For more than three decades, Bo Perriello’s name has been synonymous with St. Anne's-Belfield boys lacrosse, both as a player and coach.

After a standout playing career at STAB, then a long, successful tenure as coach, Perriello announced that this spring will be his final campaign on the sidelines at Frank G. Addonizio Field.

Perriello has decided to take on a new challenge as the Head of School at the Field School of Charlottesville, an all-boys middle school founded in 2006.

“Leaving the program is extremely difficult for me because, in many ways, it has been my dream job to lead a program I care so much about,” Perriello said. “This is a special job. We have only had four head coaches in over 100 years of the program and this is only the second time the job has opened in the last 62 years.”

To say that the 52-year-old Perriello bleeds maroon and white would be an understatement. He won two state championships as a player, then two more as an assistant coach. After being promoted to head coach, Perriello guided the Saints to the 2015 state championship.

“Getting the chance to be a part of five state titles over my time as a player and coach was very special and has helped keep the bar high and the goal clear,” Perriello said. “We want to compete for Prep League and state titles every year.”

Perriello's lacrosse journey started at the age of six when his parents got him his first lacrosse stick. He grew up watching the University of Virginia teams that were led by Coach Jim "Ace" Adams, which piqued his interest.

When he was at Henley Middle School, Perriello was drawn to play lacrosse at the highest level, which led him to play for Doug Tarring at STAB. The decision allowed Perriello to play against the best competition around the region and the state. He still has fond memories of playing in the Dogwood Championship, a local tournament that used to include Albemarle, Charlottesville and Western Albemarle, as a ninth grader on the STAB varsity team.

“As a varsity member for four years, Bo’s performance on the field improved tremendously each season, combining his talents with his leadership among his teammates," Tarring said.

Perriello captured a state title in 1986 as a freshman and then capped off his high school career with a second state championship during his senior season in 1989. He was a team captain as a senior and played his best when his team needed him the most.

“It was a bonus to get the storybook ending, posting four goals and assists in the state championship win over Episcopal at the Charlottesville Stadium as a captain on the day of our senior prom,” Perriello said.

Perriello went on to play four seasons at Notre Dame for coach Kevin Corrigan in a variety of roles. He finished his college career with 23 goals, 12 assists and 32 ground balls and was named team captain.

“Bo always had a love for the game and for competing,” Corrigan said. “He made himself valuable to our team every year, not always in the same role, but he was smart and crafty and always figured out a way to contribute.”

During his senior year at Notre Dame, Perriello lived off campus with a few of his teammates, one of whom, had “trouble” getting to his morning classes, according to Corrigan. The Notre Dame coach had to take his son to daycare in the mornings before work, so he would stop by the house every now and then to make sure that player was up.

“Inevitably, it was Bo who answered the door," Corrigan said. "Not sure if it is because he drew the short straw, or because he was a relatively early riser, but it shows how Bo was always responsible for caring for a teammate.”

Answering the door was just one of the many ways that distinguished Perriello among his peers in Corrigan’s eyes.

“He was unfailingly a good teammate and leader as well,” Corrigan said. “He’s someone who takes pride in helping his team and his teammates have success, always has, so it’s no surprise to me that he has been so effective as a teacher and a coach.”

After his playing days, Perriello turned to coaching and the success followed. He won four New Jersey state championships from 2000-2004 at Delbarton School. One of his prize pupils was Ned Crotty, who became one of the greatest players in Duke and USA lacrosse history.

Perriello returned to STAB in 2005 and was an assistant on Tarring’s staff that won a state titles in 2008 and 2009 and continued to learn under his former coach until taking over the program the following year.

“Taking over the STAB program was a huge honor and responsibility, having played for Coach Tarring and witnessed his impact on the sport, not just in Charlottesville, but across the country,” Perriello said. “He really mentored me in my years as an assistant and the associate head coach, and helped create a smooth handoff to the much larger responsibilities that fall on a head coach. I was fortunate to hit the ground running with a team that went 22-4 on the season, ending with a loss in the state finals. That is a group I stay very connected to and hear from often to this day.”

During his tenure STAB, Perriello has won nearly 70% of his games, posting a record of 162-73. He’s been named VISAA, Prep League and Central Virginia Coach of the Year and guided the Saints program to the 2015 state title. Perriello also has coached more than 100 players that have gone on to play at the next level.

“What has made Bo successful has been the knowledge of the game, his experience as an assistant coach and the dedication to the traditions of STAB lacrosse,” Tarring said. “He has embraced the history of the past years and made every season a teaching moment for each of his teams about their commitment to the longevity of the program.”

One of those standout players was Owen Van Arsdale, who was a two-time team captain and All-American at STAB before moving on to a standout career at Virginia.

“My teammates and I were always motivated to play for Coach P because of the deep, trusting relationships he built with us,” Van Arsdale said. “He played a huge role in my development and playing success and he continues to do a lot of good for the Charlottesville lacrosse community. There are dozens of other high school lacrosse players from Central Virginia who played for STAB or Virginia Elite over the last two decades that went on to have great college careers and Coach P deserves a lot of credit for making that happen.”

Joe Robertson, who went on to play at Duke, and Branford Rogers, who played at Rutgers, were both former team captains at STAB under Perriello, have continued the legacy of former players that have come back to take over practices at times this season. Perriello also coached current UVa standout Connor Shellenberger at STAB.

Perriello takes immense pride in seeing his former players succeed and loves to watch streams of their college games during the spring. He’s most proud of how connected the former players remain with the program and enjoys receiving texts before big games or having them come back to talk to the current team.

“So many names and players that deserve mention here, too many to print,” Perriello said. “Now seeing Connor carry on that tradition and take it to new heights is especially meaningful. So many outstanding young men doing great things. I could not be more proud to have them all out there representing their alma mater and this program.”

Earlier this year, Perriello decided that he was ready for a new challenge and was named the Head of School at the Field School of Charlottesville.

“I’m very excited for the chance to mentor and develop boys of character, while giving them the foundational skill needed for success in high school and beyond,” Perriello said. "In many ways, this was part of coaching and teaching that I have always loved most. Yes, there will be great sports as well. I have always used lacrosse as a means to teach commitment, self-discipline and teamwork that will help players to be successful during their lifetimes. Having coached high school boys for the last 25 years with this mantra, I believe will serve me well on this new adventure.”

As excited as he was about the new opportunity, Perriello said it was challenging to share the news with his team and coaching staff.

“Telling the team and my staff was one of the hardest days I’ve had professionally,” Perriello said. “It was very difficult. I have been coaching at STAB for longer than any of them have been alive. They know how much I care about the program and I think there is general shock. I have been coaching many of them for years, had coached their siblings and have other who had come to STAB to play for the program.”

The discussion with long-time assistant coach and friend Myron Ripley, who played at STAB and later at UVa, was especially emotional.

“He has coached at STAB every season since he left as a student and has been by my side ever since I took over,” Perriello said. “I will miss our time on the sidelines together immensely and can’t thank him enough for all he has done for me and the program. What a tremendous mentor and coach. Telling him was very difficult. Telling the alumni was also very difficult as well and making sure they remain connected to the program is of paramount importance. I have heard from players constantly this year and it means the world for them to share their stories and find ways to stay connected to the program and to their coach, long after their time at STAB.”

This spring, the Saints have a young team, with just three seniors on the roster, and are starting underclassmen all over the field. Perriello’s main focus this season is on skill development. The Saints have opened the season with a 1-1 record but the STAB coach believes there is a great deal of promise with this group.

“We have a very young team this year and I have seen growth every week on the field,” Perriello said. “We have great leadership and great kids. I honestly developed this schedule with a two-year plan given our youth, and think the new coach will be inheriting an extremely talented and battle-tested group of young men. This year’s team is working hard to honor the traditions of the past and be sure they are embedded in our team’s culture, on and off the field, as we loo to the future, a future that is every bright for STAB lacrosse.”

Perriello said one of the keys to his success has been his support system at home, led by his family.

“I really want to thank my wife, Maureen, and my entire family for their unwavering support of my coaching efforts over the last 25 years as it took a lot of time away from them, and forced them to spend a lot of time on the sidelines,” Perriello said. “One of my greatest experiences in coaching has been the relationship with my son. We both love the game and he has literally grown up watching, playing and now coaching lacrosse. He learned so much about life, including how to be a great teammate, how to be a great friend , and what success is and what it takes to achieve it. He learned from my players over the years what to do and what not to do, how to believe in something greater than yourself, and how to help a collective achieve their ultimate goals. More than anything, I just loved the time we got to spend together on the field, sharing our passion. He still has the bug to be out on the field and will always have a void because of losing his senior season to COVID, but he will always have a home within the STAB lacrosse family.”

Tarring, who hand picked Perriello as his successor in 2010, said the program continued to reach new high’s throughout his tenure.

“He had a legacy of success, on and off the field, and in terms of winning percentage and a state championship in 2015,” Tarring said. “I knew Bo was the right choice, then and now. There is disappointment that Bo is leaving the program, yet I am excited for him in his new position as Head of the Field School.”