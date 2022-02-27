At Championship Football Coaches Clinic, Virginia coach Tony Elliott shares his vision for building the ‘Model Program’

RICHMOND — He used most of his allotted 50 minutes — and the few extra he ran over – to discuss anything other than football.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott never uttered lingo like ‘run-pass option,’ ‘line of scrimmage’ or ‘A-gap blitz,’ and yet he never lost the attention of the all the men who run high school programs across the Commonwealth and were in attendance at The Championship Football Coaches Clinic on Saturday afternoon.

Cell phones were tucked away, and those seated to pack the large ballroom inside the Sheraton Four Points hotel either had their pens and notebooks out or their eyes locked on the new leader of the Hoos as he explained why he’s in the coaching business and how he uses the sport to influence the players he’s in charge of.

“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach,” William Byrd’s Brad Lutz said. “He made that very clear in his talk today, and it’s things we can use as high school coaches, but things we can also see to trust in him to send players to.”

Said Fluvanna County’s Michael Morris: “He’s trying to get his message and his vision for the program out first, and then how he’s going to connect with the players, parents and families of players and their high school coaches. The Xs and the Os, those can come down the road.”

Elliott’s presentation was layered.

Each thought, teaching point or shared story, whether it was serious or provoked laughter, all led to the larger theme about the ‘Model Program’ he wants to develop in Charlottesville while blending high-level academics and football.

The former Clemson offensive coordinator who landed the UVa gig this past December explained how he’s brought some of what he learned while with the Tigers to the Cavaliers, but also about his own ideas regarding the way a team should operate, and how the spiritual and social components of interaction with his players will aid them to ultimately achieve in school and on Saturdays in the fall.

“I’ve always been a relationship guy,” Elliott told The Daily Progress afterward, “and I’ve always tried to find ways to motivate guys because I think everybody has a dream, has a vision and has a plan, but often lack a motivation to execute.

“So, I think when you can create a relationship to where you can figure out what those motivational triggers are, then you have the best opportunity of helping a young man propel,” he continued, “and I wanted these coaches to understand what our program is about. They’ll see the byproduct. They’ll see the games and the football piece of it, but very rarely will they get to be inside the football program on a daily basis and so I want them to feel comfortable when they send a young man to the University of Virginia.”

Elliott spoke some about moments in his life that shaped who he is along with the way he thinks, and how he finally understood why Clemson coach Dabo Swinney through the years kept telling him, ‘I don’t want you to be a young head coach. I want you to be an old head coach.’ Elliott joked with the room that he just thought Swinney wanted to keep him around as long as he could until he realized Swinney instead was advising him to be as prepared as possible for the first big-whistle job he’d accept, so he could succeed in it.

The first-year Cavaliers headman mentioned how sports was his only outlet growing up after overcoming the tragic loss of his mother when he was 9, and then how later in life about how he almost walked away from coaching when two of his Clemson running backs, CJ Fuller and Tyshon Dye, stunningly passed away within a year of each other.

Fuller, a member of the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team, died Oct. 3, 2018, following complications after surgery on a leg injury he had suffered two months earlier. Dye drowned in a lake accident the following July.

“Those two young men — CJ Fuller and Tyshon Dye — were two of the sweetest spirits I’ve ever been around,” Elliott said. “They made me better as a coach. You look at Tyshon’s situation academically and what he was able to overcome and accomplish, and then to see how CJ matured over his time and stuck with it, it hurt me because it’s like, ‘I’m working every day to see these guys become 30-year-olds and I have two of the guys I’m closest to not make it there,’ so it crushed me.”

As part of Elliott’s address, he laid out the importance of giving a college player a vision for when the player reaches 30 years old. All of it involves achieving life milestones like earning a college degree and succeeding in personal and professional paths.

He said he was able to continue coaching, though, because of the way Fuller’s family and Dye’s family acted through difficulty.

“Just to see the strength they exhibited,” Elliott said, “man, I couldn’t imagine what they went through. But with how strong they were and how they continue to communicate with me and encourage me, because they saw the impact I was able to have on their sons and that even though they’re dealing with a tremendous loss, they want other young men to be impacted by the effects of the program we’re trying to build.

“So that’s part of reigniting that motivation and keep going and what I’ve learned from my background and spiritual perspective is when you’re in your weakest moment is really when you find your greatest strength. I needed to go through that and process that to be able to regain motivation to ultimately lead me to this day, and there’s going to be other things that I’m going to have to lean on in difficult times that’s going to push me through so that I can continue to stay true to the calling and course I’m on.”

Before he started his speech, Elliott introduced his entire staff — the on-field assistants and behind-the-scene crew — who all trekked with Elliott to the capital city. He said it was crucial for the large group of coaches to be there.

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski each spoke in separate sessions about the Cavaliers’ offense and defense, respectively, but early in their presentations acknowledged their reason for departing the previous jobs they enjoyed was because of Elliott’s plan for UVa. Kitchings left his post as Atlanta Falcons running backs coach and Rudzinski was Air Force’s defensive coordinator.

Elliott and company wanted to show they’re all on the same page with his vision for the Hoos’ program and what he wants to do in recruiting. Throughout the event, UVa assistants mingled and met with prep coaches from all areas of the state.

“It was critical for everyone to be here,” Elliott said, “just to put names with faces and to touch and feel and see that we’re regular people trying to do the best job we can and we’re going to be intentional about building the relationships back between UVa and the high school coaches.”

Blanda Wolfe, the director of high school recruiting for the Cavaliers and who received the loudest ovation from the high school coaches when he was introduced, added: “Recruiting Virginia is very, very important to us and we want to win with Virginia guys.”

L.C. Bird coach Troy Taylor, who is in charge of the clinic, met Elliott last month for the first time when Elliott visited LC Bird, and Taylor said Elliott’s appearance Saturday only reaffirmed what he thought about the UVa coach.

“I think Coach Elliott is genuine,” Taylor said, “and he’s getting to know us. He probably wasn’t able to get to every school [last month], but today he was probably able to reach and speak to coaches from 50 different schools in Virginia.”

