There was more on the line than the evaluations NFL scouts from 29 different franchises would make Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson had goals of not only achieving their approval during the Cavaliers’ pro day at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility at UVa, but also applying the quick lessons he absorbed throughout the morning and into drills from New Orleans Saints defensive assistant Peter Giunta — an NFL coaching veteran with 44 years of experience and three Super Bowl championships.

“He was big on making sure that I was fluid when I was catching the football,” Johnson said afterward.

When Giunta led Johnson and fellow UVa cornerback Darrius Bratton through defensive back exercises, in which Johnson and Bratton backpedaled and raced from side to side while mimicking playing in coverage before breaking abruptly on the ball for an interception, the gruff Giunta would yell, ‘Flip ya hips! Get downhill!’ at the two Cavaliers.

Johnson’s steps were sharp and without wasted movement, allowing him to be in prime position to pick off the passes thrown his way exactly like he and Giunta had previously discussed. The All-ACC corner caught every one without a drop, earning a ‘Good job, AJ!’ from Giunta at the conclusion of the session as well as the reward Giunta promised him.

“We’re going to Ben & Jerry’s since I caught all the passes,” Johnson said with a grin, “and he’s treating because he said if I caught all the passes we were going.”

The superb showing Wednesday was just the latest positive impression Johnson left in front of a coach, scout or NFL decision-maker. Since early February, he has trekked from the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine and back to Charlottesville for pro day.

At the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Johnson displayed his ball skills and speed with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“And my hard work didn’t go unnoticed,” Johnson said about the entire pre-draft process, “and to be at those things will be something I remember forever — the memories, the people I met, the experience. You only get to do those things one time, so I think it’s just a testament to all my hard work with the coaches and everyone who pushed me to be at this point today.”

Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks had the same itinerary as Johnson, and said he appreciated each opportunity and especially the chance to talk with different scouts, coaches and general managers who he has seen a few times at the various pre-draft events.

He was a standout during one-on-one drills against defensive backs in the week of practices leading into the Senior Bowl and his 39-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine was among the ten best for any wide receiver there. But Wicks had more he needed to accomplish on Wednesday during his return to Grounds.

Wicks said he wanted to run crisp routes in his position-specific drills and improve his 40-yard dash time. He clocked in at 4.55 and 4.52 on his pair of 40-yard sprints, which were better than the 4.62 he logged in Indianapolis.

“I’m grateful for that and that I was able to get a little faster than what I was at the Combine,” he said.

Both Wicks and Johnson aren’t done trying to prove their worthiness of a selection come April’s NFL Draft, either. Johnson, a Coconut Creek, Fla. native, said he’ll likely have private workouts with teams between now and the NFL Draft and that he already has a local visit with the Miami Dolphins lined up for April 14. Wicks said he has visits scheduled with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

“There’s more interviews and more meetings,” Wicks said. “That should be fun.”

A pair of Hoos hoping their pro-day performances attract interest from clubs are Bratton and wide receiver Keytaon Thompson.

Bratton’s vertical jump was 38.5 inches and produced some oohhs-and-aahhs from former teammates and family members in attendance. And his 11-foot, three-inch broad jump would’ve measured third best among all defensive backs at the Combine had he been invited and done it there.

“I already knew I was explosive,” Bratton said, “so I wanted to just come out here and do my best and go out on the right note at the University of Virginia, having been here six years. So, I wanted to go out strong.”

His 4.43 40-yard dash time was the fastest of the day.

Thompson ran routes alongside Wicks, and like it did for Bratton, the pro day brought closure to Thompson’s college career, he said. The former do-it-all star for the Cavaliers topped them in receptions and receiving yards this past fall in only his second season playing receiver full time. He began his career as a quarterback at Mississippi State before his role evolved at UVa.

“At the end of the day, we’re playing football and with that being the case, I think I can fit into a lot of different schemes,” Thompson said, “and even on special teams. I can play and fit in a lot on special teams for a lot of different teams and I think that’s one of the ways my versatility can be used.”

All four Cavaliers said they enjoyed being on the same field together again, and having 2021 senior defensive lineman Mandy Alonso and linebacker Elliott Brown participate, too. Alonso cranked out 34 bench press reps, which would’ve been tied for the second most at the Combine this go around.

“It was great. It felt like home,” Wicks said.