Andrew Abbott's opening gem sets up Cavaliers for success in Omaha

When he’s in control of his emotions, Abbott is tough to stop. His 10 strikeouts Sunday were the most by a Virginia pitcher in a College World Series game.

“I just had to slow down, catch my breath and go to work,” Abbott said.

Abbott pitched like an elite talent once settling into the environment. He put UVa in position to win the game, and he helped keep the bullpen fresh. Sophomore Matt Wyatt tossed the final three innings to secure the shutout.

Wyatt performed admirably yet again, throwing his third consecutive scoreless outing of the postseason. He struck out three and allowed one hit and one walk. The right-handed pitcher has thrown 15 2/3 innings this postseason without allowing a run. He’s up to 19 strikeouts.

With only Abbott and Wyatt having pitched, Virginia’s staff is loaded heading into Tuesday. The Cavaliers can choose a likely starting candidate such as senior Griff McGarry or junior Mike Vasil while also having key bullpen arms available.