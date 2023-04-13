His three four-hit games this spring are the most for any player in Virginia’s no-easy-out lineup.

The Cavaliers pace the country in batting average, and sophomore first baseman Ethan Anderson has settled into the middle of the Hoos’ order.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be that guy,” Anderson, a switch hitter, said earlier this week about whether or not he believed he would ultimately fill a crucial role going into the season.

He mostly hit seventh or eighth as a freshman in 2022, but last month emerged to move into the five-spot and has stuck like a staple there since.

“You know, it was going to be so important that we found somebody who could deliver behind Kyle Teel,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said, “because when you have Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel back to back [in the lineup], you need somebody in there that can deliver RBIs and give tough at bats. And Ethan has done that.”

Gelof, the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in home runs, is first nationally with 56 RBI as Virginia’s three-hitter. In the cleanup spot, Teel tops the ACC with his .437 batting average. Both are projected to be early-round picks come this summer’s MLB Draft.

“Kyle has been crazy with the bat,” Anderson said, “and it feels like no matter what or if there’s two outs, that I’m always going to get up if Kyle is at bat.”

And to Anderson’s credit, more often than not he’s kept an inning alive and pushed Gelof, Teel or whoever else is on the base paths across the plate.

“I’m just glad I can step up and provide some protection for them,” Anderson said.

Entering the No. 7 Cavaliers’ (30-4, 11-4 ACC) three-game series against Pittsburgh (14-17, 5-8 ACC) that begins Friday at Disharoon Park, Anderson is sixth in the league for batting with his .381 clip and sixth for RBI with 37. He’s tied for fourth in hits with 53, tied for 11th in doubles with 11 and is 12th for on-base percentage (.472). He’s struck out only 19 times in 139 at bats.

He said what’s helped him this year is his understanding of college baseball has improved and his feel for the flow of the season and practices are better, too.

Anderson graduated early from Cox High in Virginia Beach, so last spring he played for the Hoos when he could’ve been finishing up his senior year of high school.

He said he a thumb injury hampered him some in first go-around at UVa and he wasn’t able to get it fixed until after the season. He didn’t know to what level it impacted his production, but with a .302 average and 39 RBI, it was still strong enough in a debut campaign for him to be an everyday player.

“The game moves really fast when you’re a freshman coming in, though,” Anderson said, “and you have this huge stadium you have to play in and you’re playing against some of the best competition in the country. You know, it’s very hard for guys to let that go by and not get the butterflies and the heartbeat going. But coming into this year, I knew I had to step up.”

During Tuesday’s win over Richmond, Anderson belted a grand slam while hitting left-handed. He sent the shot into the bleachers in left-center field beyond the 370-foot mark on the fence. Also in that game, he singled three times including once as a right-handed hitter to drive in a run and open the game’s scoring in the first inning. The three walks he drew on Wednesday against Mount St. Mary’s extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games having reached safely.

This past weekend during the Cavaliers’ sweep of Miami, Anderson had three hits and drove in three runs in the series. He’s had at least one RBI in 11 of the Cavaliers’ last 12 games.

“He’s prepared,” O’Connor said of Anderson. “He’s such a competitor and he’s serious about what he’s doing and he’s always working. I just love the kid. He comes ready to play every day and he’s a tough out day in and day out.”

O’Connor said Anderson has “turned himself into a good first baseman,” too, considering he was a high school catcher and likely still has catching to do in his future. But with Teel as a fixture behind the plate now for the Hoos, they need Anderson to fill the first-base job.

“I’m just really, really proud of him,” O’Connor said.