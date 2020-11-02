As Election Day arrives, UVa athletes make their voting plans

Snowden shared that he hopes other student-athletes across the country take time out of their day to vote. He wants staff members and coaches to do the same, using Tuesday’s time away from organized team activity to vote and not just to enjoy a day off.

At the same time, Briggs and Snowden seemed excited about the extra day of rest, especially since the duo already submitted mail-in ballots.

“It definitely shows that the NCAA is putting some emphasis on something that’s very important in this day and age,” Briggs said of the gesture, “and it’s a day off as well. I’m not complaining at all.”

For Briggs, Tuesday marks the first time the second-year standout can vote in a presidential election. He wasn’t 18 when the 2016 election rolled around.

Given the opportunity, Briggs has spent time researching candidates and learning more about the election process to become an informed voter.