As Election Day arrives, UVa athletes make their voting plans

NCAA athletes, who usually navigate jam-packed schedules filled with practices and competitions, will take a break Tuesday.
They’ll receive an NCAA-sanctioned day off to vote on Election Day.
“By providing this day dedicated to civic engagement each year, we are making a clear distinction that our American student-athletes will always be citizens before they are athletes,” Ethan Good, Division I student-athlete advisory committee chair and former Bowling Green student-athlete, said in September. “The student-athlete voice continues to grow louder and louder every year, and we can see that through this action.”
The measure approved by the NCAA gives student-athletes the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 off every year to vote in local and national elections.
That means this Tuesday becomes a day off, granting every UVa athlete the time to vote.
Many UVa student-athletes, including football players Jowon Briggs and Charles Snowden, grew up outside Virginia. Those two players voted by mail, but they still appreciate the NCAA’s gesture of giving student-athletes the day off.
“Voting is our civic duty and if you wanna see change in this country, whatever that looks like to you — I can’t tell people how to believe or what their trust in the government should be — but it’s definitely a step or an action that you can look to yourself and say, ‘I did my part to kind of make change,’” Snowden, a senior linebacker, said. “I think that’s huge, and it’s our civic duty to vote. I appreciate the NCAA giving us that opportunity.”
Snowden shared that he hopes other student-athletes across the country take time out of their day to vote. He wants staff members and coaches to do the same, using Tuesday’s time away from organized team activity to vote and not just to enjoy a day off.
At the same time, Briggs and Snowden seemed excited about the extra day of rest, especially since the duo already submitted mail-in ballots.
“It definitely shows that the NCAA is putting some emphasis on something that’s very important in this day and age,” Briggs said of the gesture, “and it’s a day off as well. I’m not complaining at all.”
For Briggs, Tuesday marks the first time the second-year standout can vote in a presidential election. He wasn’t 18 when the 2016 election rolled around.
Given the opportunity, Briggs has spent time researching candidates and learning more about the election process to become an informed voter.
“With everything going on and with me being someone who just turned old enough to really make an impact in that way, it’s really been important for me to read up on things and sort of delve deeper into how politics actually work, so I can pick and choose where I want to throw my ballot in,” Briggs said. “It’s really important to know what I’m fighting for, quote unquote, and what I’m really pushing for as far as change and everything goes.”
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall brought in a group to help register his players to vote, ensuring everyone on the team was given an opportunity to vote this fall.
Mendenhall mentioned that some things are more important than football.
One college football coach, Florida’s Dan Mullen, questioned the NCAA’s decision to give players Nov. 3 off. Mullen feels the day off throws off the game-week routine and could pose potential health threats to the players.
Mendenhall didn’t seem to share the same concern when recently addressing the media. The Cavaliers will update their practice schedule as needed leading up to Saturday’s game against Louisville.
For Mendenhall, he’s fine with the NCAA’s decision and looks forward to his players participating in this year’s presidential election.
“I would like every player on our team to have the very best opportunity to have his voice be heard and to cast his vote,” Mendenhall said. “And the preparation model can always adjust. Players, man, they're flexible and resilient and tough and they adapt so fast.”
