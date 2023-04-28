Ashlyn Krueger was thinking about following in her mother’s footsteps and playing college tennis. Then the teenager won two Orange Bowl titles as a junior player and, well, reconsidered.

On Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, her decision to turn professional continued to look like a sound one.

The sixth-seeded Krueger defeated top-seeded Diana Shnaider, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to move into Saturday’s semifinals of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

Shnaider, a freshman at N.C. State who said earlier this week that she will most likely turn pro at the conclusion of her college season, had looked unbeatable in her first few matches of the tournament.

“She’s very talented; she’s tough,” Krueger said. “I’ve known her for a while since juniors. I think I just stayed solid today and really used my weapons — like my serve, my return and just putting everything in play.”

The 18-year-old Krueger, who has made it into the main draw of the U.S. Open in each of the last two years and is now ranked 124th in the world, will play Caroline Dolehide in Saturday’s semis. Dolehide was a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Renata Zarazua.

Krueger started playing tennis at a young age, but also played basketball, soccer and golf. She didn’t commit herself to tennis until she was a teenager.

At 6-foot-1, Krueger — whose mother played tennis at the University of Iowa — certainly stands out on the court.

“It’s helpful on serves and high balls, and my range is much better than most people,” Krueger said, “but I also have to get low — I have to bend. Lower balls are harder for me.”

In the other semifinal of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event, former UVa star Emma Navarro will play American Grace Min. The third-seeded Navarro, who won the NCAA singles championship as a Cavalier in 2021 and is now ranked No. 101 in the world, was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Kayla Day.

The start time of Saturday’s semifinals, and the decision to play indoors or outdoors won’t be announced until Saturday morning on the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page and on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased at the door or on the Boar’s Head website. The event benefits The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.