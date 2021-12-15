Amid coaching transition, Virginia football program signs 10 players

“BYU reached out to my family a bit,” he continued, “asking if we were still interested or not. We had talked about trying to find a backup plan and what we should do. We entertained the idea of maybe visiting, but overall, it was a little late in the recruiting time.”

So, Gay said he was locked in with the Cavaliers and eager to find out what their move would be. He said he began researching the potential candidates who could fill the head-coaching vacancy, and was very pleased to find out Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, was the one taking the job.

Elliott held a Zoom meeting with the commits in UVa’s recruiting class on Sunday evening, and Gay said the group was encouraged by what they heard from their future coach.

“He said he wants to take some of his values and what he learned from Clemson,” Gay said, “because Clemson is a really good football team, and bring some of those traditions and what he’s learned over to Virginia. But he doesn’t want to make Virginia be Clemson. He wants to keep Virginia, Virginia and have all the academic standing and keep everyone focused on that, too, while turning us into good adults to help us grow.”