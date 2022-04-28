Anderson, Cavaliers aim to continue recent surge against Hokies

With each swing he took in the batting cage, Ethan Anderson could feel himself returning closer to top form.

“Sometimes it’s little things,” Anderson, the Virginia freshman designated hitter/first baseman said after his 4-for-4 effort on Wednesday in the Cavaliers’ win over George Mason.

“Like you’re coming out of your legs or you’re moving your head too much,” he continued, “and so once those little things click, you notice during [batting practice] that you’re squaring up balls better and you’re able to recognize pitches better.”

Since Sunday, Anderson has seven hits in eight at-bats with a pair of doubles, four RBI and six runs scored. He was hitless in the two previous games ahead of his scorching stretch and said he’s hoping to keep seeing the ball well through the weekend as UVa hosts rival Virginia Tech at Disharoon Park in a pivotal Top 25 version of the Commonwealth Clash. Across the five major college baseball polls, both the Hoos (32-10, 13-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the Hokies (29-9, 12-7 ACC) are ranked. UVa is rated as high as No. 5 nationally by Baseball America and Virginia Tech is slotted in as best as No. 7 by D1Baseball.com.

This marks only the second three-game set in the history of the rivalry that both programs are ranked. The other occurred in 2010.

D1Baseball.com also projects UVa and Tech to each host a regional come postseason.

The Cavaliers and the Hokies will play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

“I was thinking to myself,” Anderson, who was also recruited by Tech before deciding on UVa, said, “that [the George Mason game was] a big game for me right before this Tech series, which might be the biggest series of our season. And to just go in there with a lot of confidence and knowing I can produce at the plate is very big for me.”

He isn’t the only member of the Cavaliers feeling that way.

Their big-bopper Jake Gelof is showing he might be comfortable again like he was during the first half of the spring when there wasn’t a better hitter anywhere in the sport. The sophomore third baseman is riding a three-game hitting streak into the matchup with the Hokies, and he’s driven in three runs in each of the Cavaliers’ last three games. Gelof homered Saturday against North Carolina and again on Wednesday against George Mason.

Gelof’s 65 RBI are the third most in Division I and his 16 long balls are tied for the 11th most. His .822 slugging percentage is sixth-best nationally.

“Jake was as hot as you could be in the first half,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said, “and then settled down a little bit, and he’s made some nice adjustments and sometimes you’ve just got to talk to yourself in a positive way. Then all of a sudden, you get a couple of knocks and you get back in a groove. And I just like seeing him get back to quality contact, and every now and then he’s rewarded for that with the home run.”

Said Gelof: “Just keep trying to find barrels and swing at pitches in the zone. I’m really reflecting on my at-bats to see how I can improve and just seeing how people are pitching me or if I’m swinging at pitches outside the zone. I’m trying to get locked in talking to the guys to see what they’re seeing and stuff like that.”

Freshman right fielder Casey Saucke has bounced back from his struggles, too, in which he was benched briefly, to collect five hits since Sunday.

As a team, UVa has scored at least 10 runs in three straight games. The Cavaliers have won five straight overall and are probably going to need their offense to be as good against the Hokies, who enter on a six-game winning streak and can swing it well also.

UVa is second in the country in runs (409) and Virginia Tech is 16th (347). Tech’s 80 home runs are the fourth most while UVa has 57.

The Hokies’ linchpin is outfielder Gavin Cross, a likely first-round pick in this summer’s MLB Draft. Cross is batting .346 with nine homers and 29 RBI. Around Cross, Tech has five different hitters with at least 10 homers this spring.

“When we played Virginia Tech last year it was a key, pivotal series for us to win the series,” O’Connor said. “It was a really good environment down there and I expect this weekend to be here as well. You know these key ACC series, to have ‘em at home is a real advantage.”

Said Hoos sixth-year senior reliever Paul Kosanovich: “We’re fired up. I think we’re ready to go. I think we like where we’re at and I think with already the crowds we’ve seen so far that we’re all anticipating all three games to be filled. But it’s Tech. It’s hard to put into words, but we’re pumped up and ready to go.”

O’Connor and his bunch are expecting UVa’s faithful to pack its ballpark and have great energy. On top of the potential postseason implications and the rivalry bragging rights at stake, the Hoos are also retiring former star Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11 on Saturday in an on-field ceremony before the game.

“I haven’t personally met Zimmerman,” Anderson, a Virginia Beach native like Zimmerman, said, “but I’ve heard stories and watched his career with the Nationals. … Hopefully I get to meet him and shake his hand. That’s one of those guys as a kid you’re looking up to.”

