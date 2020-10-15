As it deals with COVID-19, VHSL uses 1918 flu pandemic as point of reference

According to published reports, the State Board of Heath formally requested the cooperation of the Virginia Anti-Tuberculosis Association on Oct. 4, 1918 to help fight the flu pandemic. The next day, an estimated 10,000 cases were discovered in Richmond. By November, the height of the pandemic had passed through the state and schools reopened and restrictions on public gatherings were limited.

Football on the East Coast was pushed back a month because of the pandemic. Washington & Lee and Virginia Tech played its first game of the season on Nov. 2 in front of an “immense gathering” from the Virginia College student body, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch. However, due to health regulations regarding the influenza, the dance after the football game was cancelled.

Locally, Woodberry Forest played the first high school football game in Central Virginia the same day against Augusta Military Academy. The following week, Roanoke High School resumed practice in preparation for its regular-season debut against Martinsville.

There were also plenty of challenges too.