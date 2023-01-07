Armaan Franklin gives Virginia offense a spark against Syracuse's 2-3 zone

He started the second half exactly like he began the game.

Virginia guard Armaan Franklin buried the shot he took from beyond the arc.

On this occasion, it was a step-back jumper from deep that found the bottom of the net just before the shot clock expired.

Franklin’s fourth of four 3s in the Cavaliers’ 73-66 win over visiting Syracuse on Saturday was enough to spark a 12-0 run for the Hoos after the halftime break and send them on a clear path to victory.

By the time the run ended, UVa had a 19-point advantage and was in cruise control.

“When you play against their zone, you can’t just live and die by the 3,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said, “but you have to live a little bit by the 3.”

Franklin came out firing, too, sinking three consecutive 3-pointers in the game’s opening three minutes to propel the Cavaliers to an early edge they never squandered in Bennett’s 327th win at UVa that made him the all-time leader in victories at the school.

“Armaan played great tonight. Made his first three 3s and that really got us going, got the energy in the building going,” UVa freshman guard Isaac McKneely said about Franklin, who finished with a team-best 16 points.

For Franklin, he had it figured out that when UVa guards Kihei Clark or Reece Beekman controlled the ball in the high-post against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense, there was a chance either Clark or Beekman — two of the best assists men in the ACC — could find Franklin waiting and ready from long range.

Beekman set up Franklin’s first 3 and Clark assisted on the following pair of 3s for the senior and Indiana transfer in his second season with the Cavaliers.

“When you like to shoot 3s, this is probably one of your favorite weeks,” Franklin said, “knowing that you’ve got good teammates that can work well inside the high-post and find you when they get into the middle. So, I got a lot of shots [up in practice] these past couple of days and made sure I could see the ball go in.”

About Saturday, Franklin said: “It started going in early, and I tried to keep it going.”

And it was last winter during Franklin’s debut campaign with UVa that he learned he could significantly impact UVa’s offense versus the zone with consistent 3-point shooting.

He scored 17 points and drilled three 3s in a win for the Cavaliers during last year’s matchup between the two teams at the Carrier Dome in Central New York.

In this meeting, his six rebounds and three assists complemented his scoring. And of his three assists, two came ahead of 3s for Beekman and McKneely during the first half after Franklin’s torrid start ignited the Cavaliers to shoot 53.8% from 3 during the first 20 minutes.

UVa entered Saturday with a 37.2% rate from 3-point range for the season.

“The guys that hurt us were Beekman and Franklin,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said.

Gardner hits milestone

With the first rebound Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner corralled on Saturday, he became the only active player in Division I with at least 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career.

Gardner was one of four Cavaliers in double figures and ended Saturday with 10 points to go along with three rebounds.

The fifth-year senior started his career at East Carolina and played his first season at UVa last winter.