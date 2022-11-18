Armaan Franklin scores 26 points to lead No. 16 Virginia past No. 5 Baylor

LAS VEGAS — Baylor ranks in the Top 5 and its freshman guard, Keyonte George, has been heralded as one of the best players in college basketball. But Friday in Las Vegas, it was Armaan Franklin and Virginia’s name that belonged on the marquee.

Franklin scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half as No. 16 UVa came out of the locker room and went on a jaw-dropping run to turn a tight contest into a stunning rout, drilling No. 5 Baylor 86-79 in the first game of the Continental Tires Main Event at T-Mobile Arena.

The Cavaliers (3-0), who will play the winner of Friday’s second game between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA on Sunday, outscored Baylor 30-5 in the first 9:13 of the second half to break the game open and serve notice that, after a one-year hiatus, Virginia may be back among the nation’s elite.

UVa went 9 for 14 from 3-point range, with eight of its makes coming in the second half as it notched its first win over a Top 5 opponent outside of Charlottesville since a 2018 road win at No. 4 Duke.

Franklin didn’t just star on the offensive end. His clamp-down defense on George, especially in the first half, frustrated the rookie. George committed five turnovers and went 5 for 14 shooting from the floor. He finished with 20 points before fouling out late in the game.

Kadin Shedrick scored 17 for Virginia, which also got 14 off the bench from Ben Vander Plas. Reece Beekman scored 10 points and had 10 assists.

On an emotional night, playing its first game since the shooting on Grounds that left three UVa football players dead, Virginia turned in one of its most dominant stretches in recent memory. But even before the second-half surge, the Cavaliers were impressive.

In just the second all-time meeting between the programs — and first since a 79-61 Virginia win in 1968 — both teams faced their first matchup with a nationally ranked opponent this season.

UVa appeared more than up to the challenge.

Virginia effectively slowed down the pace of Friday’s game early on, avoiding the up-and-down, track-meet style of game Baylor (3-1) prefers. The game was tied 10-10 with 11:29 left in the first half, but Baylor’s 3-point shooting helped the Bears take the lead, going up 18-15 after back-to-back 3’s by LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler.

But the Cavaliers struggled on the glass, giving up 10 second-chance points on 7 offensive rebounds, and missed a number of layups.

Baylor led 33-30 at the half.

But after attempting only two 3-pointers in the first half, Virginia hit two in the first 2:01 of the second, starting its startling run. UVa went up by as many as 22 when freshman Ryan Dunn hit a 3-pointer with 10:48 to go.

The Bears rallied late, pulling within six points, down 79-73 with under a minute to play, but Virginia hit its free throws down the stretch to cement the victory. UVa went 18 for 21 at the free-throw line over the final 7:12 of the game.

Virginia canceled its home game against Northern Iowa on Monday night. The team practiced Tuesday and Wednesday in Charlottesville before flying to Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

The players wore long-sleeved blue shooting shirts in warm-ups that said “UVa Strong on the front” with the jersey numbers of the slain players — 1, 15 and 41 — underneath. On the back, in white letters with orange outline, were the victims’ last names — Chandler, Davis. Jr. and Perry.

A Las Vegas police officer walked up to Virginia’s radio broadcasters — John Freeman and Jimmy Miller — to express his condolences over the shooting.

Before the national anthem, the event held a moment of silence in honor of the victims. And the crowd gave a rousing ovation to the Cavaliers.​