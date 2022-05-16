Anderson, Gelof lead UVa to rubber-game win over Clemson

There was no doubting his strength on Sunday night.

After slamming a pair of triples off the right-field fence at Disharoon Park in games last week, Virginia freshman designated hitter Ethan Anderson finally bested the wall at his home ballpark in the Cavaliers’ 6-3 win over Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Anderson’s two-run, fourth-inning home run into UVa’s bullpen broke a tie and propelled the No. 12 Hoos (37-13, 16-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) onto their series-taking victory against the Tigers (32-20, 10-16 ACC).

Clemson won the first game of the Sunday doubleheader, 8-2, and the Cavaliers – across Friday and Saturday amid an 18-hour pause in action due to bad weather – captured the opener, 11-6. On Friday, Anderson smacked a two-run triple off the fence for the second time in as many games after driving in one run Wednesday with an off-the-wall triple against Longwood.

“Everyone has been joking that I don’t have any juice or I need to hit the weight room,” Anderson said then of just missing a home run.

But his teammates couldn’t question his power or joke on Sunday night. Anderson proudly rounded the bases, gave a fist pump as he passed first base and was greeted after crossing the plate with a leaping chest bump from reliever Dylan Bowers.

The longball was Anderson’s fourth of the year and first since March 8, but it was also already his 15th hit since April 24. He’s heating up and batting .483 over the last 10 contests.

And as part of a few changes to the starting lineup Virginia coach Brian O’Connor made going into the second contest on Sunday, he slid Anderson up to the No. 6-spot in the batting order. Anderson had mostly hit out of the seven-hole or eight-hole this season until the series finale against the Tigers. O’Connor’s other alterations to the lineup were pushing center fielder Chris Newell down from sixth to the last spot, batting second baseman Max Cotier second instead of last and slotting catcher Kyle Teel behind Anderson. Teel had previously hit second all spring.

Newell had a sacrifice bunt in the third inning to move Casey Saucke, who doubled ahead of Newell, to third. Saucke evened the game at one when he scored on a wild pitch.

The heart of the UVa order remained the same, though, and one inning after Anderson homered, Cavaliers cleanup hitter Jake Gelof crushed his team-leading 18th home run of the campaign – a two-run blast to left-center field – putting him in a tie for the second most home runs in a season in school history with Jon Benick’s 18 in 2001. The two RBI Gelof was credited with also made him just the second player ever at UVa to tally 70 RBI or more in a year. He’s up to 71 and trails only the 77 Pavin Smith had in 2017 for the school’s single-season record.

Gelof’s round-tripper extended the Cavaliers’ lead to 6-1.

While UVa built its advantage, senior reliever Paul Kosanovich (4-0) quieted Clemson, which had tallied 14 total runs in the first two games of the series. Kosanovich entered in the fourth inning in place of starter Jake Berry and threw 3.1 scoreless innings through the seventh to earn the victory.

The Tigers scored once against Berry in the second, and then not again in the nightcap until the ninth inning. Clemson got the tying run to the plate, too, but with runners on first and second and two outs, Cavaliers closer Brandon Neeck caught Tigers four-hitter Blake Wright looking at a curveball for strike three to finish off the bout.

