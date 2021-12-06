Anthony Poindexter emerges as leading candidate to be Virginia's next football coach

Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.
The College Football Hall of Famer and former two-time All-American safety at UVa is currently in his first season as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State. He’s had other stops as an assistant at Purdue and at Connecticut after an 11-year run as an assistant with the Cavaliers.
Late Sunday, ESPN reported that Poindexter was scheduled to meet with UVa athletic director Carla Williams in Las Vegas, where he’s due to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
On Monday, a source told The Daily Progress that the situation between Poindexter and UVa was “not done but leading that way.”
Sources also indicated Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who also was involved with UVa’s search, was informed that the Cavaliers were going in a different direction.
If hired, Poindexter would replace outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall, who this past Thursday announced he planned to step down from his post following the Cavaliers’ bowl game to end a six-year stay at the helm of the Hoos. They’ll play on Dec. 29 in the Fenway Bowl against SMU at Fenway Park in Boston. Mendenhall is 36-38 in his time at UVa.
When Poindexter was at Virginia, he played for former Cavaliers coach George Welsh. Poindexter was part of the 1995 Peach Bowl Championship squad and earned All-American honors in 1997 and 1998. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1998. He racked up 342 tackles in his career before spending time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.
Upon his return to Charlottesville, Poindexter joined Al Groh’s staff as a graduate assistant before working his way up into different roles. He served as running backs coach and then a defensive backs coach for Groh before taking on the additional duty of special teams when Mike London replaced Groh in 2010. Poindexter stayed on with London through 2013 before leaving for the defensive coordinator assignment at UConn.
This fall will mark his 20th season in college coaching. He would be the 44th coach in the history of the Cavaliers. Poindexter would also be UVa’s first head football coach without previous head-coaching experience since Dick Bestwick was hired in 1976. Welsh, Groh, London and Mendenhall all had prior experience as the man in charge.
Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.