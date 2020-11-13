As some areas opt out of winter sports, Central Virginia high school programs still plan to play

In Central Virginia, Fluvanna County school board officials announced plans to move forward with winter sports, except for wrestling, at Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris spent nearly an hour briefing school members on the school’s mitigation plan as set forth by the VHSL heading into the winter sports season. After discussion, the school board voted in favor of moving forward with winter sports, except for wrestling.

Deemed a “high risk” sport by the VHSL and the National Sports Federation of High Schools, school members agreed that, even with the restrictions set forth by the VHSL, they did not feel comfortable putting wrestlers at risk.

While Morris understood the ruling, he admitted the decision would be heartbreaking for wrestlers to not have a chance to participate.

“It is always hard to tell any student-athlete that the season will not happen at this point, just as last spring was for everyone involved,” he said. “However, we will strive to move forward and hopefully get them back as soon as possible.”

The VHSL has not yet weighed in on possibly moving wrestling to another season, but the Morris plans to reach out to executive director Dr. Billy Haun and his staff soon to make the suggestion.