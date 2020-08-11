As Big Ten and Pac-12 cancel fall sports, ACC continues on current path

Elsewhere, other leagues aren’t on the same page as the Big Ten and Pac-12, at least not yet.

UVa’s conference, the ACC, released a statement Tuesday saying it is going to continue on its current path. The ACC stressed its commitment to the safety of those within athletic departments.

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” the league said in a statement. “The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administered on our 15 campuses.”

Shortly after the ACC released its statement, the SEC joined in, echoing the ACC’s sentiments.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”