Armstrong, veteran UVa players embracing changes made by Elliott

His blunt assessment revealed plenty about the transition.

Virginia wrapped up spring drills Saturday with its Blue-White Game and before Cavaliers senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong departed Scott Stadium, he answered a question regarding the togetherness of the Hoos’ veteran nucleus in the aftermath of new coach Tony Elliott’s first spring.

Armstrong said UVa’s core is much tighter, and his response left no doubt about how those older, experienced players have embraced the fresh direction Elliott has for the program.

“There’s a lot of things new,” Armstrong said, “but I tell them it has to be new. ‘What we did last year was 6-6, guys,’ and we’re all trying to buy into that.”

Elliott said Armstrong has believed in him and his staff since they arrived. The quarterback made frequent visits to the McCue Center for film study in an effort to learn Elliott and new offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ system prior to the start of spring practices.

The left-handed signal-caller furthered his quest to accelerate the process, according to his coach, throughout those sessions, too.

“I’m proud of Brennan,” Elliott said. “He made a decision to come back and then some of his buddies decided not to come back, but he still stuck with it. He had to do the best that he could, and I saw him just lead and grow as a leader.”

Elliott challenged Armstrong to be better in that department, and then there were on-the-field changes that any quarterback coming off a stellar campaign — in which Armstrong threw for a school single-season passing record of 4,449 yards and another high-mark of 31 touchdowns while leading the nation’s second-most prolific passing offense — might not have wanted to make. The current offense is designed for more balance than the air raid Armstrong thrived in last fall and Elliott asked Armstrong to learn how to play more through progressions and reads instead of instincts.

“Whether or not we put up these [statistical] numbers, we were 6-6,” Armstrong said, continuing on about his big-picture view of the Cavaliers, who lost their last four games of 2021 including a de facto ACC Coastal Division title game at Pittsburgh and rivalry bout with Virginia Tech.

“So, something’s got to change,” Armstrong said. “We have to buy into that, so hopefully that pushes us forward, keeps us moving forward and hopefully puts more wins on the board.”

The implementation of a stronger commitment to running the ball on offense as well as defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s hybrid 3-4, 4-2-5 scheme has players feeling like the two units will attempt to work in unison. And defenders finished spring ball with renewed confidence after displaying polished tackling technique during the Blue-White Game on the heels of extensive emphasis on fundamentals throughout the 14 practices leading into the finale.

“Coach Rud is doing a great job with us and he’s just a fun coach to play for,” senior linebacker Nick Jackson said.

Added junior defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter, who Elliott said was one of the top performers throughout the spring: “It feels good to see the progress we’ve made, and we’ve still got a long way to go, but we’ll get there.”

Elliott altered practice habits as well.

He prefers up-tempo, no-time-wasted drills, and players needed a few sessions to adjust to that style. But having experienced all the various changes Elliott and his assistants put into action, senior running back Perris Jones, who ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run this past Saturday, said the differences are for the better.

“I feel like we’ve got a good foundation built,” Jones said. “I think that’s what Coach was stressing and I think we’ve done that. We’ve got a good foundation set in stone, so we can build off that when we come back for [summer strength and conditioning] workouts and getting into August.”

Jones said Elliott also eased the worries for players over the course of the spring as they figured out his expectations and how he operates daily.

“He’s amazing,” Jones said. “I mean we all had our questions and concerns with a new coaching staff, new coach, but he amazes all of us. He’s really a player’s coach and he takes care of us, and he pushes us.”

Elliott said he sensed a majority of the team would buy into his vision for the Hoos and feels that has happened even though there are still a few players with, “one foot in the water.” And his final spring message to the group, he said, involved those select few still in question to “jump on in.”

Said Armstrong: “This year it’s different, but you gotta have something different if you’re going to try to win games.”

