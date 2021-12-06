Anthony Poindexter emerges as leading candidate to be Virginia's next football coach

Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.

The College Football Hall of Famer and former two-time All-American safety at UVa is currently in his first season as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State. He’s had other stops as an assistant at Purdue and at Connecticut after an 11-year run as an assistant with the Cavaliers.

Late Sunday, ESPN reported that Poindexter was scheduled to meet with UVa athletic director Carla Williams in Las Vegas, where he’s due to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

On Monday, a source told The Daily Progress that the situation between Poindexter and UVa was “not done but leading that way.”

Sources also indicated Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who also was involved with UVa’s search, was informed that the Cavaliers were going in a different direction.