As some areas opt out of winter sports, Central Virginia high school programs still plan to play

With less than a month before the first official high school practices for winter sports, there’s still plenty of uncertainty regarding the status of high school sports in Virginia.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam gave his blessing to the Virginia High School League and its member schools to move forward with its plan of a truncated sports season as long as the VHSL’s mitigation strategies are followed with regards to social distancing.
But due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, it’s given some school divisions in the commonwealth cause for concern.
Earlier this week, Richmond City Public Schools announced that they would opt out of winter sports because of concerns with the pandemic. The Tri-Rivers District, which includes schools in South Hill, Greensville County, Surry and Brunswick, announced they would follow suit. Similar plans are being discussed in Norfolk and in Roanoke, among other places.
Arlington City Schools became the first school division in Virginia to cancel winter sports seasons on Nov. 5, but school division leaders reversed course this week and now plan to proceed with all sports except wrestling and cheerleading after public concerns from students, coaches and school board members forced officials to rescind the initial ruling.
In Central Virginia, Fluvanna County school board officials announced plans to move forward with winter sports, except for wrestling, at Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.
Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris spent nearly an hour briefing school members on the school’s mitigation plan as set forth by the VHSL heading into the winter sports season. After discussion, the school board voted in favor of moving forward with winter sports, except for wrestling.
Deemed a “high risk” sport by the VHSL and the National Sports Federation of High Schools, school members agreed that, even with the restrictions set forth by the VHSL, they did not feel comfortable putting wrestlers at risk.
While Morris understood the ruling, he admitted the decision would be heartbreaking for wrestlers to not have a chance to participate.
“It is always hard to tell any student-athlete that the season will not happen at this point, just as last spring was for everyone involved,” he said. “However, we will strive to move forward and hopefully get them back as soon as possible.”
The VHSL has not yet weighed in on possibly moving wrestling to another season, but the Morris plans to reach out to executive director Dr. Billy Haun and his staff soon to make the suggestion.
“Even though we are saddened with not being able to offer wrestling this winter and frustrated with the COVID issues we are facing, we are glad our school board is willing to support offering opportunities to our student-athletes,” he said. “It’s something they have not been able to do in a while.”
Other Jefferson District schools also plan to move forward with all winter sports.
Phil Giaramita, a communications officer for Albemarle County Schools, and Beth Cheuk, the coordinator of community affairs and development for Charlottesville City Schools, confirmed the plans earlier this week.
“There have not been any changes here,” Giaramita said.
Both school divisions have distinct mitigation strategies in place to keep players, coaches, officials and staff as safe as possible with their return-to-school plan.
Some schools have continued with all-virtual learning, while others have used a hybrid learning strategy. Under these plans, even though some students aren’t physically in the building, it won’t prevent them from participating on sports team.
“The ability of a student to compete would not be impacted on whether they are physically in a school or not,” Giaramita said. “The key determinant, as it was last spring, will be the position of the VHSL. If pandemic conditions were to become more serious, and that causes a change in VHSL policy, we would be affected by that.”
The VHSL unveiled its return to play mitigation strategies earlier this month, outlining safety guidelines for each sport, as well as recommendations for game-day operations.
The VHSL will have a restricted attendance policy. Under the current plan, no more than 250 people, including players, coaches, officials and staff, are permitted to attend games, though it was not immediately clear how Gov. Ralph Northam's new order limiting gatherings to 25 people will affect the VHSL's attendance policy.
A VHSL spokesperson said Friday that the new order will not prevent games from being played. VHSL officials are spending the weekend going over the new restrictions and how it will affect games.
While no COVID tests will be required from spectators, everyone that admitted to games will receive a health screening.
“All athletes, spectators and coaches will have their temperatures taken prior to an event and will have to pass a health screening,” Giaramita said. “Temperatures consistently above 100 (a temperature may be taken more than once) would prevent participation, as would positive answers to screening questions.”
Charlottesville City Schools have adopted a similar rule.
“It is our plan to screen every person that walks in the gym,” Cheuk said. “Not a test, but a screen. This may or may not include temperature checks.”
If a player, coach or staff member tests positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19 in Albemarle County or Charlottesville, they will be required to remain in isolation for at least 10 days from the onset of the symptoms.
“In order to return to school, they must be fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication and respiratory symptoms must have improved,” Giaramita said. “If the season is still in progress, they can return to competition, if they meet these health requirements. A negative test is not required.”
Some college programs have instituted minimum limits of athletes that are cleared to play in order to compete. Albemarle County and Charlottesville have not designated certain distinctions.
In addition, if a student-athlete were to test positive for COVID-19, it will not end their ability to participate.
“A student-athlete who was unable to compete one sports season is not prohibited from competing in another season as long as they meet the health guidelines,” Giaramita said.
Greene County, Louisa County and Orange County also are on board with returning to competition.
"At this point, GCPS plans to move forward and prepare for the winter season with the understanding that adjustments may have to be made along the way,” said Dr. Kyle Pursel, the director of administrative services for Greene County Public Schools. “We are also working with other schools within our district in order to create cohesive plans.”
Throughout this entire process, the VHSL has been steadfast in its belief that the decision to play high school sports this season would be made at the local level.
“I am glad so many school systems are willing to offer as many opportunities as possible to them,” Morris said. “We will make our plans to participate and strive to make any necessary changes as they come up. I just want to stress to our athletes, and all others, to make sure they are following all guidelines and mitigation policies as possible in order to help us all strive to keep playing and making this happen.”
With the cloud of uncertainty still hovering over high school sports over the winter months, the Fluvanna County athletic director urges all athletes and coaches to continue to do their part to give these programs a chance to compete.
“All I can say is that we will do our best to provide safety for our student-athletes, just as we would do so in any season or year,” he said. “This year, of course, we are making sure we are educating students and parents on our mitigation strategies and policies and making sure we are covering all the extra bases to make it the safest and most competitive environment possible.”
