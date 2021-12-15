Amid coaching transition, Virginia football program signs 10 players

There’s been an introduction to the business of college football for those prospects who signed with Virginia on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers inked 10 signees in total during the early signing period and all 10 were originally committed to play for the Hoos before outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall earlier this month decided to step down from his post following their bowl game and ahead of UVa’s official hiring of Tony Elliott as its new coach this past Friday.
“I don’t know how you can sum it up other than that it’s been insane,” Cavaliers tight end signee Karson Gay, a 6-foot-6, 230-pounder from Boyd-Buchanan School in Chattanooga, Tenn., said.
Gay is one of seven offensive prospects the Cavaliers signed. They also added two linebackers and a kicker.
Gay was heavily targeted by Ole Miss and BYU prior to verbally pledging to UVa last February, he said, and noted that the eight days between Mendenhall’s stunning reveal and Elliott’s arrival brought a stressful period of waiting and wondering about whether or not the next coach would honor the commitment made 10 months ago.
“It was a big thing I was worried about and my family was worried about,” Gay said, “with what’s going to happen with Coach Mendenhall leaving. Will they keep that [scholarship offer]? It’d been a while since I’ve been committed and I didn’t really want to go through the whole process again.
“BYU reached out to my family a bit,” he continued, “asking if we were still interested or not. We had talked about trying to find a backup plan and what we should do. We entertained the idea of maybe visiting, but overall, it was a little late in the recruiting time.”
So, Gay said he was locked in with the Cavaliers and eager to find out what their move would be. He said he began researching the potential candidates who could fill the head-coaching vacancy, and was very pleased to find out Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, was the one taking the job.
Elliott held a Zoom meeting with the commits in UVa’s recruiting class on Sunday evening, and Gay said the group was encouraged by what they heard from their future coach.
“He said he wants to take some of his values and what he learned from Clemson,” Gay said, “because Clemson is a really good football team, and bring some of those traditions and what he’s learned over to Virginia. But he doesn’t want to make Virginia be Clemson. He wants to keep Virginia, Virginia and have all the academic standing and keep everyone focused on that, too, while turning us into good adults to help us grow.”
Said Elliott during his introductory press conference on Monday of that virtual visit: “I was able to kind of outline who I am and what my plan and vision is going forward.”
Not everyone in the class was as patient as Gay, though. The Cavaliers lost five commitments after Mendenhall announced he’d step down — including two players from within the Commonwealth who signed with rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
Before Elliott accepted the gig as Cavaliers coach, prospects heard frequently from UVa director of player personnel Justin Anderson as well as offensive recruiting coordinator Evan Butts, according to Gay. Gay said whenever he had questions, he’d get them answered by Anderson and Butts. Wide receiver signee Sean Wilson of Canarsie High School (N.Y.) last week said Butts was a big help to him, too.
Wilson, at 6-foot-5, is one of three pass-catchers that size or taller in the class along with Gay and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (N.C.) wide receiver Dakota Twitty.
Wilson was a target of UVa wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, who also led on recruiting Wisconsin transfer wide receiver/returner Devin Chandler, a product of Hough High School in North Carolina. Chandler chose the Badgers over the Cavaliers then, but when he entered the transfer portal, Mendenhall and his staff wasted no time reaching out.
“I still remember Devin on his visit as a high school player,” Mendenhall said in comments provided by UVa, “and Coach Hagans and I sitting with him when it was basically down to us and Wisconsin and he ultimately chose Wisconsin. And I thought at that time he would be a better fit with us, so when he became available it was an easy choice.”
Chandler has three seasons of eligibility remaining, having played in 10 games over the past two years for Wisconsin while tallying two catches for 28 yards and 10 returns for 241 yards.
Another weapon for Elliott to use is Lexington Christian Academy (Ky.) running back Xavier Brown, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky who rushed for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior.
Two quarterbacks signed on Wednesday also — Liberty Christian Academy’s (Lynchburg) Davis Lane and Corona’s (Ca.) Delaney Crawford.
On defense, linebacker signee Stevie Bracey was plucked out of the same program, The Lovett School in Atlanta, that produced current Hoos linebacker Nick Jackson, the leading tackler in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. Mendenhall noted, “[Bracey] and Nick Jackson, if they were lined up side by side, they’d look like brothers or twins with how they play, how they tackle, their command presence, their leadership.”
Bracey, Chandler and Lane will enroll at UVa in January and participate in spring practice with the Cavaliers.
Baylor School (Tenn.) linebacker Trey McDonald and Gulliver Prep (Fla.) kicker Will Bettridge were signed to the class as well.
“I’m just extremely excited to welcome them to the family,” Elliott said of the 10 signees. “I know Coach Mendenhall and his staff spent a tremendous amount of time recruiting these young men and I was able to spend some time with Coach Bronco and just talk about how they fit within the program.”
Elliott said he appreciates the group that signed on Wednesday for sticking with their commitments even through uncertainty.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said, “and it just shows that in this day and age these young men are full of character. They understand why they made the decision.”
Gay said the UVa signees leaned on each other to get through the unexpected ups and downs during the final few weeks of time as commits.
“It honestly brought us a whole lot closer together, I think,” Gay said. “We all live in completely different places across the country, so you can’t talk to each other in person or anything. But just in the group chat and texting with each other all the time, talking about our future plans and we’re still so excited. We all know we’re in it for each other and to stay at Virginia.”