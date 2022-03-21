Amaka Agugua-Hamilton named Virginia women's basketball coach

A native of the Commonwealth is returning home to take the reins of the women’s basketball program at Virginia.

On Monday morning, the Cavaliers named Amaka ‘Mox’ Agugua-Hamilton their new women’s basketball coach. She spent the last three seasons in the same role at Missouri State, where her teams reached immense success.

Under her guidance, the Lady Bears were 74-15, won two Missouri Valley Conference regular-season crowns and appeared in the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. They beat Florida State in a First Four matchup this past Thursday before bowing out to Ohio State in the first round on Saturday. Last year, Agugua-Hamilton’s squad reached the Sweet 16, knocking off UC Davis and Wright State to get there.

“She is a gifted teacher, a skilled tactician of the game and a person who cares deeply about her players and vice versa,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “Her teams play with tremendous tenacity and confidence. Coach Mox has a reputation for recruiting and developing talent.”

Agugua-Hamilton was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and was a finalist for the WBCA National Coach of the Year last season.

Ahead of getting to Missouri State, Agugua-Hamilton was an assistant at Michigan State. She also had previous stops on staffs in Virginia at VCU and Old Dominion.

“As a Virginia native, UVa is a dream come true for me,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I could not be more excited to be HOME!”

Agugua-Hamilton replaces ex-Cavaliers coach Tina Thompson, who was fired earlier this month after a tumultuous four-year run in charge of the Hoos, in which she was 30-63 overall.

Agugua-Hamilton graduated from Oakton High in Fairfax County.

