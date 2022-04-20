Anderson knocks off top-seeded Bara at Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

The No. 1 seed at the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open has been upset.

On Wednesday morning, New Jersey native Robin Anderson defeated Irina Bara of Romania, 6-3, 7-5, in a grueling first-round match that lasted just over two hours.

“I was really patient today,” Anderson said. “She didn’t give me a whole lot — so I was patient. And we had really long rallies. I rallied until I could get my opportunities to have short balls and move forward. I definitely had to use all of my shots today.”

Anderson is no stranger to Charlottesville, having won an ITA team indoor national title during her freshman year at UCLA.

Anderson entered this week’s tournament ranked No. 171 — a number that is sure to rise with her conquest of the 104th-ranked Bara.

“My year has kind of been up and down, so today was a good win, definitely a little bit of a confidence boost,” Anderson said. “But tennis is weird. Every day is different. We’ll see how it goes going forward.”

One of the biggest wins of Anderson’s career was a 2019 triumph over Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of French Open qualifying. Krejcikova went on to win the French Open the following year and is currently the No. 2 player in the world.

“Clay isn’t exactly my favorite surface,” Anderson said. “It’s not like I play bad on it, [but] I’m just not as comfortable on it — so if I can beat someone like that on clay, and then someone like Irina today on clay, that’s huge for me.”

In other notable matches on Wednesday, No. 3 seed Xiyu Wang defeated Valentini Grammatikopoulou, 6-3, 6-0; Ellie Douglas upset fourth-seeded Alycia Parks, 6-4, 6-1; Timea Babos beat Cadence Brace, 7-5, 6-2; and Sachia Vickery knocked off Jamie Loeb, 6-3, 6-0.

During a break in the action on Wednesday, Idelle Pierre-Louis, the United States Tennis Association’s senior manager of the pro circuit, presented tournament director Ron Manilla with an award commemorating the event’s 20th anniversary.

“It’s not easy putting on an event for 20 years,” Pierre-Lewis said. “It’s just a lot of hard work — and we like to acknowledge it.”

Pierre-Lewis said the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open is currently one of the longest-running events on the tour.

“It’s absolutely Ron and his dedication to the event, as well as the community always be willing to come out and watch,” said Pierre-Lewis, when asked about the reasons for the tournament’s longevity. “And the players love coming here. The Boar’s Head is just a beautiful facility, picture-perfect, actually.”

Main-draw singles action of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event continues Thursday. Admission is free. A $10 ticket, which can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website, is required for Friday’s quarterfinals, Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship.

All proceeds from the tournament — whose main sponsor is Har-Tru — benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all the latest news, results and daily schedules, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or Twitter account.