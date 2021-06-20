Andrew Abbott's opening gem sets up Cavaliers for success in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Andrew Abbott rarely shows signs of anxiety.
It took the College World Series to generate butterflies in the ace’s stomach.
“I was rushing,” Abbott said. “My heart was beating a thousand beats per minute.”
He walked the first batter of the game on five pitches and allowed runners on the corners before recording an out. After those first two batters, Abbott settled into the game and the environment, which featured a crowd of 22,000.
The lefty regained his usual form after those first two batters, working out of a first-inning jam and ultimately tossing six shutout frames. He struck out 10 and helped UVa become just the third team all season to shut out Tennessee, as the Cavaliers opened the CWS with a 6-0 win over the Volunteers.
“Sometimes here in Omaha, that first inning can be a difficult thing for starting pitchers,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “He handled it like a winner.”
Abbott’s focus after the initial two batters turned to his emotions, rather than his stuff. When at his peak, there’s no doubting Abbott, who is three strikeouts shy of tying Danny Hultzen’s 2011 single-season strikeout record of 165. If Abbott earns another start, he’ll likely set the program record for strikeouts in a season.
When he’s in control of his emotions, Abbott is tough to stop. His 10 strikeouts Sunday were the most by a Virginia pitcher in a College World Series game.
“I just had to slow down, catch my breath and go to work,” Abbott said.
Abbott pitched like an elite talent once settling into the environment. He put UVa in position to win the game, and he helped keep the bullpen fresh. Sophomore Matt Wyatt tossed the final three innings to secure the shutout.
Wyatt performed admirably yet again, throwing his third consecutive scoreless outing of the postseason. He struck out three and allowed one hit and one walk. The right-handed pitcher has thrown 15 2/3 innings this postseason without allowing a run. He’s up to 19 strikeouts.
With only Abbott and Wyatt having pitched, Virginia’s staff is loaded heading into Tuesday. The Cavaliers can choose a likely starting candidate such as senior Griff McGarry or junior Mike Vasil while also having key bullpen arms available.
Senior Kyle Whitten and junior Zach Messinger are both available for middle and late-inning work. Sixth-year closer Stephen Schoch hasn’t pitched since the regional and should be ready if needed. Junior left-handed reliever Brandon Neeck and sophomore lefty Nate Savino add to a long list of talented arms available out of the bullpen or for starts later in the tournament.
“I’ve been really, really excited about the depth of this pitching staff, the high quality depth of it,” O’Connor said. “I feel we have some really elite arms and many of them so to only have had to use two of them certainly excites me.”
Abbott’s stellar performance puts Virginia in position to make a deep run. It’s a position the Cavaliers haven’t been yet this postseason, with UVa losing both of Abbott’s NCAA Tournament starts prior to Sunday.
Drew Dickinson, the team’s pitching coach, and O’Connor will meet Monday and determine Tuesday’s starter and possible pitchers for the rest of the week. The duo has options thanks to Abbott’s Sunday start, which saw him work out of jams in the first, fifth and sixth innings.
“He made some big, key, clutch pitches with runners in scoring position in multiple innings, and that’s what your Friday night guy, your leader, your All-American needs to do to win here at Omaha,” O’Connor said. “And he certainly delivered.”