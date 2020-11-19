As the college football season hits the home stretch, Cavaliers remain vigilant

“To this point, if a game isn't to be played it's not because of us,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “Our numbers are very low. Our protocols are really strong, and our team is safe. And they have been up to now, from the very, very beginning, and that had to be in place morally for me to even make sense of attempting what we're doing.”

Mendenhall wakes up each morning with the No. 1 priority being to keep his team safe. Then, he shifts focus toward his team’s on-field performance.

“That has been and started as the primary focus and the very intent and what I promised the parents we would do,” Mendenhall said. “I would do everything I could do.”

The results are promising.

While the Cavaliers reported some positive tests over the course of the fall season, the volume of positive tests and players who missed time with contact tracing stayed low.

As teams across the country struggle to keep the virus from spreading throughout their program, the Cavaliers remain focused on diligently following the health protocols necessary to avoid the virus.