth grade that we found our love for field hockey because of the amazing relationships and bonds we have created with the team at Albemarle.”

Maynard’s first love growing up was basketball and she spent countless hours in the gym on the travel ball circuit. The senior defender credits McElheny for helping her find her niche in field hockey.

“I began playing field hockey in the third grade after some of my close friends encouraged me to try it for fun,” Maynard said. “Basketball has always been a huge part of my life growing up. I think the biggest thing that makes field hockey so incredibly special to me is just the amazing relationships I have created with my teammates. They have gotten me through some of the toughest times and I would not be who I am today without it. Field hockey at Albemarle is just a big family.”

Rodgers began playing field hockey in the sixth grade after some convincing from her mother, as well as Lynn.

“I never really thought it would be a long-term sport for me and in the ninth grade, I almost didn’t show up for tryouts,” Rodgers said. “Thankfully, my mom practically pushed me out of the car. I am so, so appreciative that she pushed me to play. I love every girl on this team and am so proud to call them my family.”

The foundation for the group was formed in the seventh grade, when they played on the same middle school team. The following year, they were introduced to McElheny and played for her on the Albemarle junior varsity squad.

“When they first showed up, they were the largest group of eighth graders,” McElheny said. “Even though as eighth graders, they were physically tiny, they were undeniably mighty fast, aggressive and overall athletic.”

Rodgers still remembers that first year and the bonds it created well.

“We made the most memories together as eighth graders,” she said. “Our memories are filled with lots of team bonding, running, dances, injuries and even fearing the upperclassmen and Coach Mac.”

The talent and potential were evident early on with the group and McElheny had high aspirations.

“As a coach, you always hope to have those couple special players who embrace their athleticism and talent and just really become dedicated to the program and want to help themselves and the whole program,” she said. “Most coaches dream for one or two of those players every couple of years. We were blessed with this wonderful group of five.”

All five players saw significant playing time as freshmen and their roles have only expanded over the years.

“For most of our girls in the program, field hockey is not, or did not start out to be their main sport,” McElheny said. “This group really has embraced two things I emphasize the most as a coach. Our program is a whole program is a family and everyone should be able to play an position at any time. This group has embraced and created this as the culture in this program.”

Rodgers and Maynard have been staples on the back line for the Patriots. The duo has grown into their roles and have flourished playing side by side.

“As a freshman on varsity going into the starting defense position, we easily were able to lean on each other for support because we played with two already experienced seniors,” Maynard said. “Throughout the years, we have been able to create a strong dynamic in our positions and figure out how to work with each other. I know Hannah will always have my back, not only on the field, but off as well.”

Rodgers agreed.

“I love having someone that has known me for so long and works so well with me,” she said. "Now, it is important that we step up to important leadership positions and teach our younger teammates the skills we have learned so they can succeed for the following years.”

Courtney Hughlett has been a playmaking midfielder throughout her career and her creativity and vision make her tough to stop. Lynn has been a steady two-way midfielder for the Patriots and her aggressive and competitive drive helps her thrive on both ends of the field.

Caroline Hughlett emerged as a proven goal scorer with a real nose for the net. Whether it’s getting a stick on the ball during scrum in front of the net or unleashing a drive on a penalty corner, her technical skills are hard to match.

With their talent, drive and experience playing together, the seniors are a formidable group.

“It’s been really good because we’ve gotten to know each other so well and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Courtney Hughlett said. “This benefits us on the field because we know how each other plays, and we are able to utilize that on the field to bring us success.”

That familiarity has big paid dividends for the Hughlett twins, who constantly work together and challenge each other to be the best they can be.

“Even though we are twins, we have different strengths and weaknesses, which allows us to push and motivate each other," Caroline Hughlett said. “Courtney makes me better because she always encourages me to go play field hockey with her. Without her, I would not have any of the skills I have today as she has helped me a lot with my dribbling and other aspects of my game. After practicing together so much, we have created such a strong connection, which has really translated on the field. I just know what Courtney is about to do on the field, which is helpful in creating lots of scoring opportunities.”

The success for this group has been had in their time at Albemarle is impressive.

Since a 1-0 loss to Charlottesville as freshmen, this group of seniors has won 28 straight Jefferson District games, including a perfect 5-0 mark this season. Offensively, they average more than six goals a game. Defensively, they’ve been just as stout. The Patriots have yet to concede a goal in eight matches this season.

“We take a lot of pride in how well we have done over the course of our five seasons,” Courtney Hughlett said. “That has to do with our bond and work ethic off the field. But unfortunately, we feel a lot of pressure going into games because if we lose or get scored on, we feel like we have failed the expectations people have put on us.”

Albemarle hopes that its regular season success can translate into a deep postseason run in their final season together.

“Our main goal is to push ourselves and improve from the previous years,” Maynard said. “We know that if we want to be better than before, we have to continue to advance ourselves and utilize every single practice and game opportunity so that we can go farther than last year and not settle for less.”

Caroline Hughlett agreed.

“Our biggest goal would be to win regionals, punching us a ticket to states,” she said. “As long as we continue our legacy and impact the younger girls, we will feel accomplished at the end of our journey.”

The seniors are just as competitive off the field. Courtney Hughlett said they bought inflatable punching gloves so they have a funny outlet to release stress and head into practices with a good mindset.

“We started by being such good friends, off the field at school before we even started playing field hockey together and that transitioned onto the field,” Maynard said. “Through field hockey, over the years our relationship has prospered leading to even greater connections and success on the field.”

They’ve even had fun handing out senior superlatives to one another.

Lynn was voted “Most likely to have Coach Mac tell her full name during a game.”

Courtney Hughlett was named “Most likely to successfully dribble through a herd of ostriches.”

Caroline Hughlett was voted “Most likely to drive into a black hole to get a tip."

Maynard was named “Most likely to play every single position on the field in one game."

Rodgers was voted "Most likely to run through a brick wall for the team."

McElheny couldn’t be prouder of the group’s growth, not only as players, but as student-athletes during their time at Albemarle. She remembers when they first started as eighth graders; they were shy and didn’t talk a whole lot. Five years later, the transformation is night and day.

“They are strong, athletic, very skilled leaders that have grown and developed into a wonderfully full package of student-athletes and leaders,” she said. “You always hope when you see a group this talented that you will have great success, but they have been even more successful then just their record over the last four years on varsity and have left a legacy for the program.”

Not bad for a group of that started as five fast eighth-graders.

“When they were in eighth grade, I always called them ‘my babies’ or ‘the babies,’” McElheny said. “I think this year as seniors is the first time, I stopped calling them that because they are truly leaders in every aspect.”