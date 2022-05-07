Analysis: What could make — or break — Virginia baseball's season

There’s not much left to Virginia’s regular season.

The Cavaliers, who reached the College World Series last spring, are currently on exam break and readying for the stretch run. UVa (34-12, 14-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) is scheduled to play seven times — a nonconference contest with Longwood on Wednesday, an ACC home series with Clemson next weekend and an ACC road set at Louisville from May 19-21 — before the conference tournament in Charlotte later this month.

The Hoos were one of the hottest teams in the sport, surging to as high as No. 3 in the country in April while starting 26-3. But the club has cooled since and dropped three of its last four ACC series and currently sits at No. 14 nationally.

They’re 22 games over .500, though, so plenty has gone right for coach Brian O’Connor’s squad in spite of a few league series not going their way. With that in mind, here’s a look at a few reasons why UVa could push forward to have a memorable finish to its campaign or be slowed and fade too soon.

What could spur UVa onto a deep run?

Tappen-Gelof production: It’d be tough to find another pair of three-four hitters in college baseball as productive as Cavaliers senior left fielder Alex Tappen and sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof.

The two big boppers in the middle of UVa’s lineup have hit for power and are reliable.

“I don’t know if I’ve told him this, but it’s kind of like a competition,” Tappen said earlier this season about hitting consecutively in the batting order with Gelof. “If I see him get a hit, then I want to get a hit. It’s kind of the same thing as last year when we were hitting back-to-back. Whenever I’d hit a home run, he’d go up there swinging for the fences. It’s a friendly competition the two of us have.”

Gelof is hitting .411 with runners in scoring position and Tappen is hitting .338 with runners in scoring position. Entering the weekend, they were the only pair of teammates from any school to each appear in the top 10 in the country for RBI. Gelof’s 67 are the fourth most in Division I and Tappen’s 61 are the seventh most.

When the base paths have traffic, there’s no two hitters UVa would rather have in the batter’s box and the opponent wouldn’t want to face. The accomplished sluggers can beat a pitcher in a variety of ways, too, and that could pay dividends for the Hoos in tight, meaningful games.

Gelof, of course, is one of the prolific power hitters this season and has 17 homers, but in certain scenarios has used a sacrifice fly or smacked the ball the other way for a double or single to drive in runs. He has four more RBI than hits (63) this year.

Tappen’s experience allows him to not sweat two-strike counts and take advantage of a mistake the pitcher makes. His 12 homers are the most he’s ever had in a single season.

Newell’s winning attributes: There’s value Chris Newell has because of his wide-ranging skill set. He can swing for the home run, play an unbelievably smooth center field and swipe a base when he wants to. But there’s further value because he knows exactly when and how to deploy those athletic traits to alter the trajectory of an outcome and spark the Cavaliers.

His smarts can win them games, and he’s already shown it.

Two weeks ago, with the Hoos having lost five straight and deadlocked 4-4 in a midweek bout against Georgetown, Newell led off the eighth inning and propelled the Cavaliers. Using his peripheral vision, he saw the Hoyas’ third baseman was playing deeper than he should’ve, and Newell made him pay by dropping a bunt down the third-base side and sprinting to first for a hit. It led to the go-ahead run and an insurance run being scored in the inning, and UVa won the game.

“It ignited us,” O’Connor said afterward.

And against Virginia Tech last Friday, with UVa trailing its rival by three runs in the eighth inning, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder wasn’t going to let the Hokies extend their advantage when they put runners on first and second. Newell robbed Virginia Tech’s Carson DeMartini of a two-out, run-scoring hit by diving to haul in a liner DeMartini clubbed toward center. Newell dove and fully extended his body to make the grab.

“It’s funny I actually was talking to myself in my head before it happened,” he said, “and if it was a close play, I was going to lay out for it to keep us in the game and it happened. Funny enough. It was a big play and something we needed to try to turn the momentum a little bit.”

UVa didn’t win that Friday night, but Newell’s defense kept the score close, and that’s the kind of play that could be needed in a regional.

Newell is hitting .292 with 11 homers and is tied for the team lead with 16 stolen bases. Earlier this week, The Athletic tabbed him as the 88th best prospect for this summer’s MLB Draft.

Those crooked innings: To demoralize an opponent on one day — and in the case of a potential regional or series setting, ruin the foe’s bullpen for the next day, too — UVa can do something it has done frequently this year.

The Cavaliers have scored five or more runs in a single inning 25 times this season, and when that’s happened the Hoos are usually stringing hits together and batting around while the opposition is trying to figure out what reliever to turn to in order to get out of the inning.

If those high-scoring innings come early in a game, UVa can give itself a large lead. If an outburst comes later, the Cavaliers can separate to put the contest out of reach or rally for a win. The fact that they’ve put together so many of those crooked innings — including eight in ACC play — also means they’re never out of a game, which is only a positive way to think against the tough competition they’ll see through the end of the season.

Devin Ortiz’s walk-off grand slam on April 23 against North Carolina capped a seven-run 10th inning to rally past the Tar Heels.

What could slow down the Hoos?

Bullpen inconsistencies: The Cavaliers have gotten great starting pitching on Fridays and Saturdays from Nate Savino and Brian Gursky, respectively, but the Hoos are vulnerable after Savino and Gursky come out of the game or on days they don’t pitch.

During the team’s recent struggles, typically the bullpen has as well even though a few of the regularly-used relievers — Jay Woolfolk, Paul Kosanovich, Brandon Neeck and Dylan Bowers — have an overall strong season of work.

Kosanovich has been the most consistent, turning in scoreless outings in nine of his 11 appearances, while Neeck has thrown harder ever since moving from the rotation into the bullpen. He’s struck out 23 hitters in 12.2 relief innings. Woolfolk gave up a walk-off homer last month at VCU, but his 2.20 ERA is the lowest of the four. Opposing hitters are hitting only .183 against Bowers and he said he’s at his best when his curveball is in the strike zone. But when that curveball is not, he can get into trouble if he starts walking hitters.

Beyond those four, the remaining relievers have had erratic springs.

“We’re still figuring out who are the right options out of the bullpen in what scenarios,” O’Connor said this past weekend.

Will Geerdes was really successful in February and early March, but not as good lately. Matt Wyatt battled an injury to get back on the mound late last month, but surrendered three runs against Virginia Tech last Sunday and two more against VCU on Wednesday.

The team doesn’t have the same depth it maintained earlier in the year, either, when the veteran Ortiz started in the middle of the week and appeared in relief on the weekend. Ortiz is currently unavailable as a pitcher and was 5-1 with a 2.03 ERA after his last outing on April 6.

So, O’Connor and company will continue trying to determine what other relievers can help them.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.