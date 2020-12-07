As practices resume, Central Virginia coaches excited to get back to work

Unlike some teams in the Jefferson District, Schreck returns several key players from a team that reached the regional playoffs, including 2019-20 Central Virginia player of the year Olivia McGhee. Sylvie Jackson, who had a sensational freshman season at Albemarle, has also joined the program to give the Lions two elite scorers.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to get back on the court with our team,” Schreck said. “Going into this season, we knew we had a chance to be pretty good with all of our experience coming back. The girls took it a step further and a lot of them have put in many hour to get themselves better this offseason.”

Fluvanna County girls basketball coach Nick Ward said the growth of his players is not limited to on the court.

“We will still be teaching the game of basketball and life through basketball,” Ward said. “We have group chats, google classroom and google meetings that we’ve used during the time off. We have talked about the mental aspect and continued to check in on each other to make sure everyone is okay and if anyone needs anything.”

The one concern on everyone's mind is how long the season will go.