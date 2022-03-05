Another big inning propels Virginia to series-clinching win over Penn State

The Virginia baseball team is making a habit of blowing games open with big innings.

The Cavaliers did it again Saturday, scoring five runs in the second inning en route to a 10-4 victory over Penn State on Saturday at Disharoon Park. Saturday's second-inning outburst marked the ninth time in 10 games this season that UVa (10-0) has scored more than five runs in a single inning.

Griff O’Ferrall got things started for the Cavaliers in the second inning, breaking a 1-1 tie with a two-RBI single through the left side. He went on to score three of the Cavaliers 10 runs during a 1-for-4 day at the plate.

Sophomore Kyle Teel followed with a three-run home run onto the porch in right field to make it 6-1. The homer was Teel's second of the season.

“Fortunately we got some big knocks when it counted," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "Obviously, Kyle Teel’s three run home run was a big one."

The early run support was than enough for Virginia starter Brian Gursky, who recorded his third win of the season after striking out five batters over 5.1 innings pitched. The graduate transfer allowed two runs and walked one in his third start of the season.

“I thought Gursky gave us another quality start," O'Connor said.

Gursky was relieved by Dylan Bowers, who gave up four hits and two runs while striking out four in 2.0 innings of work. After taking over for Bowers in the eighth inning, Matthew Buchanan stranded two runners in scoring position and was aided by an inning-ending circus catch by Devin Ortiz in foul territory.

"It was great to see Matt Buchanan come in and that scenario with runners on and they're starting to rally a little bit," O'Connor said. "The poise for a freshman to do what he did was impressive."

Max Cotier brought home Virginia's 10th run with a sacrifice fly to left field that plated Chris Newell. Cotier, who has now reached base safely in nine-straight games, went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Virginia, which has now scored 10 or more runs in seven straight games, improved to 10-0 for the sixth time in school history (2008, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2022). All six 10-0 starts have occurred under O’Connor.

The Cavaliers will look to improve to 11-0 on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the series finale with the Nittany Lions at Disharoon Park. The Cavaliers will send Brandon Neeck (1-0) to the mound.

"We’ve got a chance to do something special [Sunday],” O'Connor said.