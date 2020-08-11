As Big Ten and Pac-12 cancel fall sports, ACC continues on current path

Reports surfaced Monday saying the Big Ten and Pac-12 may postpone fall sports.
On Tuesday, those reports came true.
First, the Big Ten postponed its fall sports season.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging and Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
Roughly an hour later, the Pac-12 announced a similar decision.
The Pac-12 took the decision a step further, however. The league suspended all athletic competition in 2020, meaning its basketball seasons won’t begin in November.
The Big Ten shared that winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated. The league will also determine at a later time if postponed fall sports can compete in the spring.
“Ultimately, our decision was guided by science with a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes,” University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill said of the Pac-12’s decision. “We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”
Elsewhere, other leagues aren’t on the same page as the Big Ten and Pac-12, at least not yet.
UVa’s conference, the ACC, released a statement Tuesday saying it is going to continue on its current path. The ACC stressed its commitment to the safety of those within athletic departments.
“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” the league said in a statement. “The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses.”
Shortly after the ACC released its statement, the SEC joined in, echoing the ACC’s sentiments.
“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”
Much like the ACC, the SEC plans to continue to allow programs to prepare on campuses in preparation for a fall sports season.
“We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day,” Sankey said.
With the SEC and ACC holding still in the commitment to play, it leaves the Big 12 as the other Power 5 league in play. It remains to be seen what that league will decide.
All of the Power 5 leagues emphasize the importance of safety, but the medical officials within different leagues appear to have varying opinions about the safety of competing in the fall.
Virginia currently has seven athletic programs back on grounds, and the athletic department hasn’t reported a positive COVID-19 case since its July 24 report. UVa released its latest information Monday, with the programs reporting no new positive tests.
“We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well,” the ACC’s statement said. “We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”
As his been the case for much of the last few months, the situation remains fluid.
