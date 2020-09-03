At ACC’s request, Virginia still searching for nonconference opponent

With the potential for an 11th game, however, fans want to know who might fit UVa’s schedule.

At the FCS level, 15 teams plan to play at least one game this fall. All 15 of those squads are outside Virginia. For any FCS squad to join the schedule, they’d need to meet ACC COVID-19 health protocols, which could be a financial challenge unless UVa foots the bill. Those teams would also need to come to Virginia.

On the other hand, most FCS teams are only playing a few games, making those programs available for potential games on UVa’s open dates. That’s not the case at the FBS level.

Six FBS conferences hope to play fall football. That leaves AAC, Big 12, CUSA, SEC and Sun Belt teams as potential 11th opponents for UVa.

The Big 12 wants all nonconference games wrapped up by the start of conference action on Sept. 26. That takes the Nov. 21 date off the table, but leaves the Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 weekends open. Unfortunately for UVa, the closest Big 12 squad in geographic proximity — West Virginia — has games scheduled on both weekends.

The SEC went to a conference-only slate, taking potential matchups with that Power 5 league off the table.