As practices resume, Central Virginia coaches excited to get back to work

It was only fitting that the first snowfall of the season happened Monday morning as high school coaches and players in Central Virginia celebrated the first day of practice after a nearly nine-month hiatus.
“The first day of practice is the best day of the year, sports wise,” Fluvanna County boys basketball coach Heath Bralley said. “Personally, I couldn’t be more excited. To see how passionate these young men are and how much they just want to play, compete and be kids. We all love basketball. It’s one of the most common things shared by players and coaches.”
The Virginia High School League announced earlier this fall that basketball and sideline cheer teams could hold tryouts and start practice on Dec. 7 with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Bralley credits the work of all the local athletic directors, including Fluvanna County’s Scott Morris, for devising a plan to make this work.
“The mitigation strategies that our athletic director, Scott Morris, has mandated to us to do are excellent and have been effective,” Bralley said. "It is a lot of work, but it is better than the alternative of not playing at all. I believe players and coaches all need this outlet, even if just for a few hours a day.”
Some school divisions have held offseason workouts and conditioning over the past month or so in preparation for a possible season. Players and coaches were individually masked and took part in socially distanced workouts.
Greg Maynard has seen a lot of things during his 32-plus seasons in charge of the Albemarle boys basketball program. The veteran coach admits that there’s nothing normal about this season.
“I’m extremely excited,” Maynard said. “This is what I love to do. Teaching the game of basketball and getting a group of young men to work together as a team. We are excited, but the safety of my players will be my first priority.”
Maynard said the Patriots will continue to wear masks, stay socially distant and sanitize hands and basketballs as much as possible.
Another big difference this coming season is the fact that there will be no scrimmages. Players will have to gel quickly in practice prior to their first game in two weeks.
“First thing is to get the final team selected, then prepare for games in a much shorter time period without any offseason camps,” Maynard said. ”We will have to mix in some real basketball to get ready for games in two weeks.”
Louisa County girls basketball coach Nick Schreck stressed the importance of getting back on the floor for the players and coaches.
“I know myself and my players are very excited to get back on the court and get back into some sort of normal activity,” he said. “I think they are mostly excited to get to be around one another, playing basketball again. Games and practices are definitely going to be different. I think for practices early on, you need to set the tone for how you want this season to go. We are going to go out each day, work hard and enjoy every minute we get together as a team."
Unlike some teams in the Jefferson District, Schreck returns several key players from a team that reached the regional playoffs, including 2019-20 Central Virginia player of the year Olivia McGhee. Sylvie Jackson, who had a sensational freshman season at Albemarle, has also joined the program to give the Lions two elite scorers.
“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to get back on the court with our team,” Schreck said. “Going into this season, we knew we had a chance to be pretty good with all of our experience coming back. The girls took it a step further and a lot of them have put in many hour to get themselves better this offseason.”
Fluvanna County girls basketball coach Nick Ward said the growth of his players is not limited to on the court.
“We will still be teaching the game of basketball and life through basketball,” Ward said. “We have group chats, google classroom and google meetings that we’ve used during the time off. We have talked about the mental aspect and continued to check in on each other to make sure everyone is okay and if anyone needs anything.”
The one concern on everyone’s mind is how long the the season go.
“I think everyone needs to understand that at any moment something could change,” Schreck said. “If the last nine months have taught us anything it’s that nothing is guaranteed, especially high school sports. So, we need to appreciate the time we are allowed to have together in practices and games. The only concern I have is that, at any moment, it could all change and we could not have our season. We just need to control what we can control and enjoy the fact that our school is allowing us the opportunity to play and compete.”
Bralley preached the importance of being leaders within their school during the pandemic.
“I know our players have been doing their due diligence staying healthy and following our mitigation plan,” Bralley said. “I told them we will be the example of how things should be done, so we can have this season.”
Maynard agreed.
“My goal is to get some type of season in as safely as possible,” Maynard said. “The players, especially the seniors, deserve it.”
