Armstrong tosses five TD passes as Virginia routs Illinois

Illinois looked lost defensively.

The offensive showing wasn’t much better. Illinois didn’t record a first down until its fourth drive.

The fourth drive pulled Illinois back into the game, as it spanned 72 yards and ended in a touchdown early in the second quarter. The touchdown came after UVa’s Justin Duenkel missed a 46-yard field goal. Duenkel missed a 31-yard field goal later in the first half, preventing Virginia from opening up a massive lead.

Armstrong led one final touchdown drive before halftime, helping the Cavaliers march 62 yards in seven plays. He found Wicks for a six-yard touchdown to put his team up 21-7 at halftime.

Virginia’s quarterback did well to distribute the ball Saturday, as five players caught at least three passes. Armstrong himself even caught an 18-yard pass on a trick play. Woods led the way with five catches for 122 yards.

Illinois opened the second half with an impressive four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to pull within seven, but the Cavaliers quickly reinforced their dominance.