Virginia guard Kihei Clark has heard the sentiment from other ACC coaches before, but outgoing Notre Dame coach Mike Brey let the Cavaliers’ veteran know in the post-game handshake line anyway following the No. 7 Hoos’ 57-55 too-close-for-comfort win over the Irish on Saturday.

“I told Clark that hopefully it’s the last time I’ll see him,” Brey said afterward with a begrudging smirk. “I don’t really want to see him anymore.”

Aside from the chance UVa and Notre Dame meet in next month’s ACC Tournament, Brey won’t have to. He’s stepping down from the post he’s held at the helm of the Irish for the last 23 years at the season’s conclusion and Clark’s eligibility runs out then, too.

“He’s the ultimate winner. I said, ‘You’re a big-time winner, man,’” Brey said about the message he relayed to Clark, who on Saturday became the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in assists.

More importantly, in the victory with his team-high 15 points and four assists, Clark gave UVa (21-4, 13-3 ACC) reason for optimism and to remain hopeful for a deep March run in spite of the team’s necessary survival for a second straight contest against one of the ACC’s bottom-dwellers. The Cavaliers beat last-place Louisville, 61-58, this past Wednesday, and Notre Dame sits 14th in the ACC standings.

But Clark’s timing and navigation of the lane toward the rim provided easy points on an afternoon the Hoos didn’t shoot the ball well against Notre Dame. Their 29.2% rate from 3 was well below the 37.6% 3-point average they entered the contest with.

“When you have guards and you have Clark,” Brey, who has led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances in his career, said, “who has an air and a confidence about him to just win a game for you somehow, you’re always going to have a chance. They can be a Final Four team and I love the pieces around him, but Clark is Clark is Clark. He is a winning dude.”

The Cavaliers’ task during this three-week run-up to the postseason is to get the rest of the group to match Clark’s consistency like they have at times earlier this season. Because on the same day UVa narrowly escaped the Irish, the NCAA selection committee released its if-the-tournament-started-today rankings and listed the Hoos as a No. 3-seed — a standing the Cavaliers are capable of bettering or worsening until the field of 68 is officially unveiled on March 12. Baylor, which UVa beat in November, was listed as a No. 2-seed.

“I feel like we’re close,” UVa guard Reece Beekman said. “We preach the little things in practice and it shows up in games in certain moments, so I feel like if we continue to work on the little things, it’ll take us a long way. But over time, teams go through stretches when they’re not at their best, but I feel like we’ve got time with the last five games to continue to get better and make a run.”

Beekman had 11 points and five assists in a bounce-back performance after only scoring three points at Louisville.

And he’s onto something in his comments, too.

UVa coach Tony Bennett said the Cavaliers need to upgrade their finishing at the rim on offense on the heels of feeling like they let too many layups turn into missed chances. Their 36.5% rate from the field against the Irish was the second worst they’ve had in any game this season.

And Bennett said on defense, he thought the Hoos surrendered too many open shots to Notre Dame.

“Don’t accept in victory what you wouldn’t in defeat,” Bennett said, “and I think that’s so true and I think you have to look at the film and say, ‘OK. We got a win and we’re thankful for that, but what areas did we unplug and what areas were we unsound? Or what do we have to do on both ends?’ So, you just attack those areas and keep turning. There’s such little separation between our teams and others — and most of the teams in this league – and hopefully our experience to a certain extent has helped us in these games.”

Clark agreed, especially after Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin misfired on a potential game-winning 3 as time expired.

“I was just thinking last year that he was shooting like 50%,” Clark said of his thoughts as Goodwin took the shot, “so I thought it was green. I thought it was going in, but we got lucky and it feels good to get a win, especially this late in the season. So, you appreciate those and you go back to film and try to learn from ‘em.”