Amid a pandemic, the Charlottesville Women's Four Miler finds a creative way to safely continue

“I was thrilled to hear that the race would be happening this year,” Jackson said. “I very much appreciate the careful thoughtfulness and creativity of the organizers in finding a way to keep the race going, especially when so many others have needed to cancel. It was welcome news in an era of anxiety.”

Nancy Webber moved to Charlottesville 16 years ago and has participated in the event with her daughters every year since.

“We have had years where we competed. One year, we placed in the top 5 of our age group and my youngest won the 10-and-under [division],” Webber said. “We even went the complete other way and walked the whole thing, the year my oldest daughter was 33 weeks pregnant. Over 15 events, each daughter has only missed once, despite the fact that they both went to college in Utah and my oldest has lived out of state since 2010. In 2019, my sister and her daughter, both my daughters and my two granddaughters all participated.”

Webber always purchases a motivational mile poster in honor of her mother, who died of lung cancer in 2004. In addition, she loves the fact that this is an all-women’s race, organized by women and promoted by women.