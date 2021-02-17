Andrew Abbott set for new role in Virginia's pitching rotation

O’Connor credited Abbott with developing complementary pitches this offseason. Abbott’s fastball and curveball have been effective in the past, but he’s tried to add more to his repertoire over the offseason to help with the transition to the rotation.

Abbott and the returning group of pitchers will throw to a familiar face in Logan Michaels. The graduate student from Wisconsin, who decided to return for another season, is excited about the possibility of working with such talented pitchers. The catcher feels he knows Abbott and others well and can help maximize their talent.

“I know with certain guys what I need to say to get them back on track or like certain cues for them to get back locked in,” Michaels said.

With a veteran like Michaels behind the plate and an abundance of talent in the rotation and bullpen, O’Connor feels confident in the possibilities for his group of pitchers. The Cavaliers were seventh in the ACC last spring with a team ERA of 3.39.

Virginia faces a problem most coaches would love to have. How will it spread out innings among all of its talented pitching options?